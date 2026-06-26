Limited Promotional Offer & Asset Compatibility

Introductory Pricing: As a special launch promotion, this Expert Advisor is available to download completely for FREE for the first 50 users . Once the 50-download limit is reached, the system will revert to its standard retail price of $30 .

Universal Compatibility: The algorithmic structure is highly adaptable and fully supports trading across all financial instruments. Users can deploy this system on Forex currency pairs, Precious Metals (e.g., XAUUSD), Indices, and Crypto CFDs, depending on the broker's offerings.

User Manual and Configuration Guide: Tomgoodcar Artemisia V1

System Overview

Tomgoodcar Artemisia V1 is an Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to control and manage trading positions using a mathematical Zone Recovery (Hedging) logic, integrated with a Moving Average filter. The system is not designed for absolute directional prediction accuracy. Instead, it focuses heavily on drawdown management and position recovery when the market experiences volatility or moves contrary to the initial entry.

Core Algorithms

Trend Identification: The system utilizes a Moving Average (Period 400) as a baseline to divide the trading zone. The algorithm evaluates the initial market order placement based on the current price position relative to the MA line. Zone Recovery Mechanism: If the market direction contradicts the initial position, the algorithm does not rely on a traditional static Stop Loss. Instead, it places a pending order in the opposite direction at a predefined distance (Grid Spacing) with an adjusted volume multiplier. As the price fluctuates within this grid, the system accumulates volume until the net total of the basket reaches the target profit threshold, at which point the entire cycle is closed. Dynamic Trailing System: The system incorporates a dynamic trailing stop mechanism to secure positions. It can be configured to apply only to the first order (First Order Only) to maintain the structural integrity of the Zone Recovery, or to all orders when market conditions are favorable.

Safety & Protection Filters

The system is equipped with server-side environment filters to prevent order execution under risky structural conditions:

Spread Filter: Prevents order execution when the Bid/Ask spread exceeds the user-defined threshold.

Margin Check Auto-Scaler: Calculates the required Free Margin before executing any order. If the margin is insufficient, the algorithm automatically scales down the volume or suspends the order to prevent an over-leveraged state.

Native News Filter: Retrieves economic calendar data directly from the MetaTrader 5 server to temporarily suspend trading operations before and after high-impact economic news releases.

Parameter Guide

1. Zone Recovery Settings

Parameter Description InpMagicNumber Unique EA identifier for managing trades. InpGridSpacing The distance (in points) for placing the recovery/hedge pending orders. InpCloseBasketProfit The target net profit (in account currency) at which the entire basket is closed. InpInitialLot The starting volume for the first market order. InpOppositeLot The volume for the first recovery (hedge) pending order. InpMartingaleMult The volume multiplier ratio for subsequent recovery orders. InpMaxPositions The maximum allowable number of concurrent positions to prevent exceeding account limits. InpMAPeriod The lag period for the Moving Average filter (Default: 400).

2. Cut Loss System

Parameter Description InpCutLossToggle Enable (ON) or Disable (OFF) the global cut-loss system. InpCutLossUSD The maximum acceptable accumulated drawdown (in account currency). If reached, the system forces closure of all positions to preserve the remaining capital.

3. Protection & Filters

Parameter Description InpMaxSpread The maximum allowable spread (in points) for the system to operate. InpMinFreeMargin The lower limit of Free Margin. Below this value, no new orders are opened. InpUseNewsFilter Enable/Disable trading suspension during economic news events. InpMinsBefore/After News The duration (in minutes) to pause operations before and after news releases.

4. Trailing Stop

Parameter Description InpTrailingMode Operation mode: OFF , FIRST_ONLY (Applies to the initial order only), ALL (Applies to all active orders). InpTrailingStart The distance (in points) the price must move in profit before the trailing stop activates. InpTrailingStep The step distance (in points) to adjust the SL level as the price moves.

Recommended Environment

Broker Conditions: Recommended to be used with a Raw Spread or low-commission account structure to minimize cost burdens during basket accumulation.

Account Structure: Strictly supports Hedging accounts only (Netting accounts are not supported).

Timeframe: The algorithmic structure has been tested and tuned based on short-term volatility (M1 - M5).

Quantitative Backtesting: Users should conduct historical backtesting using 100% Modeling Quality (Based on Real Ticks) to evaluate the maximum drawdown and adjust the InpMartingaleMult and InpCutLossUSD according to their own capital size before live deployment.