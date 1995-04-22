Gold Trend Machine EA
- 专家
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Maricel VillanuevaHi! I’m a trader who loves working with Gold (XAUUSD) and building simple, smart trading robots that anyone can use — from beginners to experienced traders. I focus on making things easy: clear instructions, optimized SET files, and honest results that help people trade with confidence.
- 版本: 12.5
- 激活: 10
Follow the trend, avoid the noise — a smart Gold trading robot.
Gold Trend Machine is a robot that trades Gold (XAUUSD) by following the trend. It checks the big trend first, then looks for strong movement using ADX. It only enters trades with the trend — never against it. Every trade has a safe stop‑loss based on ATR. No grid, no martingale. Works well on 3‑digit Exness Gold and has a simple dashboard.
Many Gold robots lose money because they trade against the trend or keep adding losing trades. Gold Trend Machine does the opposite.
First, it looks at the bigger trend. If the trend is up, it only looks for buys. If the trend is down, it only looks for sells. It also checks a second timeframe and uses ADX to make sure the trend is strong.
The robot has two ways to enter trades:
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Pullback‑resume: When price goes back a little and then continues the trend.
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Momentum‑breakout: When price breaks above or below a recent level with strong movement.
Everything is based on ATR, which means the robot adjusts to slow or fast markets. It behaves calmly during quiet times and reacts safely during fast news moves.
Risk control is built in. Every trade starts with a real stop‑loss. You also get protection features like:
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Spread filter
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Rollover pause
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Friday close
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News filter
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Daily loss limit
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Cooldown after losing streak
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Limit on trades per day
There is also an optional “Smart Recovery” mode that increases lot size only on strong trend setups — without grid or martingale.
Gold Trend Machine works best on 3‑digit Exness Gold, but it can trade Gold on any broker because it automatically adjusts to the price format. The dashboard shows trend direction, filters, daily profit/loss, and buttons for manual Buy, Sell, Close All, and Pause.
You can try the free demo and test it yourself.
Features
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Trades only with the trend
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Two entry styles: pullback and breakout
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Uses two timeframes to confirm direction
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ADX strength filter
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ATR‑based stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing stop
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Optional breakeven and trend‑flip exit
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Spread filter and volatility band
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Rollover and Friday protection
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News filter for big USD events
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Daily loss limit and cooldown
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Trades‑per‑day limit
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Fixed lot or percent‑of‑equity
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Optional Smart Recovery (no martingale)
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Optional zone‑recovery (high risk, off by default)
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Dashboard with manual controls
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Auto point‑scaling for all Gold price formats
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No DLLs or external files needed
Benefits
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Safer trading: every trade has a real stop‑loss
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No fighting the trend: only trend‑based entries
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Adapts to market speed: ATR keeps things balanced
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Avoids dangerous times: news, rollover, and weekend filters
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Easy to use: clear inputs and a simple dashboard
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Quick setup: presets included
Why It’s Different
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It never trades against the trend
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No grid or martingale in the default setup
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ATR makes it smarter in fast and slow markets
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Two entry styles but one rule: follow the trend
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Designed for Exness Gold but works everywhere
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Clean, transparent logic — no hidden tricks
⚠️ Important Warning
I do NOT sell this robot or any settings on Telegram, WhatsApp, or any other app. If someone tries to sell you my EA or settings outside MQL5, it’s a scam.
All settings and updates are free here on my MQL5 blog:Gold Trend Machine – Easy SET File & Instructions - My Trading - 17 July 2026 - Traders' Blogs
Disclaimer
Trading Gold with leverage is risky. Past results do not guarantee future results. Always test on demo first.