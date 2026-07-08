Atlas Gold Matrix

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX
EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning.

The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signal-per-day control, and real-time alerts.

The goal is simple: cleaner trend confirmation, fewer random signals, and a disciplined Gold trading workflow.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
CORE IDEA
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Atlas Gold Matrix is built around a selective confirmation model.

Instead of printing signals on every small market movement, the indicator waits for multiple conditions to align before displaying a BUY or SELL setup.

It is designed for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want:

✓ Trend direction confirmation  
✓ EMA 50 / EMA 200 filtering  
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones  
✓ Cleaner chart organization  
✓ Real-time alerts  
✓ Better trading discipline  

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MAIN FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD  
✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart  
✓ EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation  
✓ Optional EMA slope validation  
✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones  
✓ Candle confirmation filter  
✓ Trading session filter  
✓ Minimum candles between signals  
✓ One signal per day option  
✓ Popup alerts  
✓ Sound alerts  
✓ Mobile push notifications  
✓ Clean on-chart trade zones  
✓ Optimized calculation for faster chart loading  

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
SIGNAL LOGIC
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Atlas Gold Matrix uses a multi-step confirmation process:

1. Gold-Focused Price Engine

The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a calculation model designed for Gold market behavior.

2. EMA 50 / EMA 200 Trend Filter

BUY signals are confirmed when price is above EMA 50 and EMA 50 is above EMA 200.

SELL signals are confirmed when price is below EMA 50 and EMA 50 is below EMA 200.

3. EMA Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the moving averages must also support the signal direction.

This adds an extra trend-quality filter and helps reduce weaker setups.

4. ATR Trade Zones

When a valid signal appears, the indicator displays structured trade zones:

• Entry  
• Stop Loss  
• Take Profit  

These levels are calculated using ATR volatility logic.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHY TRADERS USE IT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Many indicators generate too many signals without enough filtering.

Atlas Gold Matrix is built with a more disciplined approach:

• Cleaner trend confirmation  
• Fewer noisy setups  
• EMA 50 / EMA 200 structure  
• Clear risk and reward zones  
• Better chart readability  
• Real-time notification support  
• Useful workflow for Gold traders  

This makes it suitable for traders who prefer patience, confirmation, and structure instead of aggressive overtrading.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
INPUT PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode  
Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Period  
Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.

• Gold Threshold  
Controls how strict the calculated level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.

• Bars To Scan On First Load  
Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
EMA FILTER SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Enable EMA Filter  
Turns the EMA 50 / EMA 200 confirmation filter on or off.

• Fast EMA Period  
Defines the fast EMA period. Default value: 50.

• Slow EMA Period  
Defines the slow EMA period. Default value: 200.

• EMA Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, BUY signals require positive EMA direction and SELL signals require negative EMA direction.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RISK SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Entry Offset ATR  
Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals  
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day  
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
FILTER SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Candle Confirmation  
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter  
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
DISPLAY SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Draw Trade Zones  
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.

• Label Digits  
Controls the number of decimals displayed on chart labels.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ALERT SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Popup Alert  
Shows a popup message when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert  
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification  
Sends signal notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Fast EMA Period: 50  
• Slow EMA Period: 200  
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled  
• ATR Period: 14  
• Gold Threshold: 4.0  
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0  
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0  
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled  

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BEST PRACTICE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

For better use, combine Atlas Gold Matrix with:

• Market structure  
• Support and resistance  
• Higher timeframe direction  
• Proper lot size  
• Risk management  
• News awareness  

The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading system.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
IMPORTANT RISK NOTE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Atlas Gold Matrix does not guarantee profits.

Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, timeframe, spread, volatility, and trader risk management.

Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Рекомендуем также
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Индикаторы
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. VERSION MT 4 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает линии пивот, уровни максимума, минимума и закрытия предыдущего дня, а также минимум и максимум предыдущего часа. Нужно просто установить этот индикатор на график, чтобы отобразить все эти важные линии, нет необходимости настраивать множество отдельных индикаторов. Почему важны определенные линии Максимум и минимум предыдущего дня : эти уровни используются для торговли на дневном графике. Очень часто, если цена становится выше или ниже минимума/максимума предыдущего дня, про
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Индикаторы
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
TradeQL
Abdiel Aviles Jimenez
Индикаторы
The TradeQL Indicator is a customizable tool that highlights specific trading patterns on candlestick charts. Users can define patterns through TradeQL queries, which the indicator then applies to the chart, visually representing matches and captured groups. Ideal for identifying complex trade setups in real-time. TradeQL queries are specified using the TradeQL Language. See https://github.com/abdielou/tradeql for more details. This language is expressed as a regular expression. The language al
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (44)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет, когда происходит расхождение между ценой и индикатором или осциллятором. Он выявляет как регулярные, так и скрытые расхождения. В сочетании с вашими собственными правилами и методами этот индикатор позволит вам создать (или улучшить) вашу собственную мощную систему. Функции Может обнаруживать дивергенции для следующих осцилляторов / индикаторов:       MACD, OsMA, Stochastics, RSI, CCI, RVI, Awesome, ADX, ATR, OBV, композитный индекс, MFI и моментум. Можно выбрать только од
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
Shadow Flare MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
Индикаторы
Индикатор Shadow Flare — это не перерисовывающийся инструмент для работы с трендом и ликвидностью в MetaTrader 5. Он строит настраиваемую базовую скользящую среднюю (HMA, EMA, SMA или RMA), обёрнутую в Envelope на основе Average True Range, и формирует «липкое» трендовое состояние, которое меняется только тогда, когда цена закрытия пробивает верхнюю или нижнюю границу диапазона. Та же тренд‑логика управляет автоматическим модулем зон спроса/предложения: он находит локальные максимумы и минимумы,
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (44)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Price Action Auxiliary Indicator Kit 404
Hui Si Ma
Индикаторы
Price Action Auxiliary Indicator Suite 4-4 ATR/ATR% Numerical Indicators This is a set of price action auxiliary indicators that I use regularly in my trading, covering the basic needs of price action trading. It can be loaded and used on any instrument. A boon for manual price action trading, providing multiple auxiliary functions. Non-price action traders should purchase with caution, as this set of indicators does not provide any buy or sell signals; it is purely auxiliary. This indicator
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Индикаторы
BKT Pro Tooco Многофункциональный инструмент для определения уровней поддержки и сопротивления в MetaTrader 5, использующий четыре алгоритма обнаружения сигналов в режиме реального времени без перерисовки подтверждённых сигналов. BKT Pro Tooco — индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется надёжное определение зон в различных рыночных структурах. Индикатор предлагает четыре независимых метода обнаружения, позволяя подобрать алгоритм под пре
FREE
Trend Quorum MT5
Kestutis Balciunas
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Trend Quorum   dinamik bir SuperTrend motoru ile tescilli bir Trend Kalite Endeksi'ni (TQI) ve 3 isteğe bağlı confluance filtresini birleştiren adaptif bir trend takip göstergesidir. Sinyaller yalnızca yeterli sayıda bağımsız faktör uyum içinde "oy kullandığında" tetiklenir — tıpkı bir yeter sayı gibi. MT5 sürümünü görüntüleyin:  Trend Quorum MT5 Daha fazla ürünü görüntüleyin:   Tüm Ürün ler Canlı örnekler ve yeni araçlar için profilimi ziyaret edin ve güncellemeleri kaçırmamak için arkadaşlık i
FREE
Session Range Boxes
Krzysztof Karleszko
Индикаторы
1. What Is SessionsScope? SessionsScope is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that maps every major trading session directly onto your chart — and tells you, at a glance, exactly where each session started, ended, and how far price moved inside it. Every day the forex market moves through four distinct windows: Asia, Frankfurt, London, and New York. Each session has its own character, its own range, and its own relationship to the sessions that came before it. The high of the A
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (8)
Индикаторы
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout  MT5 (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT5 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout   MT5  — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro MT5, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре   GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout MT5  и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торгов
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Индикаторы
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Servo Momentum Scalper
Abhishek Dubey
5 (1)
Индикаторы
"Dominate the charts with cold, calculated precision. Servo Momentum Scalper strips away market noise to deliver raw, high-probability entry triggers. This isn't just an indicator; it’s your tactical advantage in a volatile market. Built for the relentless, designed for those who refuse to lose. Stop chasing the trend—capture it the moment it births. Download now and rewrite your trading reality."
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
Aegis Current Force
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aegis Current Force Aegis Current Force is a professional signal indicator designed to identify structured trading opportunities using market direction, trend strength, momentum recovery, and predefined risk levels. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine with ADX directional confirmation and CCI recovery filtering. A signal appears only when the selected conditions agree, helping reduce weak and unstructured entries. BUY and SELL arrows are displayed dir
FREE
CandleFrame Time Boxes
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart. Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes. KEY FEATURES • Multi-timeframe candle boxes • Bullish, bearish and doji classification • Live current b
FREE
Aurum Xau Vector
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD. The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool. It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal p
FREE
Arc Velocity Pulse
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ARC VELOCITY PULSE Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confi
FREE
Nova Gold Fusion
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NOVA GOLD FUSION RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, sess
FREE
Nexa Gold Relative
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
FREE
Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв