Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
# Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
**The Ultimate Institutional Mean-Reversion Scalper**
Welcome to **Matrix Gold Scalper SMC**, a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for volatile markets like XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs.
Unlike traditional bots that rely on lagging indicators, Matrix Gold Scalper combines **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, **Volume Profile**, and **Dynamic Auto-ATR** to identify precise liquidity sweeps and institutional mean-reversion bounces on the 15-Minute chart.
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### 📊 Verified Backtest Performance
This EA has been rigorously tested using high-quality tick data. Running completely independent on the M15 chart (MTF Trend Filter OFF), the algorithm exploits ranging markets with devastating accuracy.
* **Initial Deposit:** $2,000
* **Total Net Profit:** $897,504.62
* **Profit Factor:** 4.11
* **Win Rate:** ~85.9% (87.52% Longs / 84.28% Shorts)
* **Total Trades:** 6,945
* **Maximal Balance Drawdown:** 0.49%
* **Equity Curve:** Perfectly smooth, upward trajectory
*(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first).*
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### 🧠 Core Strategy & Intelligence
The bot does not randomly enter trades. It waits for the market to sweep key liquidity pools and become mathematically overextended.
1. **Liquidity Sweeps (SMC):** Monitors Previous Day Highs/Lows (PDH/PDL) and Asian Session extremes. It looks for "Turtle Soup" style fakeouts where retail traders are trapped.
2. **Mean-Reversion Confirmation:** Uses deeply overbought/oversold Stochastic and RSI levels as a trigger.
3. **Volume Point of Control (POC):** Optionally calculates the highest volume node of the lookback period and uses it as a magnetic Take Profit target.
4. **Dynamic Setup Grading:** The bot calculates a quality score for every single setup:
* **Grade A:** Perfect confluence (Full Lot Size)
* **Grade B:** Moderate confluence (50% Lot Size)
* **Grade C:** Weak confluence (10% Lot Size)
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### 🛡️ Smart Auto Recovery & Protection
We completely abandoned dangerous Martingale grids. Instead, Matrix Gold Scalper uses a mathematically capped **Smart Recovery System**.
* **Loss Recovery:** If a trade hits Stop Loss, the bot applies a calculated `Recovery Multiplier` to the next valid setup.
* **Max Recovery Cap:** The multiplier is strictly capped (e.g., 2.0x max) to prevent account blowouts.
* **Auto ATR SL/TP:** Stop Losses and Take Profits are no longer static. The bot reads the current Average True Range (ATR) milliseconds before entering a trade and dynamically widens or tightens your Stops based on live market volatility.
* **Stealth Mode:** True institutional trading. Hides your hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker, preventing predatory stop-hunting.
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### 🎛️ Premium On-Chart Dashboard
Manage your EA like a professional with the sleek, modern On-Chart UI.
* **Live Telemetry:** Monitor Trend Bias, Stochastic State, Spread, and live Auto-ATR SL/TP targets in real-time.
* **Performance Tracking:** See your Daily Win Rate, Daily P&L, and a dynamic progress bar tracking your Daily Loss Limit.
* **Manual Override Controls:**
* `PAUSE/RESUME` the bot instantly.
* `SECURE ALL PROFIT` to close all trades in the green.
* `PANIC CLOSE` to liquidate all positions immediately.
* **UI Toggle:** Prefer a clean chart? Toggle `Show Dashboard` off in the inputs to save CPU cycles.
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### ⚙️ Recommended Settings
* **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* **Timeframe:** M15
* **MTF Trend Filter:** **OFF** (For maximum ranging trade frequency). Set to H4 if you prefer extremely conservative, trend-following only setups.
* **Minimum Balance:** $500 - $1000
* **Account Type:** Raw Spread / ECN account highly recommended (keep `Max Spread` input tight!).
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### 📝 Input Parameters Overview
* **Target Input Mode:** Switch between Fixed Money ($) or Dynamic Auto ATR points.
* **Setup Grading:** Enable A/B/C lot size scaling based on signal strength.
* **Max Drawdown %:** Hard equity stop to protect your account.
* **Daily Loss Limit:** Maximum allowed loss per 24 hours.
* **SMC Sweeps:** Toggle PDH/PDL and Session sweep logic.
*Take control of the matrix and trade alongside the institutions. Get Matrix Gold Scalper SMC V1 today!*