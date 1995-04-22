Gold Curve Pro Ultra
- 专家
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- 版本: 3.14
- 激活: 15
Gold Curve Pro Ultra is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA combines advanced mathematical analysis with intelligent risk management to identify potential trading opportunities and execute trades automatically without manual intervention.
Using Polynomial Regression, Fourier Analysis, momentum evaluation, and ATR-based trade management, Gold Curve Pro Ultra continuously analyzes market conditions to detect high-quality trading opportunities while filtering out unnecessary market noise.
The EA also includes advanced position management features such as dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, Break-even protection, Trailing Stop, spread filtering, drawdown protection, and flexible money management to help maintain disciplined and controlled trading.
Designed for reliability and continuous operation, Gold Curve Pro Ultra performs best when running on a low-latency VPS connected to a quality
ECN or Raw Spread broker.
Recommended Setup:
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Timeframe: H1
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Broker: XM Global Ultra low standard (zero commission)/ Icmarkerts SC Raw Account
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Leverage: 1:1000
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Starting Balance : 2000 usd/Eur
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VPS: Required for 24/7 operation and optimal execution
Note: Curve Fitting Parameters before starting
Backtesting settings:
- Timframe : H1
- Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks
- Delays : 500 ms
- Deposit :2000 Euros
- Leverage: 1:100/500
INPUTS curve fitting parameters: Follow this
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CURVE_LOOKBACK: 300
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CURVE_POLY_DEGREE: 3
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CURVE_FOURIER_TERMS: 2
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CURVE_CONFIDENCE: 0.85
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Backtesting settings:
INPUTS curve fitting parameters: Follow this
Additional notes:
|InpUseCompounding = true
lot size minimum of .02 to double position
Enable Compounding When:
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You want to grow your account exponentially
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You're comfortable with increasing risk as equity grows
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Only Increases - It only increases lot size when balance grows above the initial starting balance. If balance drops, lot size stays the same.
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Step-Based - Increases happen in steps based on growth thresholds:
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Every $500 profit adds +0.01 lot
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This prevents sudden jumps in position size
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How it Works?
Starting Balance: $2,000
Risk Mode: Fixed risk
Lot size increase by .01 when Profit reaches $500
increases
Lot Size: 0.02
First Compounding: When balance reaches $2,500
New Lot Size: 0.03
Second Compounding: When balance reaches $3,000
New Lot Size: 0.04
Third Compounding: When balance reaches $3,500
New Lot Size: 0.05
...and so on, every $500 profit
RISK_FIXED: Faster growing account, also bigger drawdowns
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Stays at 0.02 forever until you hit $2,500
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Jumps suddenly from 0.02 → 0.03
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Then stays again until $3,000
RISK_PERCENT:(1.0) Safer account growth
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Starts at 0.20 (10x bigger!)
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Grows smoothly with every dollar
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No sudden jumps, no waiting
Broker of Choice also affects the executions:
These parameters control how the Polynomial Regression and Fourier Analysis engine models market trends. Users can adjust these settings to optimize the EA for different market conditions and trading preferences.
Disclaimer:
Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use this Expert Advisor at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this software.