Boleta Trader com parciais Be atalhos

With this order ticket, you will optimize your entries, partial close, and exits. *** The main differentiator of this order ticket is the ability to open orders across multiple assets. For example, if you execute a partial close, it will only apply to the active asset on your screen. If you have a sell position on GOLD and a buy position on NASDAQ, executing a partial close on the GOLD screen will not affect your NASDAQ position. ***

Main Functions:

Buttons: Dark – Choose between LIGHT or DARK themes. Target (Alvo) – Set your target before opening your orders. Stop – Set your stop loss before opening your orders. Target Modes – Set up to 3 partial exits for your entries, defining both lot sizes and targets. BE – Automatically triggers breakeven after price moves the specified number of points. Buy (C) – Executes a buy order (shortcut key: C ). Sell (V) – Executes a sell order (shortcut key: V ). [Nota: Corrigido de "Aciona a compra" para o correspondente de venda] Reverse (I) – Reverses your current position (shortcut key: I ). Breakeven (B) – Triggers breakeven manually (shortcut key: B ). Close All (Z) – Closes all active positions (shortcut key: Z ). Partials (10% - 20% - 50%) – Execute partial exits manually; each button closes the specified percentage of your position.



Editable Fields:

TP – Set your take profit.

SL – Set your stop loss.

BE – Set how many points the market must move to trigger the automatic breakeven.

L1, L2, L3 – Set the lot sizes for your partial exits (prior to opening the position).

[Adjacent Fields] – Set the target points for each partial exit (prior to opening the position).

Main Lot (Lote Principal) – Set the lot size for opening new positions.

Please Note: For the point values entered, the last 2 digits represent decimal places. For example, if you want to set a 10-point target on NASDAQ, you should enter 1000 (representing 10.00).

The order ticket window can be freely dragged across the screen.