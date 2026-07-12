# Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery

**The Ultimate Institutional Mean-Reversion Scalper**





Welcome to **Matrix Gold Scalper SMC**, a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for volatile markets like XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs.





Unlike traditional bots that rely on lagging indicators, Matrix Gold Scalper combines **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, **Volume Profile**, and **Dynamic Auto-ATR** to identify precise liquidity sweeps and institutional mean-reversion bounces on the 15-Minute chart.





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### 📊 Verified Backtest Performance

This EA has been rigorously tested using high-quality tick data. Running completely independent on the M15 chart (MTF Trend Filter OFF), the algorithm exploits ranging markets with devastating accuracy.





* **Initial Deposit:** $2,000

* **Total Net Profit:** $897,504.62

* **Profit Factor:** 4.11

* **Win Rate:** ~85.9% (87.52% Longs / 84.28% Shorts)

* **Total Trades:** 6,945

* **Maximal Balance Drawdown:** 0.49%

* **Equity Curve:** Perfectly smooth, upward trajectory





*(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first).*





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### 🧠 Core Strategy & Intelligence

The bot does not randomly enter trades. It waits for the market to sweep key liquidity pools and become mathematically overextended.





1. **Liquidity Sweeps (SMC):** Monitors Previous Day Highs/Lows (PDH/PDL) and Asian Session extremes. It looks for "Turtle Soup" style fakeouts where retail traders are trapped.

2. **Mean-Reversion Confirmation:** Uses deeply overbought/oversold Stochastic and RSI levels as a trigger.

3. **Volume Point of Control (POC):** Optionally calculates the highest volume node of the lookback period and uses it as a magnetic Take Profit target.

4. **Dynamic Setup Grading:** The bot calculates a quality score for every single setup:

* **Grade A:** Perfect confluence (Full Lot Size)

* **Grade B:** Moderate confluence (50% Lot Size)

* **Grade C:** Weak confluence (10% Lot Size)





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### 🛡️ Smart Auto Recovery & Protection

We completely abandoned dangerous Martingale grids. Instead, Matrix Gold Scalper uses a mathematically capped **Smart Recovery System**.

* **Loss Recovery:** If a trade hits Stop Loss, the bot applies a calculated `Recovery Multiplier` to the next valid setup.

* **Max Recovery Cap:** The multiplier is strictly capped (e.g., 2.0x max) to prevent account blowouts.

* **Auto ATR SL/TP:** Stop Losses and Take Profits are no longer static. The bot reads the current Average True Range (ATR) milliseconds before entering a trade and dynamically widens or tightens your Stops based on live market volatility.

* **Stealth Mode:** True institutional trading. Hides your hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker, preventing predatory stop-hunting.





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### 🎛️ Premium On-Chart Dashboard

Manage your EA like a professional with the sleek, modern On-Chart UI.

* **Live Telemetry:** Monitor Trend Bias, Stochastic State, Spread, and live Auto-ATR SL/TP targets in real-time.

* **Performance Tracking:** See your Daily Win Rate, Daily P&L, and a dynamic progress bar tracking your Daily Loss Limit.

* **Manual Override Controls:**

* `PAUSE/RESUME` the bot instantly.

* `SECURE ALL PROFIT` to close all trades in the green.

* `PANIC CLOSE` to liquidate all positions immediately.

* **UI Toggle:** Prefer a clean chart? Toggle `Show Dashboard` off in the inputs to save CPU cycles.





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### ⚙️ Recommended Settings

* **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

* **Timeframe:** M15

* **MTF Trend Filter:** **OFF** (For maximum ranging trade frequency). Set to H4 if you prefer extremely conservative, trend-following only setups.

* **Minimum Balance:** $500 - $1000

* **Account Type:** Raw Spread / ECN account highly recommended (keep `Max Spread` input tight!).





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### 📝 Input Parameters Overview

* **Target Input Mode:** Switch between Fixed Money ($) or Dynamic Auto ATR points.

* **Setup Grading:** Enable A/B/C lot size scaling based on signal strength.

* **Max Drawdown %:** Hard equity stop to protect your account.

* **Daily Loss Limit:** Maximum allowed loss per 24 hours.

* **SMC Sweeps:** Toggle PDH/PDL and Session sweep logic.





*Take control of the matrix and trade alongside the institutions. Get Matrix Gold Scalper SMC V1 today!*



