Xauusd Breakout H4 mt4

  • Эксперты
  • Vernkham Sorsavanh
    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    Vernkham Sorsavanh

    3 (2)
    Hello! My name is VERNKHAMSORSAVANH. I am a Forex trader focusing on XAUUSD (gold) on the H1 timeframe, utilizing the Heiken Ashi technique to analyze market trends. Additionally, I have a strong interest in developing EA (Expert Advisor) and automated systems to enhance trading efficiency.
    6 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
Gold Breakout EA

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H4
Recommended Balance: 500$
Broker: IC Markets

Description

Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated quantitative trading system designed for XAUUSD trading.

The strategy is based on the Highest-Lowest Breakout concept and developed through quantitative research. Real Tick data is used during validation to simulate realistic market conditions.

To improve robustness and reduce overfitting, the EA has been evaluated using Robust Walk Forward Optimization together with advanced performance metrics analysis.

Strategy Features

  • Highest & Lowest Breakout Logic
  • Quantitative Breakout Strategy
  • Risk Per Trade Management
  • Stop Loss Protection
  • Take Profit Protection
  • Cut Loss System
  • Fully Automated Trading 24/7
  • No Grid
  • No Martingale

Optimization Process

Strategy parameters are updated every three months following the Walk Forward schedule.

This process allows the system to adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining robustness and statistical reliability.

Suitable For

Traders seeking a disciplined and data-driven breakout system with realistic testing and controlled risk management.


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Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Эксперты
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TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
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Exp TickSniper
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TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 — высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер с автоматической адаптацией параметров Профессиональный полностью автоматический Expert Advisor для тикового скальпинга, который самостоятельно подстраивает рабочие параметры под каждую валютную пару. TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 создан для трейдеров, которым нужен быстрый, интеллектуальный и практически готовый к работе алгоритм без необходимости вручную оптимизировать десятки настроек под каждый инструмент. Советник анализирует те
ORIX mt4
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ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
Javier Gold Scalper V2
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5 (4)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
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Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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