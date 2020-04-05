The XauUsd Engulfing on H1 is an EA sets to have the following conditions:

Runs on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe.

The basis in following trend, as there is a correction in the trend and an engulfing candle is formed, the EA shall take a position.

The confluence for the position taken are the price is either above (uptrend) or below (downtrend) EMA 21 and RSI 21.

The EA also has a SL+ shall the price reverse.