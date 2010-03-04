StanBil Gold Trend PRO

StanBil Gold Trend PRO
Professional Trend Following Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) 

Developed by StanBil 

Overview

StanBil Gold Trend PRO is an automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. 

The system follows the prevailing market trend and automatically opens BUY or SELL positions after confirming price continuation. The strategy is based on price action and trend continuation principles, avoiding unnecessary trades during unfavorable market conditions. 

The Expert Advisor has been designed with simplicity, stability and reliability in mind. 

Main Features

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) 
Trend continuation trading strategy 
Fully automated operation 
Automatic BUY and SELL entries 
Intelligent trailing stop management 
Fixed lot trading 
One position at a time 
No martingale 
No grid trading 
No hedging 
No DLL required 

Recommended Settings 
Platform: MetaTrader 5 
Instrument: XAUUSD 
Timeframe: H1 
Account Type: Hedge or Netting 
Minimum Deposit: 100
Input Parameters 
Fixed Lot Size 0.01
Trading volume for each position. 
Stop Loss 
Distance of the protective Stop Loss in points. 
Take Profit 
Distance of the Take Profit target in points. 
Enable Trailing Stop 
Enables or disables automatic trailing stop management. 
Trailing Start 
Profit level at which trailing stop becomes active. 
Trailing Stop 
Distance maintained between market price and Stop Loss. 
Magic Number 
Unique identifier used to manage EA positions. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions 
Which symbol is recommended? XAUUSD (Gold) 
Which timeframe should I use? H1 
Does the EA use Martingale? No. 
Does the EA use Grid trading? No. 
Can I use it on a VPS? Yes. 
Does the EA trade automatically? 
Yes. The Expert Advisor opens and manages positions automatically. 
Can I use it on other symbols? 
The Expert Advisor was designed and optimized exclusively for XAUUSD. 

 

Risk Warning 
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account. 

      
Version History 
Version 1.00 
• Initial Market Release 
• Trend Following Strategy 
• Trend Continuation Logic 
• Intelligent Trailing Stop 
• Optimized for XAUUSD (H1) 
• MQL5 Market Validation Passed 

 

 
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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