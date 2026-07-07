Vanta Gold Cross

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VANTA GOLD CROSS
EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts.

The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signal-per-day control, and real-time alerts.

The goal is simple: fewer random signals, cleaner confirmation, and a more structured Gold trading workflow.

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CORE IDEA
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Vanta Gold Cross is built around a selective confirmation model.

The indicator does not try to print signals on every market move. Instead, it waits for multiple conditions to align before displaying a BUY or SELL signal.

It is designed for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want:

✓ Clear trend direction  
✓ Cleaner signal filtering  
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones  
✓ Better chart organization  
✓ Real-time alerts  
✓ A disciplined trading workflow  

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD  
✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart  
✓ EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation  
✓ Optional EMA slope validation  
✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones  
✓ Candle confirmation filter  
✓ Trading session filter  
✓ Minimum candles between signals  
✓ One signal per day option  
✓ Popup alerts  
✓ Sound alerts  
✓ Mobile push notifications  
✓ Clean on-chart trade zones  
✓ Optimized calculation for faster chart loading  

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SIGNAL LOGIC
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Vanta Gold Cross uses a multi-step confirmation process:

1. Gold-Focused Price Engine

The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a calculation model designed for Gold market behavior.

2. EMA 20 / EMA 100 Trend Filter

BUY signals are confirmed when price is above EMA 20 and EMA 20 is above EMA 100.

SELL signals are confirmed when price is below EMA 20 and EMA 20 is below EMA 100.

3. EMA Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the moving averages must also support the signal direction.

This helps reduce weak setups and keeps the signal logic more selective.

4. ATR Trade Zones

When a valid signal appears, the indicator displays structured trade zones:

• Entry  
• Stop Loss  
• Take Profit  

These levels are calculated using ATR volatility logic.

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WHY TRADERS USE IT
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Many indicators generate too many signals without enough filtering.

Vanta Gold Cross is built with a more disciplined approach:

• Fewer signals  
• Cleaner confirmation  
• Trend-aligned setups  
• Structured risk zones  
• Better chart readability  
• Real-time notification support  
• Useful workflow for Gold traders  

This makes it suitable for traders who prefer patience, confirmation, and structure instead of aggressive overtrading.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode  
Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Period  
Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.

• Gold Threshold  
Controls how strict the calculated level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.

• Bars To Scan On First Load  
Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

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EMA FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable EMA Filter  
Turns the EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirmation filter on or off.

• Fast EMA Period  
Defines the fast EMA period. Default value: 20.

• Slow EMA Period  
Defines the slow EMA period. Default value: 100.

• EMA Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, BUY signals require positive EMA direction and SELL signals require negative EMA direction.

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RISK SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR  
Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals  
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day  
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

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FILTER SETTINGS
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• Candle Confirmation  
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter  
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones  
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.

• Label Digits  
Controls the number of decimals displayed on chart labels.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Popup Alert  
Shows a popup message when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert  
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification  
Sends signal notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Fast EMA Period: 20  
• Slow EMA Period: 100  
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled  
• ATR Period: 14  
• Gold Threshold: 4.0  
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0  
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0  
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled  

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BEST PRACTICE
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For better use, combine Vanta Gold Cross with:

• Market structure  
• Support and resistance  
• Higher timeframe direction  
• Proper lot size  
• Risk management  
• News awareness  

The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading system.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTE
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Vanta Gold Cross does not guarantee profits.

Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, timeframe, spread, volatility, and trader risk management.

Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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Индикаторы
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FREE
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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