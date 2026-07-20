SmartTrader Position Calculator

SmartTrader Position Calculator

Calculate Your Position Size Before You Place the Trade.

Choosing a lot size by guesswork can make a small trading mistake much larger than expected.

SmartTrader Position Calculator helps you calculate position size based on your account risk, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

Simply define your trade levels and see the estimated lot size, monetary risk, and risk-to-reward relationship directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

What the Calculator Shows

Risk-Based Position Size

Calculate an estimated position size based on the amount or percentage of account equity you are willing to risk.

The calculator can display:

  • Entry price
  • Stop Loss price
  • Take Profit price
  • Estimated lot size
  • Estimated monetary risk
  • Risk percentage
  • Risk-to-reward ratio

Interactive Chart-Based Calculation

Define your trade levels directly on the chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

When the levels are moved, the calculations update automatically.

This allows you to visually plan a trade before placing an order.

Risk-to-Reward Analysis

Compare the potential distance to your Stop Loss with the distance to your Take Profit levels.

The calculator helps you visualize the relationship between:

  • Potential risk
  • Potential reward
  • Position size

Risk-to-reward calculations are analytical references and do not guarantee that a trade will reach its Take Profit level.

Broker-Aware Calculations

The calculator uses available symbol information from your MetaTrader 5 broker, including relevant trading specifications such as:

  • Tick size
  • Tick value
  • Volume step
  • Minimum volume
  • Maximum volume

This helps ensure that the calculated position size is aligned with the trading specifications of the selected symbol and broker.

How to Use It

  1. Select the trading symbol.
  2. Set your desired account risk.
  3. Place or adjust the Entry level.
  4. Place or adjust the Stop Loss level.
  5. Set your Take Profit level.
  6. Review the calculated position size and risk information.
  7. Make your final trading decision.

Plan the risk first. Calculate the position size second. Place the trade last.

What This Product Is — and Is Not

It is:

  • A position-sizing calculator
  • A risk-based lot-size calculator
  • A trade-planning tool
  • A risk-to-reward calculator
  • A chart-based planning assistant

It is not:

  • An Expert Advisor
  • An automated trading system
  • A trade signal generator
  • A profitability guarantee
  • A replacement for proper risk management

This product calculates and displays trade-planning information. It does not place trades automatically.

Risk Calculation

The estimated position size is calculated using the selected account risk, the distance between the Entry and Stop Loss levels, and the trading specifications of the selected symbol.

The exact result may vary depending on:

  • Broker specifications
  • Symbol contract size
  • Tick value
  • Tick size
  • Volume step
  • Account currency
  • Market conditions

Always verify the final order volume and risk with your broker before placing a trade.

Configuration

Risk Mode

Configure your preferred risk calculation method where available, such as:

  • Percentage-based account risk
  • Fixed monetary risk

Chart Display

Configure the visual appearance and position of the calculator panel and trade-planning lines.

These settings affect the display only and do not change the underlying market conditions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5
  • A supported trading symbol with available broker specifications

Transparency First

Position sizing is one part of risk management. A calculated lot size does not make a trade safe or profitable.

Markets can move through Stop Loss levels, spreads can change, slippage can occur, and actual execution conditions may differ from the theoretical calculation.

Use the calculator to plan your risk before trading. Always verify the final order details and apply your own risk-management rules.

推荐产品
WhalesTrade Pro Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
WHALETRADES PRO - Complete Strategy Guide Understanding Your Trading Arsenal WhalesTrade Pro is your window into the institutional side of the market. It combines three powerful trading systems into one comprehensive tool that reveals what's really happening beneath price action. The numbers changing on your chart are not random. Each one tells a specific story about market participants, their conviction, their fear, and their greed. Learning to read these numbers transforms you from a gambl
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
指标
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
SmartTrader Session Clock
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes? The panel shows: - The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded - A live countdown to the next session change - What the next session will be Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended a
FREE
SR Edge
Disanayaka Pindakala Mudiyanselage Supun Priyanga Bandara
指标
SR Edge – Smart Support & Resistance Entry Assistant for XAUUSD SR Edge is a smart trading assistant designed for traders who want cleaner entries with the help of support and resistance structure, trend direction, and retracement-based confirmations. This indicator is built to reduce blind entries and help traders focus on higher-quality opportunities. Instead of giving random buy and sell signals everywhere, SR Edge is designed to wait for market direction, watch for retracements, and highligh
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
指标
锚定VWAP 锚定VWAP是传统VWAP的一种变体，该指标的计算从特定的时间点（锚点）开始，而不是从交易时段开始或固定时间间隔计算。这对于希望从特定事件（如重大新闻、趋势开始或技术事件（例如支撑位或阻力位的突破））评估价格与成交量关系的交易者非常有用。 该指标适用于外汇、股票和指数。 您可以在同一图表上添加多个实例，并通过单击修改每个VWAP的锚点。 当价格触及VWAP时启用警报。 VWAP具有"磁性"：鼠标位于K线上方时，自动配置为HIGH；位于中心时，为TYPICAL；位于K线下方时，为LOW。 .....................................................
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
指标
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
BLZ Candle TImer
Moustapha Boulouz
4.48 (21)
实用工具
BLZ 蜡烛计时器：释放交易的未来 BLZ Candle Timer 是一款先进的条形计时器倒计时工具，可显示当前条形结束和新条形出现前的剩余时间，让您步入最前沿的交易世界。 该指标可显示图表上最后一个柱形图的剩余时间，确保您领先于市场节奏，体验精确的力量。在新条形图到来时，及时发出通知，保持警惕，为您的交易策略增添动态优势。 多功能是关键： - 从 *M1 时间框架*的快速节奏到 *MN 时间框架*的广阔视野，在每个时间框架上都能无缝运行。 - 可定制参数，让您根据自己的喜好来选择*颜色*、*文字大小*和*可视性*，定制您的交易体验。 *这不仅仅是一款工具，它还是适合所有交易风格*的多功能伴侣，可满足剥头皮者和日内交易者的需求。*BLZ Candle Timer* 的计算速度快如闪电，让您与市场心跳同步，确保您不会错过任何一个节拍。 最棒的是什么？BLZ Candle Timer 适用于 *MT4* 和 *MT5*，可无缝集成到您首选的交易平台。以精确性、适应性和速度提升您的交易水平--*BLZ Candle Timer* 是您开启交易技巧新境界的钥匙。
FREE
Cannon Trend
Tan Au Phuong
4.38 (65)
专家
EA Cannon Trend 是一款强大的交易助手，旨在完全消除交易过程中的个人情绪。基于 MQL5 开发，该 EA 完全按照预设规则和策略做出决策，确保一致性和效率，不受人为情绪的影响。 Cannon Trend 的主要特点： 具有 5 种交易策略模式，Cannon Trend 适用于初学者和专业交易者。 个性化定制： 轻松调整参数，打造专属交易策略。 直观的界面： 通过清晰、直观的信息显示轻松监控交易活动。 .set files and FAQ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760485 为什么选择 EA Cannon Trend？ EA Cannon Trend 是新手和有经验的交易者的理想选择，它以操作简单、高精确性和经过验证的表现著称。EA 不仅能帮您节省监控市场的时间，还能帮助您充分把握价格波动中的机会。 价格从不会停滞不前，它总会波动。无论是上涨还是下跌，这都是机会。关键在于专注于有效的资金管理，以免在市场开始波动前“爆仓”！ Guide and explanation of setup parameters click h
FREE
AutoStructure
Evgeniy Grebenuik
指标
AutoStructure — Your Key to Precise Market Entry in Forex! AutoStructure is a professional Forex indicator designed for traders who value precision, speed, and full control over the market. With just one click, you'll be able to: Automatically draw key support and resistance levels Visualize FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) to spot profitable reversals Analyze Order Blocks across multiple timeframes Build Fibonacci levels based on real price action Perfectly suited for both scalpers and position t
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
指标
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
Dual Bollinger Session Channel
Danton Dos Santos Sardinha Junior
指标
Dual Bollinger Session Channel MetaTrader 5 专业固定会话布林通道 专为价格行为、突破交易及机构级市场结构分析而设计，基于真实交易会话数据。 产品概述 Dual Bollinger Session Channel 是一款 MetaTrader 5 的专业级技术指标，它基于前一个真实交易会话（日线或周线）的数据，通过两个独立的布林带计算，构建出固定的统计价格通道。 与传统布林带在每个新K线出现时持续重算不同，本指标会在整个当前活跃会话期间 锁定所有通道水平 ，为交易者在整个交易时段内提供稳定可靠的统计框架。 该方法可精准可视化以下内容： 价格均衡区域 统计超伸区域 波动率扩张与收缩区域 该指标在 任意时间周期 下均完全可用，保持视觉一致性，并消除基于对象类指标常见的失真问题。 运行逻辑 识别上一个有效的交易会话（日线或周线） 计算两条独立的布林带： 内轨（BB1） ：使用较小的标准差 外轨（BB2） ：使用较大的标准差 所有计算出的水平在当前整个会话期间保持固定 严格遵守会话边界，自动在日与日或周与周之间生成视觉间隙 可选的统计着色及周五专属
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
指标
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
实用工具
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
指标
市场步骤指标是基于江恩时间/价格相关性设计和建立的，并通过外汇市场的价格行动特定规则进行优化。它使用市场订单流的概念来预测潜在的高订单量的价格区域。 指标水平可用于交易本身，或作为一个组合来过滤其他策略/指标的错误信号。每个交易者都需要这样一个强大的工具，在图表上拥有多时间框架（TF）区域和价格运动的潜力。你可以在测试器模式下测试它的力量，看看它的水平如何支配图表上的价格。 指标的优势。 用两个不同的区域来标示图表，为不同的TFs指定趋势和范围市场。 价格行动交易者可以使用它来识别不同TFs/价格区的订单流，或验证FTR（失败返回）/FTC（失败继续）。 市场的波动区和流动区将出现在图表上，以便于未来的价格变动。 通过该指标，可以很容易地决定SL/TP、追踪、平衡和利润保存。 价格反转或延续可以很容易地被验证。 该指标的水平可以作为马丁格尔或网格水平使用，概率更高。
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
3 (1)
指标
Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
指标
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT5 版“锤子线和射击之星”指标，无需重绘，无延迟。 ................................................................................. - “锤子线和射击之星”指标是价格行为交易的强大指标。 - 指标可检测图表上的看涨锤子线和看跌射击之星形态： - 看涨锤子线 - 图表上显示蓝色箭头信号（见图）。 - 看跌射击之星 - 图表上显示红色箭头信号（见图）。 - PC, Mobile alerts. - “锤子线和射击之星”指标非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 .................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Order Block FVG Box
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
指标
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Order Block FVG Box indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed for discerning traders looking to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities. This indicator excels at pinpointing valid Order Blocks that are immediately followed by Fair Value Gaps (FVG), enhancing your trading strategy with precise visual cues. Key Fe
FREE
ZigZag TrendLines
Willian Soares
指标
ZigZag Trend Lines — See the Trend with Professional Clarity ZigZag Trend Lines was developed for traders who want to read the market objectively, eliminating noise and focusing only on what really matters: the trend structure. Based on the renowned ZigZag indicator, it goes beyond the basics and delivers a clean, intuitive, and highly adjustable visual reading — ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike. Key Features Automatic Trend Lines The indicator identifies and plot
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
指标
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
MetaTrade Hub MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
实用工具
MetaTrade Hub   is an easy-to-use and customizable tool. This product is presented in an attractive   graphical interface  that allows you to send adjustable signals in two ways ( Manual or Automatic ) from   Metatrader5   to the   Telegram channel or Discord channel.   In this case, your account becomes a   Signal Provider.  You can also share N ews reports with others. All   message formats   -   language   -   emojis   can be adjusted and personalized. You can   Enable   or   Disable   certai
Moving Average Custom
Danrlei Hornke
指标
A Média Móvel é um indicador que faz parte da Análise Técnica. Com ela, é possível identificar o equilíbrio dos preços no mercado, observando tendências de alta, neutra ou baixa. Este indicador customizado traz opções extras pera definir o método de cálculo podendo-se esclolher entre SMA,EMA,SSMA,LWMA,JJMA,JurX,ParMA,T3,Vidya,AMA,HULL MA. Também conta com varias opções para escolher o método de cálculo para o preço base a ser usado no cáculo da média.
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
专家
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
指标
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Historical Spread Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
指标
Hello! My name is Saullo and I am an MQL5/4 programmer specializing in custom services for Metatrader. This is a very simple indicator that shows on the chart the history of the spread of each candle of the chart's asset. Follow me on instagram: @saullo_algotrader If you need custom development services for metatrader contact me on instagram. Thank you very much!
FREE
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Sniper MTF Stochastic
Rohit Subhash Katake
指标
Sniper MTF Stochastic — 全功能多周期随机指标面板与主图信号 Sniper MTF Stochastic 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的高精度多周期指标。通过将副图多周期面板分析与主图信号过滤相结合，为您提供清晰的技术面共振与精准的进场点位。 核心功能 四合一副图面板： 在单个副图中同时显示四个独立时间周期的 Stochastic 状态。 动态多空背景色： 当线段发生金叉（看涨）时背景显示为 深绿色 ，死叉（看跌）时显示为 酒红色 。 主图共振信号： 当信号周期在超买/超卖区（ 80/20 ）发生交叉且与大周期趋势一致时，主图直接标记 Buy () 或 Sell () 。 智能趋势过滤： 自动对比大周期趋势，有效过滤低概率的假突破信号。 不重绘历史信号： 实时逐棒计算，历史信号确定后绝不重绘。 内置弹窗提醒： 支持 MT5 原生弹窗 Alert 提醒。 参数设置 Stochastic 参数： InpKPeriod (14), InpDPeriod (3), InpSlowing (3), InpOverbought (80), InpOverso
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
作者的更多信息
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once? The panel shows: - Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode - Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction) - Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no pric
FREE
SmartTrader Session Clock
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes? The panel shows: - The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded - A live countdown to the next session change - What the next session will be Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended a
FREE
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader Volatility Monitor shows two things that matter before you take a trade: is the spread reasonable right now, and is volatility behaving normally? What it shows Spread - current spread in points, color-coded Good / Elevated / Wide against thresholds you set Volatility - current ATR compared to its recent average, shown as a ratio (e.g. "1.8x") and a state: Low, Normal, or High Why "Low" volatility gets flagged too, not just "High" Most volatility tools only warn about high volatility.
FREE
SmartTrader Pip Value Display
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader Pip Value Display answers a question that trips up more traders than you'd expect: what is a pip actually worth, right now, on this symbol, at this lot size? Why the textbook answer is often wrong "$10 per pip on a standard lot" is a rule of thumb for a handful of major USD pairs - it is not a universal fact. Gold, indices, JPY pairs, and plenty of other symbols have real pip values that differ from that number, sometimes significantly, and it depends on your specific broker's contra
FREE
SmartTrader AI Pro
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader AI Pro Structured XAUUSD Market Analysis Based on Documented Historical Calibration Most technical indicators ask traders to trust unverifiable claims. SmartTrader AI Pro takes a different approach. The scoring weights and thresholds used by the indicator were calibrated against historical XAUUSD data using a documented and repeatable backtesting methodology. The results—including where the model demonstrated a measurable relationship with subsequent price movement and where it did n
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker Know How Far Your Account Has Fallen From Its High-Water Mark. Most traders watch their account balance. But balance alone does not always tell you how much ground your account has lost from its previous peak. SmartTrader Drawdown Tracker monitors your account's high-water mark and shows your current drawdown in real time. It helps you answer a simple but important question: How far am I currently from my best account equity or balance? What the Tracker Shows Current
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner Scan Multiple Markets. Find What Deserves Your Attention. Opening charts one by one can waste valuable time before your analysis even begins. SmartTrader Watchlist Scanner gives you a quick directional overview of multiple instruments from one panel. Instead of manually checking every chart, scan your selected watchlist and quickly identify markets showing stronger bullish, bearish, or neutral technical conditions. This is a market-discovery tool designed to help yo
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
指标
SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager How Much Risk Is Your Entire Portfolio Really Carrying? Many traders analyze risk one position at a time. But five separate trades do not always mean five separate risks. If multiple positions are exposed to similar market movements, your portfolio may be carrying significantly more concentrated risk than it appears. SmartTrader Portfolio Risk Manager gives you a portfolio-level view of your open trading exposure directly inside MetaTrader 5. Understand Your To
SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA
Ahmed Jazlaan Mohamed
专家
Overview SmartTrader Pro Gold Trend and Reversal EA executes the SmartTrader AI Pro scoring model, with the option to place trades semi-automatically (a confirmation prompt by default) or fully automatically. It's built on one core principle: every claim below is something we actually tested, not something we're asking you to take on faith. Key Features Semi-automatic or fully automatic execution modes M1 Counter-Trend mode (primary, evidence-backed) and H1 Trend-Following mode (secondary) Long-
筛选:
无评论
回复评论