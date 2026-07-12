Twolf Receiver Multistation V227 MT5

Product Name: TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 (MT5)

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

[Subtitle: Automated Signal Bridge | Isolated State Recovery | Multi-Chart Independent Execution]

⚠️ CRITICAL: SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE NOTICE

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 is an advanced client-side execution bridge. It is designed to function exclusively as a "Receiver Station" for signals broadcasted via the official Astracodewolf Bridge Channel.

Important: This EA does not generate trading signals independently. It operates as a high-speed listener that mirrors trades from the Master Signal Node to your MT5 account. To utilize this software, you MUST be a verified member of the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Your Telegram ID acts as your digital license key; without active whitelisting in our CRM, the EA will remain in "Awaiting Master" mode to prevent unauthorized trade copying.

Introduction: The Ultimate Synchronization Engine

TWolf Receiver MultiStation V2.27 is the industry standard for traders who require precise, automated replication of institutional-grade signals. Designed for both retail traders and prop-firm managers, V2.27 introduces "MultiStation Isolation," allowing you to run the receiver on multiple charts for different assets simultaneously without any signal "cross-talk" or data corruption.

If you are following a Master trader, every second counts. This EA bridges the gap between the Master Node and your MT5 account with near-zero latency, ensuring you get the same execution prices as the signal source.

V2.27 Key Features: The "24/7 Market Ready" Architecture

State Recovery Engine (Isolated Binary Persistence): Unlike traditional copiers that "forget" their trades when you restart your VPS or terminal, V2.27 uses an isolated .bin storage system per channel. If a crash occurs, the EA automatically recovers the exact state of all open positions—preventing duplicate entries or abandoned trades.

Smart Symbol Matcher: Does your broker use suffixes (e.g., EURUSD.pro or EURUSD.m )? The Smart Matcher automatically detects the correct symbol on your specific broker's server, mapping Master symbols to your local assets in real-time.

Multi-Instance Isolation: Run multiple receivers on one terminal. Each instance tracks its own channel data, meaning you can copy from different Master Nodes at the same time without the signals interfering with one another.

Intelligent Risk Management: Fixed Lot Mode: Ideal for traders maintaining strict risk-per-trade. Risk Multiplier Mode: Scale your position sizing relative to the Master account ( InpRiskProportion ), perfectly adapting the signal to your specific account balance.



Pro-Grade Analytics Dashboard

The V2.27 Dashboard provides a high-fidelity visual check of your connection health:

Right Panel (Account Metrics): See your live Balance, Equity, Floating PnL, and current active position count at a glance.

Left Panel (System Health): Monitor your license status, VIP Expiration countdown, API Ping (in milliseconds), and the live network connection status to the Bridge channel.

Why Choose the MultiStation Receiver?

Professional Speed: Engineered for HFT-capable accounts; processes incoming JSON signals with minimal overhead.

Security: Your connection is protected via individual Telegram ID whitelisting. Only you can run the EA on your authorized account.

Simplicity: No need to configure your own Telegram Bot or complex webhooks. Simply connect to the Bridge Channel and let the EA do the rest.

Installation & Activation Guide

Join the Community: Ensure your Telegram ID is registered and whitelisted in the Astracodewolf VIP Community. Terminal Setup (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

Add this exact URL: https://t.me & https://api.telegram.org Launch: Attach the .ex5 file to any single chart (M15 recommended). Configure: * InpPublicChannel : Enter the target channel (e.g.,https://t.me/twolfreicever). InpMyTelegramID : Enter your numeric Telegram ID. Activation: Turn on "Algo Trading." The dashboard will verify your license and begin monitoring for signals instantly.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.

Note: This utility requires "Allow WebRequest" to be enabled in your MT5 Terminal settings. Always test on a Demo account before deploying on a Live account. Past performance of signal providers does not guarantee future results.