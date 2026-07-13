Lunar Volatility Compass

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS
Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation.

The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, signal cooldown, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to reduce random signals and provide a structured trading workflow based on volatility, momentum, timing, and risk management.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
CORE CONCEPT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Lunar Volatility Compass analyzes where price is positioned inside or outside the Bollinger Bands and confirms the setup using MACD momentum.

The Bollinger Bands filter can be configured for:

✓ Middle-band trend confirmation

✓ Outer-band breakout confirmation

✓ Outer-band rejection and re-entry confirmation

MACD then verifies whether market momentum supports the potential BUY or SELL direction.

A signal is displayed only when the selected Bollinger logic, MACD momentum, Gold price calculations, candle confirmation, session rules, and signal-frequency controls agree.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MAIN FEATURES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✓ Designed for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ Bollinger Bands volatility and market-position analysis

✓ Three selectable Bollinger signal modes

✓ MACD main-line and signal-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD zero-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD slope confirmation

✓ Optional Bollinger middle-band slope filter

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Confirmed-candle signal logic

✓ Bullish and bearish candle confirmation

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Adjustable minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per trading day option

✓ Popup notifications

✓ Sound notifications

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Adaptive Gold step calculation by timeframe

✓ Adjustable historical candle scanning

✓ Customizable risk and signal parameters

✓ Clean and optimized chart presentation

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical price model.

ATR-based projected targets are compared with calculated price levels before the Bollinger Bands and MACD filters are evaluated.

This provides an additional structural condition before a setup can be displayed.

2. BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Lunar Volatility Compass includes three selectable Bollinger Bands modes.

MIDDLE-BAND TREND MODE

This is the recommended default mode.

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Bollinger middle band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Bollinger middle band.

This mode uses the middle band as a dynamic trend reference.

OUTER-BAND BREAKOUT MODE

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Upper Bollinger Band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Lower Bollinger Band.

This mode is designed to identify stronger volatility expansions and breakout conditions.

RE-ENTRY REVERSAL MODE

A potential BUY setup requires price to touch or move below the Lower Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

A potential SELL setup requires price to touch or move above the Upper Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

This mode focuses on possible rejection and mean-reversion opportunities.

3. MACD MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION

MACD confirms whether momentum supports the selected signal direction.

BUY confirmation requires:

• MACD main line above the signal line

SELL confirmation requires:

• MACD main line below the signal line

Optional MACD zero-line confirmation can make the filter stricter:

• BUY requires MACD above zero

• SELL requires MACD below zero

Optional MACD slope confirmation can also require momentum to continue moving in the direction of the setup.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When enabled:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

This provides an additional price-action confirmation before the signal is displayed.

5. SESSION AND FREQUENCY CONTROL

The session filter allows signals only during the selected trading hours.

The minimum-candle cooldown prevents signals from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day option can limit the indicator to a maximum of one valid setup during each trading day.

6. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions align, Lunar Volatility Compass calculates and displays:

• Entry

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

These levels are based on ATR volatility and automatically adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
WHY USE LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS?
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Bollinger Bands identify dynamic volatility ranges, but they may produce different types of market signals depending on current conditions.

Lunar Volatility Compass provides selectable Bollinger logic and combines it with MACD momentum confirmation.

The system brings together:

• Bollinger Bands for volatility and price position

• MACD for momentum confirmation

• Candle direction for setup validation

• Session filtering for timing control

• ATR for structured risk levels

• Signal cooldown for reduced market noise

• One-signal-per-day mode for greater discipline

The result is a flexible decision-support tool that can be adapted to trend, breakout, or reversal-based trading styles.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
INPUT PARAMETERS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation.

Automatic mode selects a step value according to the active chart timeframe.

• ATR Period

Defines the ATR calculation period used for volatility analysis and trade-zone placement.

• Gold Threshold

Controls the maximum permitted distance between the projected ATR target and the calculated price levels.

A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.

• Historical Bars To Scan

Defines how many historical candles are processed when the indicator is first attached to the chart.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BOLLINGER BANDS SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Enable Bollinger Bands Filter

Activates or disables Bollinger Bands confirmation.

• Bollinger Signal Mode

Selects how Bollinger Bands are used to confirm setups.

Available modes:

• Middle-Band Trend

• Outer-Band Breakout

• Re-entry Reversal

• Bollinger Bands Period

Defines the moving-average period used in the Bollinger Bands calculation.

Default value: 20.

• Bollinger Bands Deviation

Defines the standard-deviation multiplier used to calculate the Upper and Lower Bands.

Default value: 2.0.

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the direction of the Bollinger middle band must also support the signal.

BUY setups require a rising or stable middle band.

SELL setups require a falling or stable middle band.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
MACD FILTER SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Enable MACD Filter

Activates or disables MACD momentum confirmation.

• MACD Fast Period

Defines the fast EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 12.

• MACD Slow Period

Defines the slow EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 26.

• MACD Signal Period

Defines the MACD signal-line period.

Default value: 9.

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation

When enabled:

• BUY signals require MACD above zero

• SELL signals require MACD below zero

This setting creates stricter momentum confirmation and may reduce signal frequency.

• MACD Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the MACD main line must also move in the direction of the potential setup.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance according to current volatility.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance according to current volatility.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum number of candles required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.

This option supports a more selective and disciplined trading workflow.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
CONFIRMATION SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Candle Confirmation

Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the BUY or SELL setup.

• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

• Session Start Hour

Defines the beginning of the active signal session.

• Session End Hour

Defines the end of the active signal session.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
DISPLAY SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.

• Entry Color

Controls the Entry label color.

• Take Profit Color

Controls the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Color

Controls the Stop Loss label color.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
ALERT SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Enable Alerts

Activates the notification system.

• Popup Alert

Displays a MetaTrader popup when a valid setup is confirmed.

• Sound Alert

Plays the selected sound file when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification

Sends the signal information to the MetaTrader mobile application.

Push notifications must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Bollinger Signal Mode: Middle-Band Trend

• Bollinger Bands Period: 20

• Bollinger Bands Deviation: 2.0

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Fast Period: 12

• MACD Slow Period: 26

• MACD Signal Period: 9

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• ATR Period: 14

• Gold Threshold: 4.0

• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled

• Candle Confirmation: Enabled

• Session Filter: Enabled

• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

For a more complete trading process, combine Lunar Volatility Compass with:

• Market structure

• Support and resistance

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Economic news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Lunar Volatility Compass does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, spread, timeframe, volatility, selected Bollinger mode, indicator settings, and the trader's risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
Рекомендуем также
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Индикаторы
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
SmartPullback
Samuel Jesus Fidalgo Lopez
Индикаторы
Smart Pullback Pro v4 High-Probability Pullback Indicator for MT5 Smart Pullback Pro v4 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability pullback entries in real time. It automatically plots entry zones, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, giving traders a complete visual trading plan with every signal. How It Works Smart Pullback Pro v4 combines multiple confluence filters to eliminate low-quality signals and focus only on va
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Индикаторы
Обзор Heiken Ashi Smoothwave преобразует ваш график в сглаженные свечи Heiken Ashi прямо в основном окне графика, заменяя стандартные свечи для более чистого отображения тренда. Без отдельного окна, без загромождения. Как это работает Рассчитывает значения OHLC Heiken Ashi на основе реальных цен на каждом баре. Отображает цветные свечи Heiken Ashi прямо на основном графике. Автоматически скрывает стандартные свечи графика, оставляя видимыми только свечи Heiken Ashi. Автоматически восстанавлива
FREE
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Индикаторы
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
3.87 (45)
Эксперты
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Индикаторы
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Индикаторы
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Linear Momentum Pro
Sejro Toussaint Boco
Индикаторы
Ultra Momentum — Advanced Multi-Scale Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator (MT5) Ultra Momentum is a professional momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to measure true market speed and directional dominance rather than simple price oscillations. It combines classic Momentum with multi-period analysis and advanced smoothing algorithms , producing a highly reliable view of bullish and bearish pressure. This indicator is built for traders who want to understand who controls the market a
FREE
Easy Correlations Indicator
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Индикаторы
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Индикаторы
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
HMA Scalper Pro для MetaTrader 5 HMA Scalper Pro — трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритме Hull Moving Average (HMA) , впервые опубликованном Alan Hull в 2005 году. Индикатор предназначен для анализа направления текущего тренда и отображения сглаженной линии, построенной на основе алгоритма Hull Moving Average. По сравнению с традиционными скользящими средними данный алгоритм разработан для уменьшения задержки при сохранении плавности линии. HMA Scalper Pro позволяет нагляд
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Fimathe PCM Indicador
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Индикаторы
Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (БЕСПЛАТНО) Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator — это бесплатный индикатор, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в простом, быстром и наглядном анализе рынка. Его основная цель — облегчить определение рыночных условий с помощью понятных визуальных сигналов, помогая трейдерам принимать более уверенные торговые решения. Segue a tradução para o russo: Лучший результат для XAUUSD: Таймфрейм: 5M Время сервера MT5: 02:00 Управление рисками: 1 Take Profit — прекратить тор
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Индикаторы
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
RSI with alerts BDA
Laron Demetris Burrows
4.89 (28)
Индикаторы
Этот алгоритм предсказывает краткосрочные изменения цены с точностью 86%*. Когда происходит большое движение, определяемое ATR, во время состояния перекупленности или перепроданности, индикатор предупредит вас. Предсказывает, будет ли цена выше или ниже сигнальной свечи. Идеально подходит для торговли со средней реверсией, бинарными опционами или фьючерсными контрактами на больших временных рамках. Индикатор был протестирован на данных за 5 лет и имеет точность 90% для прогнозирования разворото
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Индикаторы
BKT Pro Tooco Многофункциональный инструмент для определения уровней поддержки и сопротивления в MetaTrader 5, использующий четыре алгоритма обнаружения сигналов в режиме реального времени без перерисовки подтверждённых сигналов. BKT Pro Tooco — индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуется надёжное определение зон в различных рыночных структурах. Индикатор предлагает четыре независимых метода обнаружения, позволяя подобрать алгоритм под пре
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Представляем   MACD  Enhanced  – усовершенствованный индикатор MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), который предоставляет трейдерам расширенные возможности для анализа тренда и момента на финансовых рынках. Индикатор использует разницу между быстрой и медленной экспоненциальными скользящими средними для определения импульса, направления и силы тренда, создавая четкие визуальные сигналы для потенциальных точек входа и выхода. Внимание!   Для достижения наилучших результатов рекомендуется
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Индикаторы
Индикатор основан на методике Роберта Майнера, описанной в его книге "Торговые стратегии с высокой вероятностью успеха" и отображает сигналы по моментуму двух таймфреймов. В качестве индикатора моментума используется Стохастический осциллятор.  Настройки говорят сами за себя period_1 - текущий таймфрейма, указывается 'current' period_2 - старший таймфрейм - в 4 или 5 раз больше текущего. Например если текущий 5-мин, то старший будет 20-мин остальные настройки - это настройки Стохастического осци
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Reversal Candles MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (8)
Индикаторы
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
FREE
Mini Chart With EMA
Arslan Tariq
Индикаторы
Mini Charts MTF EMA Mini Charts MTF EMA is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays multiple mini charts from selected timeframes directly on the main chart. It helps traders monitor multi-timeframe price movement and EMA direction in one clean visual layout. Main Features Multiple mini charts on the main chart Custom timeframe selection for each mini chart Up to 4 EMA lines for every mini chart Custom EMA period, shift, method, applied price, color, style, and width Custom mini chart width, heigh
FREE
SuperTrend for MT5
Ulises Calderon Bautista
4.44 (9)
Индикаторы
Популярный индикатор "Супертренд" - это инструмент технического анализа, который помогает определить направление тренда и возможные точки входа или выхода на финансовых рынках. Индикатор основан на среднем истинном диапазоне (ATR), который измеряет волатильность рынка на основе ценовых диапазонов. Он бесплатен на других платформах, и нет никакой причины, почему бы это не было и здесь! Его обычно используют тремя способами: Для определения текущего тренда: когда цена выше этой линии, это считаетс
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Индикаторы
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
FREE
A1rum Liquidity Delta
Abdu Rais Bin Patani
Индикаторы
A1rum Liquidity Delta is a clean technical analysis indicator designed to help traders observe market pressure, liquidity movement, and directional bias in a simple and structured way. This indicator focuses on liquidity behavior, market reaction, and delta-style pressure reading to support better decision-making during live trading and market review. It is suitable for traders who want a cleaner chart, quick visual confirmation, and a more organized way to study price movement across different
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   помогает трейдерам визуализировать ключевые уровни на графике. Он автоматически отмечает следующие уровни: DO (Daily Open)   — уровень открытия дня. NYM (New York Midnight)   — уровень полуночи Нью-Йорка. PDH (Previous Day High)   — максимум предыдущего дня. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — минимум предыдущего дня. WO (Weekly Open)   — уровень открытия недели. MO (Monthly Open)   — уровень открытия месяца. PWH (Previous Week High)   — максимум предыдущей недел
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Другие продукты этого автора
Aegis Current Force
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aegis Current Force Aegis Current Force is a professional signal indicator designed to identify structured trading opportunities using market direction, trend strength, momentum recovery, and predefined risk levels. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine with ADX directional confirmation and CCI recovery filtering. A signal appears only when the selected conditions agree, helping reduce weak and unstructured entries. BUY and SELL arrows are displayed dir
FREE
CandleFrame Time Boxes
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart. Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes. KEY FEATURES • Multi-timeframe candle boxes • Bullish, bearish and doji classification • Live current b
FREE
Aurum Xau Vector
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD. The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool. It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal p
FREE
Arc Velocity Pulse
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ARC VELOCITY PULSE Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confi
FREE
Nova Gold Fusion
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NOVA GOLD FUSION RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, sess
FREE
Nexa Gold Relative
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Atlas Gold Matrix
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown,
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
FREE
Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Vertex Direction Pulsee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв