Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery

# Matrix Gold Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
**The Ultimate Institutional Mean-Reversion Scalper**

Welcome to **Matrix Gold Scalper SMC**, a highly advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for volatile markets like XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs. 

Unlike traditional bots that rely on lagging indicators, Matrix Gold Scalper combines **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, **Volume Profile**, and **Dynamic Auto-ATR** to identify precise liquidity sweeps and institutional mean-reversion bounces on the 15-Minute chart.

---

### 📊 Verified Backtest Performance
This EA has been rigorously tested using high-quality tick data. Running completely independent on the M15 chart (MTF Trend Filter OFF), the algorithm exploits ranging markets with devastating accuracy.

* **Initial Deposit:** $2,000
* **Total Net Profit:** $897,504.62
* **Profit Factor:** 4.11
* **Win Rate:** ~85.9% (87.52% Longs / 84.28% Shorts)
* **Total Trades:** 6,945
* **Maximal Balance Drawdown:** 0.49% 
* **Equity Curve:** Perfectly smooth, upward trajectory

*(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first).*

---

### 🧠 Core Strategy & Intelligence
The bot does not randomly enter trades. It waits for the market to sweep key liquidity pools and become mathematically overextended.

1. **Liquidity Sweeps (SMC):** Monitors Previous Day Highs/Lows (PDH/PDL) and Asian Session extremes. It looks for "Turtle Soup" style fakeouts where retail traders are trapped.
2. **Mean-Reversion Confirmation:** Uses deeply overbought/oversold Stochastic and RSI levels as a trigger.
3. **Volume Point of Control (POC):** Optionally calculates the highest volume node of the lookback period and uses it as a magnetic Take Profit target.
4. **Dynamic Setup Grading:** The bot calculates a quality score for every single setup:
   * **Grade A:** Perfect confluence (Full Lot Size)
   * **Grade B:** Moderate confluence (50% Lot Size)
   * **Grade C:** Weak confluence (10% Lot Size)

---

### 🛡️ Smart Auto Recovery & Protection
We completely abandoned dangerous Martingale grids. Instead, Matrix Gold Scalper uses a mathematically capped **Smart Recovery System**.
* **Loss Recovery:** If a trade hits Stop Loss, the bot applies a calculated `Recovery Multiplier` to the next valid setup.
* **Max Recovery Cap:** The multiplier is strictly capped (e.g., 2.0x max) to prevent account blowouts.
* **Auto ATR SL/TP:** Stop Losses and Take Profits are no longer static. The bot reads the current Average True Range (ATR) milliseconds before entering a trade and dynamically widens or tightens your Stops based on live market volatility.
* **Stealth Mode:** True institutional trading. Hides your hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from your broker, preventing predatory stop-hunting.

---

### 🎛️ Premium On-Chart Dashboard
Manage your EA like a professional with the sleek, modern On-Chart UI.
* **Live Telemetry:** Monitor Trend Bias, Stochastic State, Spread, and live Auto-ATR SL/TP targets in real-time.
* **Performance Tracking:** See your Daily Win Rate, Daily P&L, and a dynamic progress bar tracking your Daily Loss Limit.
* **Manual Override Controls:** 
   * `PAUSE/RESUME` the bot instantly.
   * `SECURE ALL PROFIT` to close all trades in the green.
   * `PANIC CLOSE` to liquidate all positions immediately.
* **UI Toggle:** Prefer a clean chart? Toggle `Show Dashboard` off in the inputs to save CPU cycles.

---

### ⚙️ Recommended Settings
* **Pairs:** XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* **Timeframe:** M15
* **MTF Trend Filter:** **OFF** (For maximum ranging trade frequency). Set to H4 if you prefer extremely conservative, trend-following only setups.
* **Minimum Balance:** $500 - $1000
* **Account Type:** Raw Spread / ECN account highly recommended (keep `Max Spread` input tight!).

---

### 📝 Input Parameters Overview
* **Target Input Mode:** Switch between Fixed Money ($) or Dynamic Auto ATR points.
* **Setup Grading:** Enable A/B/C lot size scaling based on signal strength.
* **Max Drawdown %:** Hard equity stop to protect your account.
* **Daily Loss Limit:** Maximum allowed loss per 24 hours.
* **SMC Sweeps:** Toggle PDH/PDL and Session sweep logic.

*Take control of the matrix and trade alongside the institutions. Get Matrix Gold Scalper SMC V1 today!*

Рекомендуем также
Longwei Dragon Scale Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
LONGWEI DRAGON-SCALE GOLD MECH  Ultra-Fast M5 Micro Scalping Engine Longwei Dragon-Scale Gold Mech  is a highly precise, ultra-fast Micro Scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. Inspired by "Longwei", the ancient Chinese golden dragon, this EA strikes with unparalleled speed and precision. While other EAs hold trades for hours or days, Longwei is designed for speed. The average holding time is just 15 to 30 minutes! It gets in, extracts profit, and gets o
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Эксперты
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
XAU Silence Paradox
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD SILENCE PARADOX AI  Paradox Breakout System - Predict massive tsunamis by measuring microscopic market silence. XAUUSD Silence Paradox AI is an elite algorithmic trading system built on the groundbreaking "Golden Silence Paradox" theory. Retail traders chase momentum and get caught in fakeouts. They look for massive volume to jump into a trade. But true institutional Smart Money doesn't work that way.  Before the biggest, most massive breakouts in Gold, the market doesn't get busy. I
XAU Volatility Respiration
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD VOLATILITY RESPIRATION AI  Market Respiration Algo - Perfectly synced entries with the natural breathing cycle of Gold. XAUUSD Volatility Respiration AI  is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that synchronizes itself mathematically with the breathing cycle of the Gold market. The market is a living entity with a distinct "breathing" rhythm. It inhales (accumulates energy and consolidates) and exhales (bursts out violently in a directional trend). This EA DOES NOT trade while the market is
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Touch Of God
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Эксперты
Touch Of God is a Grid and Hedge Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It manages a basket of positions on both sides of the market, adding new orders as price moves against the current basket and closing each side once it reaches a defined profit target. How It Works On start, the EA opens a Buy and a Sell position at the same time. If price moves against one side by the configured Grid Space, a new position is added on that side with a larger volume, following the chosen lot formula (constant, line
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Эксперты
DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – Профессиональный Советник для Золота Добро пожаловать в новое поколение торговли золотом.   DeliBot Pro   — это институциональная мультивременная торговая система, разработанная специально для   XAUUSD (Золото) . Объединяя минутный импульс (M1), сигналы разворота и подтверждение макро-тренда на М15, советник обеспечивает ювелирную точность входов и высочайшую безопасность. Торговая стратегия В отличие от опасных сеточных советников или мартингейла, DeliBot Pro — это  
Makaira US100
Amaanullah Mehboob Bhatti
Эксперты
Makaira US100  Makaira US100 — это высокопроизводительная автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для индекса Nasdaq 100 (US100). Созданная для трейдеров, требующих исполнения институционального уровня, Makaira использует проприетарный алгоритм согласования импульсов для извлечения выгоды из уникальных циклов волатильности технологического сектора США. Как это работает (Закрытая логика): Многоуровневое подтверждение тренда: Система синхронизирует структурные сдвиги на стар
SmartBid
Gabriel Costin Floricel
5 (3)
Эксперты
SmartBid – торговая система на основе нейронной сети для XAU/USD на таймфрейме M10 Продвинутая торговая система, использующая нейронную сеть для оптимизации точек входа и выхода на основе рыночных условий. Разработана для интеллектуального управления сделками, настройки размера позиций в зависимости от риска и встроенной стратегии восстановления для управления общим уровнем просадки. С настраиваемыми уровнями риска, фильтрами спреда, настройками стоп-лосса и временем торговли, этот экспертный со
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Pullback Pro
Bruno Morais Serafim
Эксперты
Этот перевод был создан автоматически Советник для считывания зоны отката, разработанный специально для GBPUSD / GBPUSD +. Этот советник определяет важные зоны поддержки и сопротивления (спроса и предложения), чтобы оценить, какие откаты являются идеальным спусковым механизмом для открытия позиции. Торгует только в соответствии с определенными трендами, считывая графики на 15- и 30-минутных таймфреймах, в периоды большого объема (между закрытием перед Лондоном и закрытием Нью-Йорка). Он не исп
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Эксперты
Insight Investor: Продвинутый Мультивалютный Бот для Торговли на Форекс Введение В динамичном мире торговли на Форекс наличие правильных инструментов может значительно улучшить ваш опыт. Insight Investor — это продвинутый мультивалютный торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации и оптимизации ваших торговых операций. Этот экспертный советник использует современные алгоритмы для анализа рыночных условий и исполнения сделок, стремясь обеспечить стабильные результаты при контролируемых рисках. О
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Эксперты
Преобразите свою торговлю золотом! Раскройте потенциал экспоненциального и стабильного роста с помощью "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Вы устали постоянно следить за графиками? Испытываете стресс каждый раз при выходе важных экономических новостей? Или, возможно, вы получали прибыль, но потом видели, как она исчезает из-за удержания сделок на выходные? Хватит проб и ошибок! Представляем Gold Martingale Robot EA — совершенную автоматизированную торговую систему для MT5, разработанную исключит
Smart Sniper AI System MT5
Rabi Oudani
5 (2)
Эксперты
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM - AI TRADER INSTITUTIONAL HYBRID AI + SMART BREAKOUT SYSTEM FOR XAUUSD (GOLD) Dual-Strategy System Combining AI-Assisted Analysis with Traditional Breakout Execution WHAT YOU MUST KNOW: SYSTEM INTEGRITY & LIVE OPERATION The system is designed for live operation across market sessions, with configurable protection filters that can temporarily pause entries under specific risk conditions. Trading outcomes include both profitable and unprofitable periods; no strategy or product
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Эксперты
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Эксперты
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Scorpion Multi Logic Pro
Premananth R
Эксперты
Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor built for structured, rule-based trading on MT5. Rather than reacting to every candle, it runs two independent trading engines in parallel, each continuously scanning price structure in the background and only stepping in once its own internal confirmation conditions genuinely align. Scorpion MultiLogic Pro EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. Every trade is protected by a defined Stop Loss and Take
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI  MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas. XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Quasar Gold Machine
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Quasar Gold Predictor Machine Learning Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) Quasar Gold Predictor is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system that combines high-precision Price Action with a powerful Machine Learning model based on Random Forest. Designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves by detecting classic patterns (Engulfing, Pin Bar, and Inside Bar) reinforced by intelligent predictions generated by a random
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Эксперты
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Эксперты
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
XAU Chrono Fracture
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD CHRONO FRACTURE AI  Micro-Fracture Reversal Engine - Catch precise tops and bottoms when the price-time continuum breaks. XAUUSD Chrono Fracture AI is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Built around the advanced "Chrono-Price Micro-Fracture Theory", it tracks moments when the gold price spikes rapidly, exceeding the average volume speed by 300%. This violent action causes the price-time continuum to "fracture". Market rules dictate that pric
Fenomen
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт нового поколения с четкой логикой адаптивного сканирования текущих рыночных условий и управления сделками на основе сетки. Советник разработан под рабочий инструмент XAUUSD (Gold). Входные сигналы советника рассчитываются с использованием специфических структур данных и  авторских алгоритмов на основе реального опыта. Робот контролирует объем торговых позиций, проскальзывание и изменение спреда, осуществляет сопровождение и защиту ордеров, работает с любым размером депо
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Эксперты
BTCmax   EA   – это отличный советник   для   Meta   Trader   5 . Уникальный алгоритм советника анализирует движение цены актива, учитывая факторы технического и математического анализа, определяет прибыльные точки входа и выхода, использует передовой мани менеджмент и множитель лота.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any other broker. Monitoring in the real a
С этим продуктом покупают
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Эксперты
Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Эксперты
ПРИКРЕПИТЕ к графику M1 или M5 для наилучших результатов и быстрых входов и выходов Minting – The Gold Scalper (Lite Edition) — это упрощённый, профессиональный советник, разработанный компанией Ramulo Software Ltd., специально созданный для извлечения прибыли из высокой волатильности и потенциала золота (XAUUSD). Он объединяет интеллектуальную рыночную структуру на основе EMA, определение тренда с помощью ATR, многоуровневый USD-трейлинг и строгий контроль просадки в лёгкую и простую в использ
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Другие продукты этого автора
Matrix Scalper SMC With Auto Recovery
Matrix Soft For Computer Software Design
Эксперты
Matrix Scalper SMC + Auto Recovery V5                                                                       The Ultimate Institutional Grade Scalping System for Gold & Majors Overview **Matrix Scalper SMC V2** is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor engineered to trade alongside institutional order flow. By utilizing advanced **Smart Money Concepts (SMC)**, this bot avoids retail traps by entering the ma
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв