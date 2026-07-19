Gold Curve Pro Ultra

Gold Curve Pro Ultra is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines advanced mathematical analysis with intelligent risk management to identify potential trading opportunities and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

Using Polynomial Regression, Fourier Analysis, momentum evaluation, and ATR-based trade management, Gold Curve Pro Ultra continuously analyzes market conditions to detect high-quality trading opportunities while filtering out unnecessary market noise.

The EA also includes advanced position management features such as dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, Break-even protection, Trailing Stop, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and flexible money management to help maintain disciplined and controlled trading.

Designed for reliability and continuous operation, Gold Curve Pro Ultra performs best when running on a low-latency VPS connected to a quality


ECN or Raw Spread broker.

Recommended Setup:

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Broker: XM Global Ultra low standard (zero commission)/ Icmarkerts SC Raw Account

  • Leverage: 1:1000

  • Starting Balance : 2000 usd/Eur

  • VPS: Required for 24/7 operation and optimal execution

Note: Curve Fitting Parameters before starting

Backtesting settings:

  • Timframe : H1
  • Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks
  • Delays : 500 ms
  • Deposit :2000 Euros
  • Leverage: 1:100/500 

INPUTS curve fitting parameters: Follow this 

  • CURVE_LOOKBACK: 300

  • CURVE_POLY_DEGREE: 3

  • CURVE_FOURIER_TERMS: 2

  • CURVE_CONFIDENCE: 0.85

Additional notes:

InpUseCompounding = true
Compound lot size as balance grows

lot size minimum of .02 to double position

Enable Compounding When:

  • You want to grow your account exponentially

  • You're comfortable with increasing risk as equity grows

  1. Only Increases - It only increases lot size when balance grows above the initial starting balance. If balance drops, lot size stays the same.

  2. Step-Based - Increases happen in steps based on growth thresholds:

    • Every $500 profit adds +0.01 lot

    • This prevents sudden jumps in position size

How it Works?

Starting Balance: $2,000

Risk Mode: Fixed risk 

Lot size increase by .01 when Profit reaches $500

increases

Lot Size: 0.02


First Compounding: When balance reaches $2,500

New Lot Size: 0.03


Second Compounding: When balance reaches $3,000

New Lot Size: 0.04


Third Compounding: When balance reaches $3,500

New Lot Size: 0.05


...and so on, every $500 profit

RISK_FIXED: Faster growing account, also bigger drawdowns

  • Stays at 0.02 forever until you hit $2,500

  • Jumps suddenly from 0.02 → 0.03

  • Then stays again until $3,000

RISK_PERCENT:(1.0) Safer account growth

  • Starts at 0.20 (10x bigger!)

  • Grows smoothly with every dollar

  • No sudden jumps, no waiting

Broker of Choice also affects the executions:

These parameters control how the Polynomial Regression and Fourier Analysis engine models market trends. Users can adjust these settings to optimize the EA for different market conditions and trading preferences.


Disclaimer:
Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use this Expert Advisor at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.


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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Auto Trailing Stop bot
Marc Henning Hruschka
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Auto Trailing Stop EA for MT5 Auto Trailing Stop EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically manages trailing stop loss for open trades on the current chart symbol. It is intended for traders who open positions manually and want a simple tool to lock in profits without adjusting stop loss by hand. The EA starts trailing only after the trade reaches the profit distance defined in the inputs. After that, the stop loss is moved step by step as price continues in a favorable directio
Quantum Mechanics
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Quantum Mechanics AI – точная торговля золотом (XAUUSD) Рынок золота (XAUUSD) известен сильными трендами и непредсказуемой волатильностью. Многие трейдеры привлекаются его потенциалом, но сталкиваются с трудностями из-за сложности анализа. Quantum Mechanics AI – это экспертный советник (EA), специально разработанный для торговли золотом . Он использует продвинутые вычислительные модели и не полагается на один линейный взгляд на рынок. Анализирует цены, волатильность и импульс одновременно и отк
Eurusd Triple Fusion
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION  - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System   The EUR/USD pair is the world's most traded currency instrument , known for its liquidity and clear directional movements. However, many traders struggle with its subtle trend shifts and false breakouts. EUR/USD TRIPLE FUSION  is a cutting-edge expert advisor specifically engineered to master the unique characteristics of the Euro-Dollar pair.  Unlike single-strategy robots that fail when market conditions change , our AI employs a s
Fast Gold Scalper pro
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Fast Gold Scalper Pro Скальпинг-советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) Fast Gold Scalper Pro — это автоматический торговый советник, созданный специально для золота (XAUUSD) и других инструментов с высокой волатильностью. Советник определяет сильные импульсные свечи и автоматически выставляет отложенные ордера, чтобы ловить быстрые движения цены, пробои и откаты. Идеально подходит для активного рынка золота. Лучше всего работает во время Лондонской и Нью-Йоркской сессий, на открытии рынка и во в
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Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Gold Price Action Hunter — Precision Gold (XAUUSD) Trading The Gold (XAUUSD) market is famous for its strong trends and sharp, unpredictable volatility. Many traders are drawn to its potential but struggle with its complexity. Gold Price Action Hunter is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold with precision using price action, wick rejection, and momentum patterns . This EA doesn’t rely on a single indicator or static strategy. Instead, it performs real-time analysis of candle
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Marc Henning Hruschka
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Gold Moving Average
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
Gold Moving Average – Fast Precision Trading Powered by Inverted Moving Average Technology Day traders thrive on speed, precision, and the ability to react to market shifts the moment they begin. Gold Moving Average is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders seeking quick intraday opportunities with disciplined, built-in risk control. Driven by a proprietary Inverted Moving Average Engine, Gold Moving Average identifies potential momentum exhaustion and early trend reversa
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Marc Henning Hruschka
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Gold Trade Manager
Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
GoldTradeManager (MT5) GoldTradeManager is a MetaTrader 5 trade management tool designed for manual traders. It does not generate entry signals but automatically manages open positions by applying Take Profit and Stop Loss. It is mainly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), but can also be used on other symbols depending on broker settings. Features Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss for open trades Optional breakeven after a defined profit level Supports buy and sell positions Works with any manual tra
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Marc Henning Hruschka
Эксперты
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Sakmadeek Ballistic
Marc Henning Hruschka
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Sakmadeek Ballistic  Sakmadeek Ballistic is an advanced multi-market Expert Advisor designed for Forex symbols and built with a strong focus on adaptive execution, risk control, and precision trade management. It combines microstructure-based logic, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and dynamic entry/exit management to help traders automate their strategy with discipline and consistency. Key Features Compatible with any Forex symbol. Multi-timeframe strategy engine using M5, M15, and H1 analy
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