Obsidian Gold Scalper EA

Professional XAUUSD Trading with Advanced Multi-Layered Intelligence

Obsidian Gold Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading system specifically engineered for the Gold market (XAUUSD). Built around a proprietary multi-leg mean reversion framework, the EA is designed to identify temporary market inefficiencies and capitalize on high-probability price reversion opportunities.

The system combines multiple independent signal sources, intelligent basket management, and advanced market condition filtering to evaluate potential trading opportunities. Every trade basket is subjected to multiple layers of confirmation and risk assessment before execution, helping to improve trade quality and reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Unlike simplistic single-signal systems, Obsidian Precision Gold Scalper utilizes a sophisticated decision-making framework that analyzes market behavior from multiple perspectives. Dynamic trade management, adaptive market monitoring, and layered safety mechanisms work together throughout the entire trade lifecycle, from basket initiation to final profit realization.

Key Features

✔ Proprietary Multi-Leg Mean Reversion Framework

✔ Intelligent Basket Management System

✔ Advanced Multi-Signal Analysis Engine

✔ Multiple Trade Confirmation Layers

✔ Dynamic Market Condition Filtering

✔ Smart Basket Entry and Exit Management

✔ Spread and Execution Quality Protection

✔ Built-In Drawdown Protection Mechanisms

✔ Adaptive Volatility Monitoring

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Fully Automated Trading




Search Terms: Gold EA, XAUUSD Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, MT5 Expert Advisor, MetaTrader 5 EA, Automated Trading, Forex Robot, Gold Trading System, Algorithmic Trading, XAUUSD Robot, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Expert Advisor.
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
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5 (15)
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