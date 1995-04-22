Ea CraziMT5
- 专家
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- 版本: 2.35
- 更新: 11 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Advanced Bollinger Bands Breakout & Smart Hedge Trading System
EA Crazi MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility using a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with an intelligent pending order system, dynamic hedging, and profit-locking technology.
The EA automatically detects Bollinger Bands breakout opportunities and places pending orders on both sides of the market. Once triggered, the system manages positions with a unique Super Hedge mechanism that helps reduce directional risk while maximizing profit potential.
Key Features
✅ Bollinger Bands Breakout Strategy
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Detects strong market movements beyond Bollinger Bands.
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Multiple signal modes:
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Breakout
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Re-entry
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Band Touch
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✅ Smart Pending Order Placement
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Automatically places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders.
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Configurable entry distance from market price.
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Designed to enter the market at strategic levels.
✅ Super Hedge Technology
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Simultaneously manages Buy and Sell exposure.
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Creates a hedge environment during volatile conditions.
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Helps maintain stability during market reversals.
✅ Lock Profit System
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Automatically secures floating profits.
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Dynamic basket profit management.
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Reduces the impact of sudden market reversals.
✅ Basket Take Profit
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Closes all positions when the predefined basket target is reached.
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Adaptive profit target based on active layers.
✅ Dynamic Layer Expansion
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Adds additional positions as the market moves.
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Adjustable lot progression.
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Flexible risk management settings.
✅ Trailing Basket Protection
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Monitors peak basket profit.
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Automatically closes all positions if profit retraces by a specified amount.
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Protects accumulated gains.
✅ Advanced Money Management
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Adjustable starting lot size.
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Configurable lot increment.
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Maximum lot control.
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Broker-compatible volume normalization.
Strategy Logic
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Bollinger Bands breakout signal is detected.
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EA places pending orders around the current market price.
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When one side is activated, the system monitors market movement.
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If both directions become active, the Super Hedge mode is enabled.
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Additional layers may be added according to predefined market distance.
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Basket profit is continuously monitored.
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The Lock Profit and Trailing Basket systems secure profits automatically.
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All positions and pending orders are closed when the basket target is reached.
Recommended Broker BK Vt-Markets
Recommended Markets
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XAUUSD (Gold)
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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USDJPY
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Major Forex Pairs
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Indices with sufficient liquidity
Recommended Timeframes
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M1
Advantages
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Fully automated trading
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No manual intervention required
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Intelligent hedging system
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Profit-locking technology
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Dynamic basket management
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Flexible risk settings
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Suitable for volatile market conditions
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MT5 compatible
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.