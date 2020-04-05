Max Pro XAUUSD h1

MAXPRO

MAXPRO is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1. The system combines automated trade execution with configurable money management, account protection, news filtering and trade management features.

The Expert Advisor has been backtested using historical data from 2025 to the present. The purpose of this testing is to evaluate the strategy under recent market conditions. Backtest results should not be interpreted as future trading performance.

Each position opened by the EA is protected with a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques.

Main Features

MAXPRO includes an interactive trading dashboard that provides account information, trade management and status monitoring directly on the chart. The dashboard supports multiple visual themes, scalable interface sizes and can be repositioned using drag-and-drop.

The EA contains several account protection functions intended to help control trading activity. These include daily loss limits, maximum equity drawdown protection, minimum equity control, margin monitoring, automatic daily reset and optional Friday position closing.

Trade management functions include multiple money management modes, virtual trailing stop management, partial position closing, automatic break-even handling and optional recovery mode.

An integrated economic news filter allows trading to be paused before important scheduled news events. Trading activity and protection events are recorded in the Expert log for easier monitoring.

Input Parameters

EA Settings

InpPanelTheme
Selects the dashboard appearance.

Dashboard_Scale
Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.

Use_Danger_Alerts
Enables visual account warning notifications.

UseHedge
Trading mode selection:

  • Hedge

  • Only Long

  • Only Short

News Scanner

News_Priority
Selects the economic news importance level.

News_Currencies
Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.

News_Before / News_After
Specifies the pause period before and after scheduled news.

Close_Trades_Before_News
Optionally closes open positions before selected news events.

Money Management

useMM
Selects the money management method.

Vol_ATR_Period
ATR period used for volatility-based position sizing.

Vol_Max_Risk_Pct
Maximum account risk for ATR money management.

Use_AutoRecovery
Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.

Trailing and Break-Even

Use_Virtual_Trailing
Enables internal virtual trailing management.

TrailSLStartDistance
Profit distance required before trailing becomes active.

Partial_Close_Percent
Percentage of the position closed automatically after the break-even trigger.

Account Protection

MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD
Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.

Daily_Reset
Hour used to reset daily protection values.

MaxEquity_DD
Maximum permitted equity drawdown.

Min_Equity
Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.

Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute
Time used for optional Friday position closing.

Entry Protection

Max_Spread
Maximum permitted spread for new positions.

Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots
Maximum simultaneous positions and total exposure.

MaxPositionsPerBar
Maximum entries allowed during one candle.

Trading Sessions

Trading sessions can be configured independently for Sunday, Monday to Thursday and Friday. The EA can also close all positions automatically at the end of the Friday session.

Performance Statistics

The dashboard provides built-in statistics including daily, weekly and monthly performance, expected value calculations, average holding time, session analysis and recent trade history.

Expert Log

Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert log, including order execution, spread protection, news filter activity, trailing updates and account protection events.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

The Expert Advisor is intended for use on accounts that support Expert Advisors. Stable internet connectivity and a VPS are recommended for uninterrupted operation.


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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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5 (20)
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Andrii Soma
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
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Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
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Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Эксперты
Forexer is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, Forexer combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remai
Goldflow Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Goldflow Pro – Advanced Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Goldflow Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Goldflow Pro combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stabili
QuantumPulse XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Quantum Pulse is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who demand reliability, intelligent risk management, and fully automated execution. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trading technology with comprehensive account protection to deliver a stable and disciplined trading experience. Instead of relying on outdated optimization methods, Quantum Pulse has been thoroughly backtested using recent market data from 2024 to 2026, allowing the strategy
Goldbrain XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Gold Brain is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1 . It combines configurable trade management, integrated risk controls, and advanced account protection features in a single trading system for MetaTrader. The Expert Advisor has been tested using historical data from 2025 to the present to evaluate its operation under recent market conditions. Historical testing is intended to assess the strategy's behavior and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performa
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