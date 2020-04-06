XAU Sniper is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading.

Key Features:

• No Martingale, No Grid

• Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended)

• 5 years of backtesting with stable performance

• Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency

• Simple and easy-to-use configuration





Recommended Settings:

• Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $500 per 0.01 lot

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance)

• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation





Important Notice Before Purchase

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Market conditions may change, and it’s crucial to test the EA under different scenarios to evaluate its effectiveness. Start with smaller positions or use a demo account to reduce potential losses and become familiar with the EA’s behavior. Informed decision-making, proper risk management, and patience are key to long-term trading success.