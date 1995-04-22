Gold Curve Pro Ultra is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines advanced mathematical analysis with intelligent risk management to identify potential trading opportunities and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.

Using Polynomial Regression, Fourier Analysis, momentum evaluation, and ATR-based trade management, Gold Curve Pro Ultra continuously analyzes market conditions to detect high-quality trading opportunities while filtering out unnecessary market noise.

The EA also includes advanced position management features such as dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, Break-even protection, Trailing Stop, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and flexible money management to help maintain disciplined and controlled trading.

Designed for reliability and continuous operation, Gold Curve Pro Ultra performs best when running on a low-latency VPS connected to a quality





ECN or Raw Spread broker.

Recommended Setup:

Timeframe: H1

Broker: XM Global Ultra low standard (zero commission)/ Icmarkerts SC Raw Account

Leverage: 1:1000

Starting Balance : 2000 usd/Eur

VPS: Required for 24/7 operation and optimal execution

Note: Curve Fitting Parameters before starting Backtesting settings: Timframe : H1

Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks

Delays : 500 ms

Deposit :2000 Euros

Leverage: 1:100/500 INPUTS curve fitting parameters: Follow this CURVE_LOOKBACK: 300

CURVE_POLY_DEGREE: 3

CURVE_FOURIER_TERMS: 2

CURVE_CONFIDENCE: 0.85



Additional notes: InpUseCompounding = true

Compound lot size as balance grows Compound lot size as balance grows lot size minimum of .02 to double position Enable Compounding When: You want to grow your account exponentially

You're comfortable with increasing risk as equity grows Only Increases - It only increases lot size when balance grows above the initial starting balance. If balance drops, lot size stays the same. Step-Based - Increases happen in steps based on growth thresholds: Every $500 profit adds +0.01 lot

This prevents sudden jumps in position size How it Works? Starting Balance: $2,000 Risk Mode: Fixed risk Lot size increase by .01 when Profit reaches $500 increases Lot Size: 0.02

First Compounding: When balance reaches $2,500 New Lot Size: 0.03

Second Compounding: When balance reaches $3,000 New Lot Size: 0.04

Third Compounding: When balance reaches $3,500 New Lot Size: 0.05

...and so on, every $500 profit RISK_FIXED: Faster growing account, also bigger drawdowns Stays at 0.02 forever until you hit $2,500

Jumps suddenly from 0.02 → 0.03

Then stays again until $3,000 RISK_PERCENT:(1.0) Safer account growth Starts at 0.20 (10x bigger!)

Grows smoothly with every dollar

No sudden jumps, no waiting

Broker of Choice also affects the executions:

These parameters control how the Polynomial Regression and Fourier Analysis engine models market trends. Users can adjust these settings to optimize the EA for different market conditions and trading preferences.





Disclaimer:

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use this Expert Advisor at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.