Horizon Motion Vigor

Horizon Motion Vigor

Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD.

The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned.

The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart and automatically draws Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, making every setup easier to read and manage.

Main Features

• Designed for XAUUSD trading
• BUY and SELL signal arrows
• Automatic Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels
• Gann and Fibonacci internal price alignment engine
• HMA Direction filter for cleaner trend confirmation
• RVI Recovery filter for momentum confirmation
• ATR-based risk zone calculation
• Candle confirmation filter
• Trading session filter
• One signal per day option
• Signal cooldown control
• Popup, sound, and mobile push alerts
• Works on the active chart timeframe
• Clean visual trade zones on the chart

How It Works

Horizon Motion Vigor first checks the internal Gann and Fibonacci price structure to detect a valid golden setup.

After that, the indicator applies the HMA Direction filter to confirm whether price is aligned with the market direction.

Then, the RVI Recovery filter checks momentum recovery before allowing a final signal.

Only when all selected conditions agree, the indicator prints a BUY or SELL arrow and draws the trade zone with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

This makes the indicator useful for traders who prefer structured entries instead of noisy or random signals.

Recommended Use

Horizon Motion Vigor can be attached to different chart timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4.

The indicator calculates signals based on the active chart timeframe. It does not force a fixed timeframe and does not require manual timeframe switching.

For best results, use the indicator together with your own market analysis, risk management, and trading plan.

Input Parameters

Core Settings

• Gann Radar Step Mode
Controls the internal Gann step calculation. Automatic mode adapts the step based on the active chart timeframe.

• Divisor
Symbol adjustment value. For Gold and Crypto, 1 is commonly used.

• ATR Length
Controls the ATR period used for risk zone calculation.

• ATR Source
Choose between Live ATR and Manual ATR Value.

• Manual ATR Value
Manual ATR value used when Manual ATR mode is selected.

• Golden Radar Threshold
Controls how strict the internal Gann and Fibonacci alignment must be.

• Historical Bars
Controls how many historical bars the indicator calculates.

HMA Direction Filter

• Use HMA Filter
Enables or disables the HMA direction confirmation.

• HMA Period
Controls the Hull Moving Average period.

• Require Price vs HMA
When enabled, BUY signals require price above HMA and SELL signals require price below HMA.

• Require HMA Slope
When enabled, BUY signals require rising HMA and SELL signals require falling HMA.

RVI Recovery Filter

• Use RVI Filter
Enables or disables the RVI recovery confirmation.

• RVI Period
Controls the Relative Vigor Index period.

• RVI Recovery Lookback
Defines how many recent confirmed candles can be checked for RVI recovery.

• Require RVI Cross
When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to cross above RVI Signal, and SELL signals require RVI Main to cross below RVI Signal.

• Require RVI Slope
When enabled, BUY signals require RVI Main to rise, and SELL signals require RVI Main to fall.

• Require RVI Zero Line
Optional filter requiring BUY signals above zero and SELL signals below zero.

Risk Management

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier
Controls the distance of the Stop Loss zone based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier
Controls the distance of the Take Profit zone based on ATR.

• Arrow Cooldown
Minimum number of candles required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day
Limits the indicator to one signal per trading day.

Confirmations

• Use Candle Confirm
When enabled, BUY signals require a bullish candle and SELL signals require a bearish candle.

• Use Time Filter
Enables or disables the trading session filter.

• Session Start Hour
Defines the start hour of the active trading session.

• Session End Hour
Defines the end hour of the active trading session.

• Weekdays Only
Filters signals to weekday trading only.

Visual Settings

• Draw Trade Zones
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit boxes.

• Label Digits
Controls the number of decimal places shown in price labels.

• Entry Color
Color of the Entry label.

• Take Profit Color
Color of the Take Profit label.

• Stop Loss Color
Color of the Stop Loss label.

Alerts

• Enable Alerts
Turns signal alerts on or off.

• Play Sound
Plays a sound when a valid signal appears.

• Sound File
Selects the sound file used for alerts.

• Show Popup
Shows a popup alert when a signal appears.

• Send Mobile Push
Sends a mobile push notification when a valid setup appears.

Important Note

Horizon Motion Vigor is a technical analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits and should not be used as a standalone trading decision system. Always use proper risk management and confirm signals with your own market analysis.
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Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
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