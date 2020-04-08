Risk Control Tool

Smart Risk Manager – Risk/Reward Ratio & Position Sizing Tool for MT5

Overview (Short Description)

A professional risk management indicator that helps traders calculate lot size, risk percentage, and reward ratio in real time. Perfect for Forex, Indices, Gold, and Synthetic Indices traders who want precise control over their capital.

Full Description

Trading without proper risk management is like driving without brakes.

The Smart Risk Manager for MT5 gives you full control over your position sizing, risk per trade, stop loss, take profit, and reward-to-risk ratio.

With just one glance on the chart, you’ll instantly see:

✅ How much money you are risking per trade

✅ The exact lot size required based on your account balance & risk %

✅ Your reward-to-risk ratio before placing any trade

✅ Clear visualization of SL and TP levels on chart

This tool ensures that no trade is taken blindly, making it an essential companion for both beginners and professional traders.

Key Features

🎯 Risk Percentage Control – choose how much of your balance to risk (e.g., 1–3%).

📊 Automatic Lot Size Calculation – no more manual math, the indicator does it instantly.

🔍 Reward-to-Risk Ratio Display – instantly shows your R:R before entering trades.

🖥️ On-Chart Panel – clean, user-friendly display.

⚡ Works on All Symbols – Forex, Gold, Indices, Synthetic Indices, Crypto.

🕒 Supports Any Timeframe .

📏 Adjustable SL/TP in Points or Price Levels.

How to Use Attach the indicator to your chart. Enter your desired risk % (e.g., 2%). Define your stop loss & take profit levels. Instantly see: Recommended lot size

Money at risk

Potential reward

Reward-to-risk ratio Place your trade confidently with calculated risk.





