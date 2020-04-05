Boleta Trader com parciais Be atalhos

With this order ticket, you will optimize your entries, partial close, and exits. *** The main differentiator of this order ticket is the ability to open orders across multiple assets. For example, if you execute a partial close, it will only apply to the active asset on your screen. If you have a sell position on GOLD and a buy position on NASDAQ, executing a partial close on the GOLD screen will not affect your NASDAQ position. ***

Main Functions:

  • Buttons:

    • Dark – Choose between LIGHT or DARK themes.

    • Target (Alvo) – Set your target before opening your orders.

    • Stop – Set your stop loss before opening your orders.

    • Target Modes – Set up to 3 partial exits for your entries, defining both lot sizes and targets.

    • BE – Automatically triggers breakeven after price moves the specified number of points.

    • Buy (C) – Executes a buy order (shortcut key: C).

    • Sell (V) – Executes a sell order (shortcut key: V). [Nota: Corrigido de "Aciona a compra" para o correspondente de venda]

    • Reverse (I) – Reverses your current position (shortcut key: I).

    • Breakeven (B) – Triggers breakeven manually (shortcut key: B).

    • Close All (Z) – Closes all active positions (shortcut key: Z).

    • Partials (10% - 20% - 50%) – Execute partial exits manually; each button closes the specified percentage of your position.

Editable Fields:

  • TP – Set your take profit.

  • SL – Set your stop loss.

  • BE – Set how many points the market must move to trigger the automatic breakeven.

  • L1, L2, L3 – Set the lot sizes for your partial exits (prior to opening the position).

  • [Adjacent Fields] – Set the target points for each partial exit (prior to opening the position).

  • Main Lot (Lote Principal) – Set the lot size for opening new positions.

Please Note: For the point values entered, the last 2 digits represent decimal places. For example, if you want to set a 10-point target on NASDAQ, you should enter 1000 (representing 10.00).

The order ticket window can be freely dragged across the screen.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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William De Sa Rodrigues
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A trading panel designed to simplify your entries and, most importantly, allow you to take partial profits on your positions. When opening an order with a lot size starting from 0.02, you can take partial profits at any time by simply clicking the partial buttons: 10%, 20%, 30%, and 50%. With this feature, you can better protect your position. Additionally, once your trade is in profit, you can activate the Breakeven option to move your position to 0x0 (risk-free). It also includes a Reverse but
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