CISD Change In The State of Delivery

CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart.
It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly.

This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter.

Key Features

Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels
Shows Pending levels (dashed) and Confirmed levels (solid)
Optional confirmation arrows on the confirming candle
SELL arrow at the confirming candle High
BUY arrow at the confirming candle Low
Optional text labels beside levels (can include price)
Works on any symbol and timeframe (best results depend on market conditions)
Inputs

ShowLastCISD — Show only the most recent confirmed BUY/SELL level (per direction)
CSD_Width — Confirmed level line width
PendingWidth — Pending level line width
BullColor / BearColor — Colors for bullish/bearish levels
ShowCISDArrows — Enable/disable confirmation arrows
BullArrowCode / BearArrowCode — Wingdings codes for arrow symbols
ShowCISDText — Enable/disable text labels next to levels
ShowTextPrice — Show price in the label text
CISDTextFontSize — Label font size
Notes

The indicator draws chart objects with the prefix TDNT_CISD_ for safe cleanup and to avoid interfering with other tools.
This indicator is for analysis/visualization and does not place trades.
Рекомендуем также
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
Индикаторы
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Это мультисимвольный и мультифреймовый сканер для нашего индикатора - ACB Breakout Arrows . По умолчанию он сканирует сигналы на покупку/продажу по 28 валютным парам и 9 таймфреймам одновременно .  Особенности Сканирует 252* комбинации символов и таймфреймов с одного графика. Откройте график с найденным сигналом и предустановленным шаблоном одним щелчком мыши.  Простое перетаскивание панели в любое место на графике. Оповещения в реальном времени с помощью всплывающих окон, звуков, push-уведомле
Future Function RX322
Pavle Grkovic
Индикаторы
About indicator > The indicator is a function based on one value (open/high prices up to now) and then it is a mathematical representation of the whole function that is totally independent from any else values. So, if you ask yourself will the future be as it is on the graph... I can tell you - as it was the same as the trading function up to the moment "now"... In conclusion, the point of the indicator is  to try to show the future of the trading function into eternity. The graphic is sometime
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Индикаторы
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Godfather mt5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Godfather с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Индикатор поможет в поиске точек входа при анализе графика цены. Программа сначала получает «снимок» графика, затем анализирует его. Результаты сообщаются трейдеру в виде сигналов. Основная цель данного индикатора это определение моментов входов и выходов из сделок, поэтому индикатор отображает только линию тренда и точки входа, тоесть отображае
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Индикаторы
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Индикаторы
XFlow показывает расширяющийся ценовой канал помогающий определять тренд и моменты его разворота. Используется также при сопровождении сделок для установки тейк-профит/стоп-лосс и усреднений. Практически не имеет параметров и очень прост в использовании - просто укажите важный для вас момент истории и индикатор рассчитает ценовой канал. ОТОБРАЖАЕМЫЕ ЛИНИИ ROTATE - толстая сплошная линия. Центр общего вращения цены. Цена делает широкие циклические движения вокруг линии ROTATE. Положение цены окол
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Эксперты
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
DuhokTrend
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
Индикаторы
How to Add a Product Description (MetaTrader Market) To add the product description effectively in MetaTrader's Market, follow these steps: 1. Log into the MetaTrader Market: Go to your MQL5 account . Navigate to the "Seller's Dashboard" or "Products" section. Select your product, DuhokTrend . 2. Writing the Description: To enhance the product's rating, write a detailed and structured description : Template for Product Description: DuhokTrend - Advanced Indicator for Trend Analysis Overview:
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Индикаторы
Обзор В быстроменяющемся мире форекса и финансовых рынков быстрое реагирование и точное принятие решений имеют решающее значение. Однако стандартный терминал MetaTrader 5 поддерживает только графики с минимальным временным интервалом в 1 минуту, что ограничивает чувствительность трейдеров к колебаниям рынка. Чтобы решить эту проблему, мы представляем Индикатор свечных графиков на уровне секунд , который позволяет вам легко просматривать и анализировать динамику рынка с интервалами от 1 до 30 сек
Trend Speaker
Shelly
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Speaker — это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят легко отслеживать и анализировать рыночные тренды в реальном времени. Он предоставляет четкие и надежные сигналы на покупку и продажу на графике, что делает его невероятно удобным для оценки текущего тренда на рынке. Благодаря удобному интерфейсу, Trend Speaker гарантирует, что вы никогда не пропустите потенциальную торговую возможность, помогая вам принимать обоснованные решения и улучшать вашу торгову
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор представляет собой индикатор автоматического волнового анализа, который идеально подходит для практической торговли! Случай... Примечание.   Я не привык использовать западные названия для классификации волн. Из-за влияния соглашения об именах Тан Лунь (Тан Чжун Шуо Дзен) я назвал основную волну   ручкой   , а вторичную полосу волн —   сегментом   Ат. в то же время сегмент имеет направление тренда. Именование   в основном является трендовым сегментом   (этот метод именования буде
Predator Aurora Trading System
Evans Asuma Metobo
Индикаторы
Раскройте истинные скрытые закономерности рынка с помощью торговой системы PREDATOR AURORA — финального босса гибридных торговых индикаторов. Увидьте то, что другие не видят! Система торговли PREDATOR AURORA — это мощный инструмент, созданный для тех, кто отказывается прятаться в тенях посредственности. Это не просто еще один индикатор; это код для читов; это ваше нечестное преимущество — сложная гибридная охотничья система, которая отслеживает движения рынка с летальной точностью в джунглях,
Ai buy and sell signals
Emr Aljnaby
Индикаторы
This indicator works on atr with some edited . The AI ​​MACD FILTER indicator is used for confirmation. Certainly, the indicator contains an alert when the signal appears, and you use the exit of the deal on the saturation that occurs at the AI ​​MACD. The accuracy of the work is high on gold, the time frame is five minutes, while staying away from trading at the time of news that occurs on the US dollar. And using high liquidity trading times, which are two hours before the opening of the Lond
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Индикаторы
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
Ershov 38 parrots MT5
Aleksei Ershov
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен для того, чтобы вовремя закрывать позиции по рынку. Например: досрочно фиксировать прибыль, если цена не достигла TakeProfit, а рынок разворачивается. Индикатор анализирует импульс, а не тренд. О тренде никакой информации он не дает. Индикатор хорошо подходит для поиска дивергенции. Индикатор Ershov 38 Parrots динамически подстраивается под рынок и выявляет импульсы движения цены средней и высокой амплитуды. На мелкие скачки цены почти не реагирует.  Принципиальное отличи
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Индикаторы
Индикатор помогает зайти в сделку по тренду, при этом, после некоторой коррекции. Он  находит сильные трендовые движения валютной пары на заданном количестве баров, а также находит уровни коррекции к этому тренду.  Если тренд достаточно сильный, а коррекция становится равной заданной в параметрах, то индикатор сигнализирует об этом. Можно устанавливать разные значения коррекции, лучше подходят значения 38, 50 и 62 (уровни Фибоначчи). Кроме этого, можно настраивать минимальную длину тренда, колич
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Индикаторы
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Informative Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
фундаментальный технический индикатор Informative Trend,который позволяет дать оценку текущей рыночной ситуации,чтобы в войти в рынок выбранной валютной пары в тренд и с минимальным риском. Использует в своей основе процесс выявления скорости изменения роста цены и позволяет найти точки входа и выхода с рынка. Индикатор создан на основе оригинальных индикаторов поиска экстремумов и хорошо подходит для определения разворота или большого резкого рывка в одну из сторон благодаря ему вы будете зна
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Индикаторы
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Special Agent mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Преимущество работы по сигнальному индикатору Special Agent заключается в том, что трейдеру не нужно самостоятельно проводить технический анализ графика. Определение рыночного тренда является важной задачей трейдеров, а инструмент выдает уже готовые сигналы в виде направленных стрелок.  Данный инструмент является стрелочным (сигнальным).  Special Agent это индикатор тренда, инструмент для технического анализа, который помогает определить точное направление тренда: или восходящее, или нисходяще
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Skiey
Vitalii Zakharuk
Индикаторы
Skiey - Индикатор простых решений! Использовать этот индикатор очень просто, поскольку самый простой - это посмотреть на график и действовать согласно показаниям цветных стрелок. Подобный вариант рассчета учитывает внутри дневные колебания цены и делает упор на измерение "свечной" доли в тренде.  Алгоритм учитывает измерение цен, также данном методе  делается упор на измерение каждого из перепадов цены (H/C, H/O,LC,LO) - что дает более детализированную информацию но так же и более усредненную.
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Эксперты
BlackBox XAU — Продвинутая торговая система для золота Обзор BlackBox XAU — это тщательно разработанная торговая система, созданная для извлечения прибыли на рынке золота при строгом контроле уровня просадки. Вместо того чтобы гоняться за каждым движением цены, советник применяет дисциплинированный, основанный на правилах подход, который адаптируется к волатильности и выбирает только высоковероятные торговые возможности . Советник постоянно оценивает рыночные условия в реальном времени, отсекая
RSI Scanner with Alerts MT5
Keith Watford
Индикаторы
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and Time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas. S
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Power Candles – Входные сигналы на основе силы для любого рынка Power Candles переносит проверенный анализ силы Stein Investments прямо на ценовой график. Вместо реакции только на цену каждая свеча окрашивается на основе реальной рыночной силы, позволяя мгновенно распознавать накопление импульса, ускорение силы и четкие смены тренда. Одна логика для всех рынков Power Candles автоматически работает со всеми торговыми инструментами . Индикатор определяет, является ли текущий символ валютной парой
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Индикаторы
Entry In The Zone и SMC Multi Timeframe — это инструмент для анализа рынка в реальном времени, разработанный на основе концепций Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Он создан для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам системно анализировать рыночную структуру и получать более ясное представление об общем направлении рынка. Система автоматически анализирует точки разворота, ключевые зоны и рыночную структуру на нескольких таймфреймах, отображая точки интереса (POI), сигналы без перерисовки и автоматические уровни
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Индикаторы
Раскройте силу торговли трендами с помощью индикатора Trend Screener: вашего идеального решения для торговли трендами, основанного на нечеткой логике и мультивалютной системе! Повысьте уровень своей торговли по тренду с помощью Trend Screener, революционного индикатора тренда, основанного на нечеткой логике. Это мощный индикатор отслеживания тренда, который сочетает в себе более 13 инструментов и функций премиум-класса и 3 торговые стратегии, что делает его универсальным выбором для превращения
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Stop Indicator – Интеллектуальная точность стоп лоссов прямо на графике Обзор Smart Stop Indicator это специализированное решение для трейдеров, которые хотят устанавливать стоп лоссы чётко и методично, а не на интуитивной основе. Индикатор объединяет классическую логику прайс экшн (higher highs, lower lows) с современной системой распознавания пробоев, чтобы определить действительно логичный уровень стопа. В трендах, диапазонах или фазах резких движений он показывает оптимальные зоны SL
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Индикаторы
Скринер поддержки и сопротивления находится в одном индикаторе уровня для MetaTrader, который предоставляет несколько инструментов внутри одного индикатора. Доступные инструменты: 1. Скринер структуры рынка. 2. Зона бычьего отката. 3. Зона медвежьего отката. 4. Ежедневные опорные точки 5. еженедельные опорные точки 6. ежемесячные опорные точки 7. Сильные поддержка и сопротивление, основанные на гармоническом паттерне и объеме. 8. Зоны уровня берега. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ВРЕМЯ: Индикатор подд
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Trend Line PRO   является самостоятельной торговой стратегией. Он показывает смену тренда, точку входа в сделку, а так же автоматически рассчитывает три уровня Take Profit и защиту от потери Stop Loss Trend Line PRO   идеально подходит для всех символов Meta Trader:  валют, металлов, криптовалют, акций и индексов. Индикатор применяется в торговле на реальных счетах, что подтверждает надежность стратегии. Советники использующие   Trend Line PRO   и реальные Сигналы  вы можете найти з
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Индикаторы
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5   — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за   100% неперерисовывающимся   индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах:   форекс ,  товары ,   криптовалюты ,   индексы ,  акции . Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI)
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Другие продукты этого автора
QuarterlyTheorySSMT
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Индикаторы
Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator Overview The Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 tool that revolutionizes trading by fusing advanced divergence detection with quarterly cycle visualization. Tailored for forex, crypto, and indices traders seeking institutional-edge insights, it pinpoints high-probability reversal opportunities using the Sequential Smart Money Technique (SSMT)—a sophisticated evolution of traditional Smart Money Concepts. Unlike standard SMT, this seque
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв