Vertex Direction Pulsee

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VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE
CCI Pullback + ADX/DMI Confirmation for XAUUSD
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Vertex Direction Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured market opportunities by combining pullback recovery, trend direction, trend strength, mathematical price alignment, and volatility-based trade levels.

The indicator uses CCI to detect the end of a market pullback, while ADX and DMI confirm whether the market has sufficient strength and whether buyers or sellers are controlling the direction.

A signal is displayed only when the internal Gold calculation engine and all active confirmation conditions agree.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Vertex Direction Pulse is built around a two-stage confirmation method.

First, CCI analyzes whether price has completed a pullback and started recovering in the potential trading direction.

Second, ADX and DMI verify whether the market trend is strong enough and whether directional pressure supports the setup.

These confirmations work together with the internal Gann and Fibonacci price engine, candle confirmation, trading-session control, signal cooldown, and ATR-based trade zones.

This structure is designed to reduce random entries and avoid signals that appear without clear directional support.

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed for Gold and XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL signals displayed directly on the chart

✓ CCI pullback recovery confirmation

✓ ADX market-strength confirmation

✓ DMI directional confirmation

✓ Adaptive internal logic for different chart timeframes

✓ Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine

✓ Confirmed-candle signal processing

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Trading-session control

✓ Minimum distance between consecutive signals

✓ Optional one-signal-per-day control

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Historical signal analysis

✓ Clean and practical chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL METHOD WORKS
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1. INTERNAL GOLD PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical model based on Gann calculations, Fibonacci extensions, and ATR volatility.

The projected trade target must align with one of the calculated price zones before the confirmation filters are evaluated.

This creates the structural foundation of every potential setup.

2. CCI PULLBACK RECOVERY

CCI is used to identify when the market has moved through a pullback and started recovering.

For a potential BUY setup, CCI must recover from a negative pullback area.

For a potential SELL setup, CCI must recover from a positive pullback area.

This method is different from using CCI only as a basic overbought or oversold indicator.

Its purpose is to identify possible continuation opportunities after a temporary market correction.

3. ADX TREND-STRENGTH CONFIRMATION

ADX measures the strength of the current market movement.

A setup is accepted only when market strength reaches the required internal level.

This helps filter weak, inactive, or sideways market conditions where directional signals may be less reliable.

The strength requirement adapts internally to the active chart timeframe.

4. DMI DIRECTION CONFIRMATION

DMI confirms which side of the market has stronger directional pressure.

For a BUY setup, positive directional pressure must be stronger than negative directional pressure.

For a SELL setup, negative directional pressure must be stronger than positive directional pressure.

This prevents the indicator from accepting a signal when the directional structure does not support the setup.

5. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When candle confirmation is active:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

The indicator processes closed candles to avoid using incomplete candle information.

6. SESSION AND SIGNAL CONTROL

The session filter restricts signals to the selected trading period.

The signal cooldown prevents multiple setups from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day option can be used to create a more selective and disciplined trading workflow.

7. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all conditions agree, Vertex Direction Pulse displays a structured trade zone containing:

• Entry level

• Stop Loss level

• Take Profit level

The levels are calculated from current market volatility and automatically adjust when Gold volatility changes.

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BUY SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A BUY setup requires:

• Bullish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• CCI recovery after a negative pullback

• Sufficient ADX trend strength

• Positive DMI pressure stronger than negative DMI pressure

• Bullish confirmed candle when candle confirmation is enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a BUY arrow and the corresponding Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zone.

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SELL SIGNAL STRUCTURE
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A SELL setup requires:

• Bearish direction from the internal Gold engine

• Valid Gann and Fibonacci target alignment

• CCI recovery after a positive pullback

• Sufficient ADX trend strength

• Negative DMI pressure stronger than positive DMI pressure

• Bearish confirmed candle when candle confirmation is enabled

• Valid session and signal-frequency conditions

When all conditions align, the indicator displays a SELL arrow and the corresponding Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zone.

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MULTI-TIMEFRAME FLEXIBILITY
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Vertex Direction Pulse can be attached to the following chart timeframes:

• M1

• M5

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

The indicator automatically adapts important internal calculations to the active chart timeframe.

The user does not need to create a different configuration for every timeframe.

This is timeframe flexibility, not a multi-timeframe scanner. The indicator analyzes the timeframe on which it is currently attached.

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WHY USE VERTEX DIRECTION PULSE?
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Many indicators analyze only momentum, direction, or volatility separately.

Vertex Direction Pulse combines several complementary elements in one structured process:

• CCI identifies pullback recovery

• ADX measures market strength

• DMI confirms directional control

• Gann and Fibonacci provide price alignment

• ATR creates adaptive trade levels

• Candle confirmation validates price action

• Session control improves timing discipline

• Signal cooldown reduces excessive chart activity

The objective is not to generate the maximum possible number of signals.

The objective is to display more selective setups supported by structure, direction, strength, momentum recovery, timing, and volatility.

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ALERT SYSTEM
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Vertex Direction Pulse includes several notification methods:

• MetaTrader popup alerts

• Sound alerts

• Mobile push notifications

The alert message includes the signal direction, symbol, timeframe, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit information.

Mobile notifications must be configured correctly inside the MetaTrader terminal before they can be received on a phone.

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete decision-making process, combine the indicator with:

• Higher-timeframe market direction

• Support and resistance

• Market structure

• Economic-news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

• Demo-account testing before live trading

Vertex Direction Pulse is a decision-support indicator. It does not automatically open, manage, or close trades.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Vertex Direction Pulse does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, volatility, spread, broker pricing, execution, timeframe, and the trader’s risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.

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Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
CandleFrame Time Boxes is a native multi-timeframe visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays candles from a selected timeframe as clear, color-coded range boxes directly on the current chart. Each box represents the complete High-to-Low range and full time span of one source candle. This makes higher-timeframe market structure easier to read while working on lower chart timeframes. KEY FEATURES • Multi-timeframe candle boxes • Bullish, bearish and doji classification • Live current b
FREE
Aurum Xau Vector
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aurum Xau Vector is a professional trading indicator designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD. The indicator combines price geometry, Fibonacci-style target alignment, ATR-based risk zones, MACD confirmation, candle confirmation, session filtering, and alert notifications in one clean tool. It is built for traders who want fewer but more selective Gold signals. Instead of printing many random arrows, Aurum Xau Vector focuses on quality filtering and can be configured to allow only one signal p
FREE
Arc Velocity Pulse
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ARC VELOCITY PULSE Parabolic SAR Direction + ROC Recovery for XAUUSD Arc Velocity Pulse is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional movement, momentum acceleration, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines Parabolic SAR direction analysis with Rate of Change recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confi
FREE
Nova Gold Fusion
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NOVA GOLD FUSION RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, sess
FREE
Nexa Gold Relative
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Nexa Gold Relative is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer cleaner and more selective trade signals. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with RSI confirmation, ATR-based trade zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and mobile alerts. Nexa Gold Relative is built to help traders identify structured BUY and SELL setups directly on the chart, with clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit areas. Main Featur
FREE
Helios Bullion Confluence
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
HELIOS BULLION CONFLUENCE RSI + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Helios Bullion Confluence is a professional Gold trading indicator created for traders who prefer selective signals supported by both long-term trend structure and momentum confirmation. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend alignment, RSI momentum filtering, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, can
FREE
Atlas Gold Matrix
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ATLAS GOLD MATRIX EMA 50 / EMA 200 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Atlas Gold Matrix is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who prefer structured, trend-aligned signals with clear risk planning. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown,
FREE
Vanta Gold Cross
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
VANTA GOLD CROSS EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Vanta Gold Cross is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who prefer clean, trend-aligned signals instead of noisy chart alerts. The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signa
FREE
Sovereign Metal Momentum
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
SOVEREIGN METAL MOMENTUM MACD + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Sovereign Metal Momentum is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want trend direction and momentum confirmation combined within one structured system. The indicator integrates a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend alignment, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, conf
Zenith Alloy Nexus
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend. The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filt
Nebula Range Sentinel
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
NEBULA RANGE SENTINEL Bollinger Bands + RSI Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Nebula Range Sentinel is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify potential reversal opportunities around dynamic market extremes. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands price rejection and re-entry logic with RSI momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones, candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and re
Lunar Volatility Compass
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation. The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, s
Kinetic Envelope Drive
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
KINETIC ENVELOPE DRIVE Keltner Channel + Awesome Oscillator for XAUUSD Kinetic Envelope Drive is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured pullback opportunities supported by volatility, market direction, and momentum. The indicator combines Keltner Channel price positioning with Awesome Oscillator momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci calculation engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-base
Apex Channel Rebound
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
APEX CHANNEL REBOUND Donchian Breakout Retest + Momentum for XAUUSD Apex Channel Rebound is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify structured breakout opportunities after price confirms a successful market retest. The indicator combines Donchian Channel breakout analysis with Momentum confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade zones, session cont
Stratus Recovery Beacon
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
STRATUS RECOVERY BEACON Ichimoku Cloud + Williams %R Recovery for XAUUSD Stratus Recovery Beacon is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify pullback-recovery opportunities that remain aligned with the broader market direction. The indicator combines Ichimoku Cloud trend analysis with Williams %R recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-candle processing, ATR-based trade
Prism Trail Surge
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
Horizon Motion Vigor
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Horizon Motion Vigor Horizon Motion Vigor is a professional gold signal indicator designed for traders who want clean, structured, and selective setups on XAUUSD. The indicator combines an internal Gann and Fibonacci price alignment engine with HMA direction filtering and RVI momentum recovery confirmation. This helps the system avoid random entries and focus only on setups where market direction, momentum recovery, and risk structure are aligned. The indicator displays BUY and SELL arrows d
Aureon Confluence Enginee
Mostapha Halbane
Индикаторы
Aureon Confluence Engine   is a trend-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Gann price geometry, Fibonacci target alignment and ADX/DMI trend filtering in one structured signal system. The indicator analyzes completed candles only. When all enabled conditions agree, it displays a BUY or SELL arrow together with clear Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones directly on the chart. By default, the indicator is configured to provide a maximum of one qualified signal per broker day, he
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