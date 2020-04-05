Ea CraziMT5

EA Crazi MT5 – Super Hedge Pro Lock Profit

Advanced Bollinger Bands Breakout & Smart Hedge Trading System

EA Crazi MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility using a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with an intelligent pending order system, dynamic hedging, and profit-locking technology.

The EA automatically detects Bollinger Bands breakout opportunities and places pending orders on both sides of the market. Once triggered, the system manages positions with a unique Super Hedge mechanism that helps reduce directional risk while maximizing profit potential.

Key Features

Bollinger Bands Breakout Strategy

  • Detects strong market movements beyond Bollinger Bands.

  • Multiple signal modes:

    • Breakout

    • Re-entry

    • Band Touch

Smart Pending Order Placement

  • Automatically places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders.

  • Configurable entry distance from market price.

  • Designed to enter the market at strategic levels.

Super Hedge Technology

  • Simultaneously manages Buy and Sell exposure.

  • Creates a hedge environment during volatile conditions.

  • Helps maintain stability during market reversals.

Lock Profit System

  • Automatically secures floating profits.

  • Dynamic basket profit management.

  • Reduces the impact of sudden market reversals.

Basket Take Profit

  • Closes all positions when the predefined basket target is reached.

  • Adaptive profit target based on active layers.

Dynamic Layer Expansion

  • Adds additional positions as the market moves.

  • Adjustable lot progression.

  • Flexible risk management settings.

Trailing Basket Protection

  • Monitors peak basket profit.

  • Automatically closes all positions if profit retraces by a specified amount.

  • Protects accumulated gains.

Advanced Money Management

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Configurable lot increment.

  • Maximum lot control.

  • Broker-compatible volume normalization.

Strategy Logic

  1. Bollinger Bands breakout signal is detected.

  2. EA places pending orders around the current market price.

  3. When one side is activated, the system monitors market movement.

  4. If both directions become active, the Super Hedge mode is enabled.

  5. Additional layers may be added according to predefined market distance.

  6. Basket profit is continuously monitored.

  7. The Lock Profit and Trailing Basket systems secure profits automatically.

  8. All positions and pending orders are closed when the basket target is reached. 

    Recommended Broker BK Vt-Markets

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • Major Forex Pairs

  • Indices with sufficient liquidity

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

Advantages

  • Fully automated trading

  • No manual intervention required

  • Intelligent hedging system

  • Profit-locking technology

  • Dynamic basket management

  • Flexible risk settings

  • Suitable for volatile market conditions

  • MT5 compatible

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.


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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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