CRT Master Indicator MT4
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
CRT Master Indicator identifies market structure cycles based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and institutional order flow principles: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution.
The indicator identifies range sweeps (liquidity grabs) where price manipulates past structural high/low levels before closing back inside the range. It provides visual zone mapping and multi-timeframe context through Ghost Candles.
An automated trading version of this logic is available as the CRT Master EA on my MQL5 profile.
Key Features
- Market Phase Identification: Automatically marks Accumulation (range creation), Manipulation (liquidity sweeps), and Distribution (expansion moves).
- Flexible Range Models: Supports standard Higher Timeframe (HTF) ranges (such as H4 or D1) as well as custom intraday session windows (e.g., Asian Session).
- Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles: Overlays higher timeframe candle structures directly on the chart for continuous context without needing multiple chart windows.
- Manipulation Depth Filter: Requires sweeps to breach range boundaries by a configurable percentage before confirming a setup.
- Real-Time Notifications: Triggers terminal alerts and push notifications when a manipulation setup closes back inside the range.
Parameters and Settings
Core Range Settings
- Range Calculation Mode: Select Higher Timeframe mode or Custom Time Range mode.
- Range Timeframe: Defines the HTF period used for range calculation (e.g., PERIOD_H4).
- Custom Start Time / End Time: Specifies start and end hours/minutes for session ranges.
- Custom Max Manip Time: Deadline for manipulation occurrence before invalidation.
- Minimum Range Size (Points): Minimum range height required to generate setups.
Trading Logic and Filters
- Trade Direction: Filter setups for Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Previous Range Bias.
- Max Signals Per Range: Maximum number of signals allowed per accumulation range.
- Use Manipulation Filter: Toggles strict minimum sweep percentage requirement.
- Minimum Manipulation Depth (%): Minimum required sweep depth relative to the base range size.
- Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the range to confirm a setup.
Visual Options
- Show Accumulation / Manipulation / Distribution: Toggles visibility for each phase box.
- Show HTF Ghost Candles: Enables or disables higher timeframe candle overlay.
- Lookback Ranges: Number of historical ranges rendered on chart to optimize visual performance.
Notifications
- Enable Alerts: Toggles pop-up, sound, and notification alerts on valid setup signals.