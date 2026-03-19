Zen Eagle

5

Zen Eagle

Zen Eagle is a fully automated breakout trading system engineered exclusively for USDJPY — one of the most liquid and technically clean pairs in the forex market. Built on 8 independent breakout strategies running simultaneously, Zen Eagleidentifies moments when price escapes established ranges and commits with precision, speed, and controlled risk. No grid. No martingale. No compounding exposure that puts your entire account at risk.

How It Works

Zen Eagle continuously monitors USDJPY for breakout conditions across 8distinct strategy modules, each looking for breakouts from a slightly different structural perspective — varying in the type of range it monitors, the confirmation criteria it requires, and the conditions under which it enters. When multiple strategies align, conviction is high. When only one fires, the position is taken on its own merit. Every strategy operates independently, with its own trade management and exit logic.

This multi-strategy architecture is what gives Zen Eagle its edge. Rather than relying on a single breakout method that works in some conditions and fails in others, the EA distributes its activity across 8 approaches — meaning the system remains active and relevant across different market phases, volatility regimes, and session characteristics.

Live monitoring signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364778

Real trading. No gimmicks.

Every position carries a fixed stop loss sized to current market structure — no obscene, account-threatening stops, no hoping the market turns around.

There is no grid, no martingale, and no averaging into losing positions. Each trade stands on its own. A losing trade is closed and forgotten — it does not grow into a compounding liability. Your account is never at risk of a single adverse move cascading into catastrophic loss.


8 Strategies, One Instrument

USDJPY is one of the most breakout-friendly pairs in the market. Its deep liquidity, strong directional tendencies, and sensitivity to macro and session-driven momentum make it an ideal hunting ground for breakout systems. Zen Eagle was built specifically for this instrument and is optimized to exploit the structural characteristics unique to the Yen.

Each of the 8 strategies has been independently validated and contributes to the EA's overall trade flow. This means meaningful trade history accumulates quickly, giving you real statistical confidence in the system's performance without waiting months for a relevant sample size.

(More strategies will be added in the future)

Risk You Control

Zen Eagle puts risk management in your hands. Position sizing is fully adjustable from the inputs menu — you decide how aggressively the EA trades relative to your account balance. Lower settings keep exposure minimal and suit conservative traders or smaller accounts. Higher settings increase position size and profit potential for those comfortable with greater variance.

The EA can also be set to FIFO-compliant mode directly from the inputs, making it compatible with brokers and prop firms that enforce first-in, first-out trade rules.

Key Features

  • 8 independent breakout strategies running simultaneously on USDJPY
  • No grid, no martingale — every trade is standalone with fixed risk
  • Adjustable risk settings via the inputs menu
  • FIFO compliance toggle built in
  • No risk of account blow-up from compounding losing positions
  • Fully automated — no manual intervention required


Recommended Settings

  • Load on a USDJPY chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
  • Adjust position sizing via the risk input in the inputs menu — higher = more risk and more profit potential
  • Run on a VPS for uninterrupted execution
  • Minimum leverage: 1:30 for low risk settings — higher leverage required for higher risk settings
  • Minimum recommended account balance: $500 on a standard account or $5 on a cent account


Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1–2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics. For backtesting over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. Follow this guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5.


Отзывы 2
coffeefcy
351
coffeefcy 2026.04.01 07:41 
 

This is a breakout-type EA and belongs to a long-term strategy. It’s recommended to run it on a stable, long-term account. It’s not suitable for those seeking quick short-term profits. There are no risky strategies like martingale. Based on my backtesting, the results are quite solid. I’ve already put it on a live account and look forward to its long-term performance.

BM17
257
BM17 2026.03.21 05:33 
 

Great author! Very kind and helpful! As for the EA itself I'll need some time to analyze its results going forward, will update my review in the near future about EA's performance.

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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
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TICK STACK LTD
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
Smart Trade Control MT5
TICK STACK LTD
3 (1)
Утилиты
Transform your Metatrader 5 trading experience with the Smart Trade Control for MT5, a sophsiticated yet intuitive trade managtement solution designed for traders of all levels. From precise position sizing to advanced basket management, this tool streamlines your trading workflow while enhancing risk control.  Core Features:  Smart Position Calculator: Enter risk amount and instantly get optimal lot size based on your stop loss - eliminate manual calculations and trading errors. Advanced Basket
FREE
Фильтр:
coffeefcy
351
coffeefcy 2026.04.01 07:41 
 

This is a breakout-type EA and belongs to a long-term strategy. It’s recommended to run it on a stable, long-term account. It’s not suitable for those seeking quick short-term profits. There are no risky strategies like martingale. Based on my backtesting, the results are quite solid. I’ve already put it on a live account and look forward to its long-term performance.

BM17
257
BM17 2026.03.21 05:33 
 

Great author! Very kind and helpful! As for the EA itself I'll need some time to analyze its results going forward, will update my review in the near future about EA's performance.

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