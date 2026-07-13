Lunar Volatility Compass

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LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS
Bollinger Bands + MACD Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Lunar Volatility Compass is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to combine dynamic volatility analysis with momentum confirmation.

The indicator integrates Bollinger Bands market positioning, MACD momentum validation, a Gold-focused price calculation engine, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, confirmed-candle logic, session filtering, signal cooldown, and real-time alerts.

Its purpose is to reduce random signals and provide a structured trading workflow based on volatility, momentum, timing, and risk management.

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CORE CONCEPT
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Lunar Volatility Compass analyzes where price is positioned inside or outside the Bollinger Bands and confirms the setup using MACD momentum.

The Bollinger Bands filter can be configured for:

✓ Middle-band trend confirmation

✓ Outer-band breakout confirmation

✓ Outer-band rejection and re-entry confirmation

MACD then verifies whether market momentum supports the potential BUY or SELL direction.

A signal is displayed only when the selected Bollinger logic, MACD momentum, Gold price calculations, candle confirmation, session rules, and signal-frequency controls agree.

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows displayed directly on the chart

✓ Bollinger Bands volatility and market-position analysis

✓ Three selectable Bollinger signal modes

✓ MACD main-line and signal-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD zero-line confirmation

✓ Optional MACD slope confirmation

✓ Optional Bollinger middle-band slope filter

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Confirmed-candle signal logic

✓ Bullish and bearish candle confirmation

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Adjustable minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per trading day option

✓ Popup notifications

✓ Sound notifications

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Adaptive Gold step calculation by timeframe

✓ Adjustable historical candle scanning

✓ Customizable risk and signal parameters

✓ Clean and optimized chart presentation

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HOW THE SIGNAL LOGIC WORKS
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1. GOLD-FOCUSED PRICE ENGINE

The indicator analyzes confirmed Gold candles using an internal mathematical price model.

ATR-based projected targets are compared with calculated price levels before the Bollinger Bands and MACD filters are evaluated.

This provides an additional structural condition before a setup can be displayed.

2. BOLLINGER BANDS FILTER

Lunar Volatility Compass includes three selectable Bollinger Bands modes.

MIDDLE-BAND TREND MODE

This is the recommended default mode.

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Bollinger middle band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Bollinger middle band.

This mode uses the middle band as a dynamic trend reference.

OUTER-BAND BREAKOUT MODE

BUY confirmation requires price to close above the Upper Bollinger Band.

SELL confirmation requires price to close below the Lower Bollinger Band.

This mode is designed to identify stronger volatility expansions and breakout conditions.

RE-ENTRY REVERSAL MODE

A potential BUY setup requires price to touch or move below the Lower Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

A potential SELL setup requires price to touch or move above the Upper Bollinger Band and then close back inside the range.

This mode focuses on possible rejection and mean-reversion opportunities.

3. MACD MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION

MACD confirms whether momentum supports the selected signal direction.

BUY confirmation requires:

• MACD main line above the signal line

SELL confirmation requires:

• MACD main line below the signal line

Optional MACD zero-line confirmation can make the filter stricter:

• BUY requires MACD above zero

• SELL requires MACD below zero

Optional MACD slope confirmation can also require momentum to continue moving in the direction of the setup.

4. CANDLE CONFIRMATION

When enabled:

• BUY setups require a bullish confirmed candle

• SELL setups require a bearish confirmed candle

This provides an additional price-action confirmation before the signal is displayed.

5. SESSION AND FREQUENCY CONTROL

The session filter allows signals only during the selected trading hours.

The minimum-candle cooldown prevents signals from appearing too close together.

The one-signal-per-day option can limit the indicator to a maximum of one valid setup during each trading day.

6. ATR TRADE STRUCTURE

When all required conditions align, Lunar Volatility Compass calculates and displays:

• Entry

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

These levels are based on ATR volatility and automatically adapt to changing Gold market conditions.

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WHY USE LUNAR VOLATILITY COMPASS?
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Bollinger Bands identify dynamic volatility ranges, but they may produce different types of market signals depending on current conditions.

Lunar Volatility Compass provides selectable Bollinger logic and combines it with MACD momentum confirmation.

The system brings together:

• Bollinger Bands for volatility and price position

• MACD for momentum confirmation

• Candle direction for setup validation

• Session filtering for timing control

• ATR for structured risk levels

• Signal cooldown for reduced market noise

• One-signal-per-day mode for greater discipline

The result is a flexible decision-support tool that can be adapted to trend, breakout, or reversal-based trading styles.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation.

Automatic mode selects a step value according to the active chart timeframe.

• ATR Period

Defines the ATR calculation period used for volatility analysis and trade-zone placement.

• Gold Threshold

Controls the maximum permitted distance between the projected ATR target and the calculated price levels.

A lower value creates stricter target-alignment requirements.

• Historical Bars To Scan

Defines how many historical candles are processed when the indicator is first attached to the chart.

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BOLLINGER BANDS SETTINGS
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• Enable Bollinger Bands Filter

Activates or disables Bollinger Bands confirmation.

• Bollinger Signal Mode

Selects how Bollinger Bands are used to confirm setups.

Available modes:

• Middle-Band Trend

• Outer-Band Breakout

• Re-entry Reversal

• Bollinger Bands Period

Defines the moving-average period used in the Bollinger Bands calculation.

Default value: 20.

• Bollinger Bands Deviation

Defines the standard-deviation multiplier used to calculate the Upper and Lower Bands.

Default value: 2.0.

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the direction of the Bollinger middle band must also support the signal.

BUY setups require a rising or stable middle band.

SELL setups require a falling or stable middle band.

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MACD FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable MACD Filter

Activates or disables MACD momentum confirmation.

• MACD Fast Period

Defines the fast EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 12.

• MACD Slow Period

Defines the slow EMA used in the MACD calculation.

Default value: 26.

• MACD Signal Period

Defines the MACD signal-line period.

Default value: 9.

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation

When enabled:

• BUY signals require MACD above zero

• SELL signals require MACD below zero

This setting creates stricter momentum confirmation and may reduce signal frequency.

• MACD Slope Confirmation

When enabled, the MACD main line must also move in the direction of the potential setup.

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RISK MANAGEMENT SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance according to current volatility.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance according to current volatility.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum number of candles required between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows a maximum of one valid signal during each trading day.

This option supports a more selective and disciplined trading workflow.

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CONFIRMATION SETTINGS
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• Candle Confirmation

Requires the confirmed candle direction to match the BUY or SELL setup.

• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

• Session Start Hour

Defines the beginning of the active signal session.

• Session End Hour

Defines the end of the active signal session.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones.

• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimal places displayed in the price labels.

• Entry Color

Controls the Entry label color.

• Take Profit Color

Controls the Take Profit label color.

• Stop Loss Color

Controls the Stop Loss label color.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Enable Alerts

Activates the notification system.

• Popup Alert

Displays a MetaTrader popup when a valid setup is confirmed.

• Sound Alert

Plays the selected sound file when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification

Sends the signal information to the MetaTrader mobile application.

Push notifications must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader terminal settings.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Bollinger Signal Mode: Middle-Band Trend

• Bollinger Bands Period: 20

• Bollinger Bands Deviation: 2.0

• Middle-Band Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Fast Period: 12

• MACD Slow Period: 26

• MACD Signal Period: 9

• MACD Zero-Line Confirmation: Disabled

• MACD Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• ATR Period: 14

• Gold Threshold: 4.0

• Entry Offset ATR: 0.5

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• Minimum Candles Between Signals: 20

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled

• Candle Confirmation: Enabled

• Session Filter: Enabled

• Mobile Push Notification: Enabled

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RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW
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For a more complete trading process, combine Lunar Volatility Compass with:

• Market structure

• Support and resistance

• Higher-timeframe direction

• Economic news awareness

• Appropriate position sizing

• Consistent risk management

The indicator provides structured technical information but does not open or manage trades automatically.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE
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Lunar Volatility Compass does not guarantee profitable results.

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, spread, timeframe, volatility, selected Bollinger mode, indicator settings, and the trader's risk-management process.

Always test the indicator on a demo account and evaluate its behavior before using it in live trading.
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Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator（免费） Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator 是一款免费指标，旨在帮助交易者以简单、快速且直观的方式进行市场分析。 该指标通过清晰的视觉信号帮助交易者识别市场状况，从而更有信心地做出交易决策。 XAUUSD 最佳测试结果： 时间周期： 5分钟（5M） MT5 服务器时间： 02:00 资金管理： 达到 1 次止盈（Take Profit）后： 停止交易，等待下一交易日。 达到 2 次止损（Stop Loss）后： 停止交易，等待下一交易日。 主要功能 简洁直观的用户界面。 安装和配置简单方便。 兼容 MetaTrader 5 平台上的所有金融交易品种。 支持多个时间周期（Timeframes）。 适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者使用。 占用平台资源少，运行高效。 免费 本指标 100% 免费 提供给所有 MQL5 社区用户使用。 如果您觉得本指标对您有所帮助，欢迎留下评分和评论。您的反馈将帮助我们持续开发更多优质工具。 免责声明 本指标仅作为技术分析辅助工具， 不保证任何盈利或投资回报 。在
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Paul Conrad Carlson
指标
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
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Laron Demetris Burrows
4.89 (28)
指标
该算法预测价格的短期变化,准确率为86%*. 当有一个大的移动由ATR确定，在超买或超卖条件，指标将提醒您。 预测价格是否会高于或低于信号蜡烛。 完美的平均回归交易，二元期权或期货合约在更大的时间框架。 该指标在5年的数据上进行了回溯测试，预测价格随时间变化的准确率为90％。 特征: 简单的设置 拖放到任何图表上 根据您的喜好调整参数（可选） 启用警报（可选） 你就完了！ 视觉和音频警报 警报直接发送到您的手机 发送到终端的弹出警报 高胜率 赢得高达90%的交易 回溯测试5年和多种货币。 （请参阅网站的回测细节和分析）。 大量信号 预计每个符号每天1到2个信号*。 *这是如果你有30分钟蜡烛的指示灯。 灵活 适用于外汇，指数，商品和股票。 适用于任何时间范围 从5分钟到每天的酒吧都能很好地工作。 但是，它在更高的时间范围内更准确 很容易在图表上看到。 您可以更改信号条和信号箭头的颜色 关于我: 这个算法是由一个博士工程师,定量和活跃的交易者. 我开发了这些算法来交易我的个人资本，他们正在成功地做到这一点。 但是，我无法在一个组合中使用所有这些算法。 所以我为您提供了一个选择数量
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
指标
BKT Pro Tooco 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多方法支撑阻力工具，使用四种可选检测算法实时识别摆动区间，已确认信号不重绘。 BKT Pro Tooco 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的支撑与阻力指标，专为需要在多种市场结构中可靠识别区间的交易者而设计。该指标提供四种独立的检测方法，允许交易者根据自己偏好的交易风格选择算法：基于枢轴的结构分析、唐奇安通道反转、连续K线序列，或 ZigZag 摆动识别。所有已确认区间均基于已收盘的K线计算，不会重绘。   概述 该指标扫描历史价格行为和当前K线，以定位重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到摆动点时，系统使用基于 ATR 的深度计算构建对应的支撑或阻力区间。区间宽度由两个参数决定：一个控制区间主体，另一个为可配置的突破缓冲区，使交易者能够控制区间对价格短暂突破边界的敏感程度。 每个区间持续追踪价格互动情况。指标记录价格进入区间的次数、已确认扫盘次数（价格短暂突破边界后收盘回到区间内），以及区间内的累计成交量。当价格收盘突破区间边界时，该区间被标记为已测试，可根据用户偏好显示或隐藏。活跃区间可在图表上向右延伸，并附带统
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Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
指标
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FREE
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Danil Poletavkin
指标
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
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Sergey Ermolov
指标
Candle Countdown — MT5 精确K线倒计时 Candle Countdown 是一个简单且精确的工具，可在图表上显示 当前K线剩余时间 。 当交易入场依赖K线收盘时，即使几秒钟也非常关键。 该指标帮助您看到准确时间，从而在无需猜测或仓促决策的情况下进行交易。 用于精确控制K线收盘时间的工具。 指标显示内容： 当前K线剩余时间 服务器当前时间 点差（Spread） 止损最小距离（Stop Level） 该计时器独立于行情跳动（tick），通过平台内部定时器更新，即使在市场波动较低时也能保持稳定显示。 在低波动环境下依然可以获得平滑且稳定的倒计时效果。 所有信息显示在带背景的区域中，在任何图表配色下都清晰可见，并且不会影响图表分析。 随着K线接近收盘，计时器颜色会发生变化，帮助您快速判断当前状态。 提供 MT4 版本： Candle Countdown MT4 实际应用 使用该计时器可以提高入场时机和交易控制： 等待信号K线收盘 在新K线开始时同步入场 避免过早决策 指标可自然融入图表界面，不影响分析 ： 不影响图表对象 切换周期时保持稳定 不会增加终端负担 计划更
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David Muriithi
4 (2)
指标
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
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Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.75 (8)
指标
Introduction Reversal Candles is a cutting-edge non-repainting   forex indicator designed to predict price reversals with remarkable accuracy through a sophisticated combination of signals. Signal Buy when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and an up arrow is painted below it Sell when the last closed candle has a darker color (customizable) and a down arrow is painted above it
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Arslan Tariq
指标
Mini Charts MTF EMA Mini Charts MTF EMA is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays multiple mini charts from selected timeframes directly on the main chart. It helps traders monitor multi-timeframe price movement and EMA direction in one clean visual layout. Main Features Multiple mini charts on the main chart Custom timeframe selection for each mini chart Up to 4 EMA lines for every mini chart Custom EMA period, shift, method, applied price, color, style, and width Custom mini chart width, heigh
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Ulises Calderon Bautista
4.44 (9)
指标
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SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
指标
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
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A1rum Liquidity Delta
Abdu Rais Bin Patani
指标
A1rum Liquidity Delta is a clean technical analysis indicator designed to help traders observe market pressure, liquidity movement, and directional bias in a simple and structured way. This indicator focuses on liquidity behavior, market reaction, and delta-style pressure reading to support better decision-making during live trading and market review. It is suitable for traders who want a cleaner chart, quick visual confirmation, and a more organized way to study price movement across different
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Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
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"Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   指标可帮助交易者在图表上将关键水平可视化。它会自动标记以下水平： DO (Daily Open)   — 每日开盘价。 NYM (New York Midnight)   — 纽约午夜价。 PDH (Previous Day High)   — 前一日最高价。 PDL (Previous Day Low)   — 前一日最低价。 WO (Weekly Open)   — 每周开盘价。 MO (Monthly Open)   — 每月开盘价。 PWH (Previous Week High)   — 前一周最高价。 PWL (Previous Week Low)   — 前一周最低价。 CMH (Current Month High)   — 当月最高价。 CML (Current Month Low)   — 当月最低价。 PMH (Previous Month High)   — 上一月最高价。 PML (Previous Month Low)   — 上一月最低价。 其他产品 ->  点击这里 。 自定义功能： 选择线条颜
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4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
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FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
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