Zenith Alloy Nexus

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ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS
MACD + EMA 50 / EMA 200 Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Zenith Alloy Nexus is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for traders who want momentum confirmation aligned with the broader market trend.

The system combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend structure, MACD momentum confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle validation, session filtering, signal cooldown, and real-time alerts.

Its objective is to reduce random market noise and display selective BUY and SELL setups only when several independent conditions align.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Zenith Alloy Nexus follows a multi-layer confirmation process.

Instead of generating signals on every small price movement, the indicator evaluates trend direction, momentum, volatility, candle confirmation, trading hours, and signal frequency before displaying a valid setup.

It is designed for traders who prefer:

✓ Broader trend confirmation
✓ MACD momentum validation
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones
✓ Confirmed-candle signal logic
✓ Controlled signal frequency
✓ Real-time notifications
✓ A cleaner Gold trading workflow

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart

✓ EMA 50 and EMA 200 trend confirmation

✓ MACD main-line and signal-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD zero-line validation

✓ Optional EMA slope confirmation

✓ Optional MACD slope confirmation

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Bullish and bearish candle confirmation

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per trading day option

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Adjustable historical candle scanning

✓ Customizable ATR risk multipliers

✓ Clean and optimized chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS
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1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a mathematical price model designed for Gold market behavior.

The projected ATR target must align with one of the calculated price levels before the additional filters are evaluated.

2. EMA 50 / EMA 200 TREND FILTER

The EMA structure identifies the broader market direction.

BUY confirmation requires:

• Price above EMA 50
• EMA 50 above EMA 200
• Optional positive EMA slope

SELL confirmation requires:

• Price below EMA 50
• EMA 50 below EMA 200
• Optional negative EMA slope

This helps filter out setups that move against the dominant trend.

3. MACD MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION

MACD verifies whether momentum supports the potential signal.

BUY confirmation requires:

• MACD main line above the signal line
• Optional MACD main line above zero
• Optional positive MACD slope

SELL confirmation requires:

• MACD main line below the signal line
• Optional MACD main line below zero
• Optional negative MACD slope

The zero-line option creates stricter momentum confirmation and may reduce signal frequency.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When enabled:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle
• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

This adds another validation layer before a signal is displayed.

5. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions align, the indicator calculates and displays:

• Entry
• Stop Loss
• Take Profit

These levels are based on ATR volatility and adapt automatically to changing Gold market conditions.

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WHY USE ZENITH ALLOY NEXUS?
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Many indicators rely on a single confirmation method or produce too many signals during unstable market conditions.

Zenith Alloy Nexus combines several independent components:

• EMA 50 / EMA 200 confirms the broader trend
• MACD validates momentum
• Candle direction confirms the setup
• Session filtering controls signal timing
• ATR creates structured risk levels
• One-signal-per-day mode helps reduce overtrading

The result is a more selective decision-support tool focused on trend, momentum, structure, and discipline.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation.

Automatic mode selects the step according to the current chart timeframe.

• ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used for volatility calculations and trade-zone placement.

• Gold Threshold

Controls the permitted distance between the projected ATR target and the calculated price levels.

A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.

• Bars To Scan On First Load

Defines the number of historical candles analyzed when the indicator is attached to the chart.

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EMA FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable EMA Filter

Activates or disables EMA trend confirmation.

• Fast EMA Period

Defines the fast exponential moving average.

Default value: 50.

• Slow EMA Period

Defines the slow exponential moving average.

Default value: 200.

• EMA Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the moving averages must also support the direction of the setup.

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MACD FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable MACD Filter

Activates or disables MACD momentum confirmation.

• MACD Fast EMA

Defines the fast EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 12.

• MACD Slow EMA

Defines the slow EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 26.

• MACD Signal Period

Defines the MACD signal-line period.

Default value: 9.

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation

When enabled, BUY signals require MACD above zero and SELL signals require MACD below zero.

This creates stricter momentum confirmation.

• MACD Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the MACD main line must also move in the direction of the potential setup.

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RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance based on current volatility.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance based on current volatility.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum candle distance required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.

This option supports discipline and helps reduce excessive trading activity.

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ADDITIONAL FILTERS
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• Candle Confirmation

Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the BUY or SELL setup.

• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

The default session focuses the indicator on active market hours.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.

• Entry Color

Controls the Entry label color.

• Take Profit Color

Controls the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Color

Controls the Stop Loss label color.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Enable Alerts

Activates the notification system.

• Popup Alert

Displays a MetaTrader popup when a valid signal appears.

• Sound Alert

Plays the selected sound file when a signal is confirmed.

• Mobile Push Notification

Sends the signal details to the MetaTrader mobile application.

Push notifications must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Fast EMA Period: 50
• Slow EMA Period: 200
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled

• MACD Fast EMA: 12
• MACD Slow EMA: 26
• MACD Signal Period: 9
• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation: Enabled
• MACD Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• ATR Period: 14
• Gold Threshold: 4.0
• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled
• Candle Confirmation: Enabled
• Session Filter: Enabled
• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine Zenith Alloy Nexus with:

• Market structure
• Support and resistance
• Higher-timeframe direction
• Economic news awareness
• Appropriate position sizing
• Consistent risk management

The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Zenith Alloy Nexus does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, spread, timeframe, volatility, indicator settings, and the trader's risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
The Bull DCA DowJones Signal – Premium Trend & Swing Indicator (WinWiFi Robot Series) Overview: Unlock the full potential of Index trading with the latest innovation from the WinWiFi Robot Series . "The Bull DCA DowJones Signal" is a precision-engineered indicator designed to conquer global Indices, Energy, and Forex markets. Optimized for the H4 Timeframe , this tool filters out market noise and delivers clear, actionable signals for Trend Following, Breakouts, and Pullbacks. Key Features & S
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