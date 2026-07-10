Helios Bullion Confluence

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HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE

RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD

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Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation.


The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session control, signal cooldown, and real-time notifications.


Its purpose is not to generate signals on every market movement.


Helios Bullion Confluence waits for several independent conditions to align before presenting a structured BUY or SELL setup.


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CORE CONCEPT

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Helios Bullion Confluence uses a multi-layer confirmation process:


✓ Gold-focused price analysis

✓ EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure

✓ RSI momentum confirmation

✓ Confirmed candle validation

✓ ATR-based risk and reward zones

✓ Trading session control

✓ Signal frequency management


By combining trend, momentum, volatility, and timing filters, the indicator provides a cleaner and more disciplined workflow for XAUUSD analysis.


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MAIN FEATURES

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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD


✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart


✓ EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation


✓ RSI momentum confirmation


✓ Optional EMA slope validation


✓ Optional RSI slope validation


✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones


✓ Confirmed candle signal logic


✓ Candle direction confirmation


✓ Trading session filter


✓ Minimum candles between signals


✓ One signal per trading day option


✓ Popup notifications


✓ Sound notifications


✓ Mobile push notifications


✓ Adjustable historical scan depth


✓ Customizable risk multipliers


✓ Clean and lightweight chart presentation


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HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS

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1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE


The indicator analyzes confirmed market data using a calculation model designed for Gold / XAUUSD price behavior.


It evaluates calculated price geometry and projected target alignment before applying the additional confirmation filters.


2. EMA 50 / EMA 200 TREND FILTER


The moving average structure helps determine the dominant market direction.


BUY confirmation requires:


• Price above EMA 50

• EMA 50 above EMA 200

• Optional positive EMA slope


SELL confirmation requires:


• Price below EMA 50

• EMA 50 below EMA 200

• Optional negative EMA slope


This filter helps avoid signals that move against the broader trend structure.


3. RSI MOMENTUM FILTER


RSI is used to confirm whether momentum supports the detected market direction.


Default BUY confirmation:


• RSI equal to or above 55


Default SELL confirmation:


• RSI equal to or below 45


Optional RSI slope confirmation can require momentum to continue moving in the direction of the setup.


4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION


When enabled:


• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle


This adds another validation layer before a signal is displayed.


5. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE


When all required conditions align, the indicator calculates and displays:


• Entry

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit


The levels are based on ATR volatility, allowing the trade structure to adapt to changing Gold market conditions.


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WHY USE HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE?

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Many indicators depend on only one confirmation method or generate excessive signals during noisy conditions.


Helios Bullion Confluence uses a more selective process:


• EMA structure confirms the broader trend

• RSI confirms momentum

• Candle direction validates the setup

• Session filtering controls signal timing

• ATR defines structured risk levels

• One-signal-per-day mode helps reduce overtrading


The result is a cleaner decision-support workflow focused on structure, confirmation, and discipline.


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INPUT PARAMETERS

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CORE SETTINGS


• Gold Step Mode


Controls the internal Gold step calculation.


Automatic mode selects an appropriate step according to the current chart timeframe.


• ATR Period


Defines the ATR calculation period used for volatility-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.


• Gold Threshold


Controls the permitted distance between the projected target and the calculated price levels.


A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.


• Bars To Scan On First Load


Defines how many historical candles are processed when the indicator is attached to a chart.


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EMA FILTER SETTINGS

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• Enable EMA Filter


Activates or disables EMA trend confirmation.


• Fast EMA Period


Defines the fast moving average period.


Default value: 50.


• Slow EMA Period


Defines the slow moving average period.


Default value: 200.


• EMA Slope Confirmation


When enabled, the moving averages must also support the direction of the setup.


BUY signals require positive EMA direction.


SELL signals require negative EMA direction.


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RSI FILTER SETTINGS

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• Enable RSI Filter


Activates or disables RSI momentum confirmation.


• RSI Period


Defines the RSI calculation period.


Default value: 14.


• RSI BUY Minimum


Defines the minimum RSI value required for BUY confirmation.


Default value: 55.


• RSI SELL Maximum


Defines the maximum RSI value required for SELL confirmation.


Default value: 45.


• RSI Slope Confirmation


When enabled, RSI must also move in the direction of the potential signal.


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RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS

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• Entry Offset ATR


Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.


• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier


Defines the Stop Loss distance according to current volatility.


• Take Profit ATR Multiplier


Defines the Take Profit distance according to current volatility.


• Minimum Candles Between Signals


Controls the minimum number of candles required between two signals.


• One Signal Per Day


When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.


This option is designed to support a more disciplined workflow and reduce excessive signal frequency.


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ADDITIONAL FILTERS

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• Candle Confirmation


Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the signal direction.


• Session Filter


Allows signals only during the configured trading session.


The default session is designed to focus the calculation on active market hours.


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DISPLAY SETTINGS

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• Draw Trade Zones


Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.


• Label Digits


Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.


• Entry Color


Controls the Entry label color.


• Take Profit Color


Controls the Take Profit label color.


• Stop Loss Color


Controls the Stop Loss label color.


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ALERT SETTINGS

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• Enable Alerts


Activates the notification system.


• Popup Alert


Displays an alert inside MetaTrader when a new valid signal appears.


• Sound Alert


Plays the selected sound file when a signal is confirmed.


• Mobile Push Notification


Sends the signal information to the MetaTrader mobile application.


Push notifications must be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.


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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS

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• Fast EMA Period: 50

• Slow EMA Period: 200

• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled


• RSI Period: 14

• RSI BUY Minimum: 55

• RSI SELL Maximum: 45

• RSI Slope Confirmation: Disabled


• ATR Period: 14

• Gold Threshold: 4.0

• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0


• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled

• Candle Confirmation: Enabled

• Session Filter: Enabled

• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled


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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW

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For a more complete trading process, combine Helios Bullion Confluence with:


• Market structure

• Support and resistance

• Higher timeframe analysis

• Economic news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management


The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.


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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

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Helios Bullion Confluence does not guarantee profitable results.


Trading Gold involves financial risk. Performance can vary depending on market conditions, timeframe, spread, broker pricing, volatility, settings, and the trader's risk-management process.


Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
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