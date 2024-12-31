ChronomaX
- Эксперты
- Jesper Christensen
- Версия: 3.3
- Обновлено: 27 ноября 2025
- Активации: 10
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale.
Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies.
Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01
User guide/ EA manuel: click here.
To use/test the EA:
1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant)
2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker writes it (find it in your market watch) - It could be EURUSD.m etc. Or, alternatively you can set the input called "Use Symbol Input" to false. That way the EA will simply trade on the chart it is attached to. Make sure to load it on EURUS chart in that case.
3: Set your desired auto lot level
- Minimum account balance: 1000$
- Compatible with cent accounts: A $10 deposit on a cent account provides a $1,000 margin, making the EA accessible to traders with smaller deposits while maintaining safe trading parameters.
- Minimum account leverage: 1:500
Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.
For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.
Advanced Features:
Intelligent Grid Management
- Proprietary adaptive algorithm optimizes lot sizes across grid positions
- Proprietary Firm Ready: Intelligent randomized timing system to maintain compliance with prop firm trading regulations and anti-pattern detection algorithms.
- Dynamic position sizing ensures the most favorable average price for your trading basket
- Automated grid spacing based on market conditions and volatility
AI-Powered Entry Timing
- Sophisticated machine learning model analyzes multiple market factors
- Determines optimal moments to add new grid positions
- Reduces exposure to unfavorable market conditions
Smart Risk Management
- Advanced position sizing algorithm prevents overexposure
- Built-in protection mechanisms against extreme market events
- Real-time monitoring and adjustment of grid parameters
- Integrated news filter automatically detects high-impact economic events
- Advanced market volatility detection system identifies and avoids erratic market conditions
- Sophisticated algorithms pause trading during unexpected market turbulence, even when no scheduled news events are present
- Currency exposure filter monitors total account exposure across all traded pairs
- Intelligent correlation analysis prevents overexposure when trading multiple currency pairs
- Real-time position monitoring across correlated symbols to maintain safe exposure levels
Key Advantages
- Specifically optimized for EURUSD trading
- Fully automated operation
- Advanced artificial intelligence integration - Adaptive AI/ML
- Adaptive to changing market conditions
- Professional-grade risk management
Support and Updates
- 24/7 Technical Support
- Regular updates and improvements
- Detailed user manual and setup guide
- Direct developer assistance
Price will be increased for every 10 copies sold.
Great EA which brings me constant profits. Also very good options for risk management for different account types and strategies. Jesper is an honest developer who constantly improves his (aleady very good) EAs.