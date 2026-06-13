Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst

NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal.

It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and it does not place trades. It uses no DLLs and no network access.

At a glance

Feature Purpose Performance dashboard and Neuron Score See your results in five key metrics and one 0-100 score. Profit/Loss calendar heat-map Review your daily, weekly and monthly results at a glance. Per-trade and per-day breakdown windows Open any trade or day for a full analysis, with a notes journal. Reports by symbol, side, weekday, session, streaks Identify where your results come from. Movable windows and 14 languages Arrange the panels and use the interface in your language.

Dashboard

The main screen is built around five metrics: Net Profit/Loss with the percent return, the number of trades split into wins and losses, profit factor, win rate shown as a ring, and maximum drawdown from the equity peak. A side panel lists your broker costs (total commission, total swap and total lots), the average trade duration, and your starting and current balance.

Neuron Score

The Neuron Score is a single 0-100 value plotted on a six-point radar: win rate, profit factor, win-to-loss ratio, risk (drawdown), recovery and consistency. Instead of reading many separate numbers, you see one combined score and a clear view of which dimension is the weakest and needs attention first.

Calendar

Each trading day is coloured green or red by its net result, with the day's trade count shown on the cell, laid out month by month. A side column totals each week into its own result and active-day count, and the month total is shown on top. This makes recurring patterns easy to see, such as a particular weekday where results are consistently weaker.

Trade breakdown window

Click a trade to open a movable analysis window. At the top is a Trade Score gauge and a letter grade from A to F, supported by a Score Breakdown that splits the trade into Outcome, risk-to-reward setup, Risk plan, Hold time and Cost management, each with its own bar. Below are the key figures (entry, exit, lots, duration, price move, position size), a Risk Plan panel (stop, target, planned and realised risk-to-reward), a Costs panel (commission, swap, fees, net after fees), a Timing panel (entered, exited, weekday, session), and a per-lot Performance Scale that places the trade on a loss-to-profit gradient.

The window also contains a Journal section with automatic tags (long or short, win or loss, session, grade) and a notes feed with timestamps. You type a note, press Enter, and it is added as a dated card under the trade. Notes are saved per trade in the terminal files folder, so each review builds on the previous one.

Day window

Click a day in the calendar to open a window with that day's win rate, profit factor, best and worst trade, volume, average win and loss, and win/loss count, followed by the full scrollable list of trades taken that day. Click any of them to open its trade breakdown window.

Reports

NeuronJournal also breaks your record down by symbol, by long versus short, and by weekday and trading session, so you can see where your results are stronger or weaker. It tracks winning and losing streaks (longest and current), expectancy per trade and recovery factor, and provides a sortable, filterable Trade View of every position by date, symbol and result.

Interface and windows

The dashboard and the trade and day windows are independent panels. You can drag them, minimise them, close them, place them side by side, and click any overlapping window to bring it to the front. The interface is available in 14 languages (English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian, Portuguese, Italian, Vietnamese), with a choice of 10 fonts, a light or dark theme, and filters by date range (today through the year, or the last 7, 30 or 90 days), by symbol and by result.

Settings

Input Default Function Only this chart's symbol Off Analyse the current symbol only, or the whole account. Only this magic number -1 (all) Limit the report to one strategy by its magic number. Max trades to read 5000 Upper limit on how much history is loaded. Preview with sample data On Demo data to explore the interface. Turn this off to load your real account. Language and font English, Segoe UI 14 languages and 10 fonts. Corner and X/Y margin Top-left, 14 px Where the panel is placed on the chart.

Compatibility

Platform MetaTrader 5. Any symbol (forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks), demo or live, hedging or netting. Data source Your own MetaTrader 5 closed-deal history. Attach it to one chart and it reads the whole account. Trading None. Analytics only, with no orders and no signals. Security No DLLs, no WebRequest, no network. Notes are saved in the terminal files folder. Note This is a utility Expert Advisor. Keep Algo Trading enabled so it runs; it contains no trading code. If it shows demo numbers, turn off the sample-data preview.

NeuronJournal is part of the Neuron suite by 4xNeuron.

For questions or feature requests, please leave a comment on the product page or send a private message.

NeuronJournal analyses your own account history only. It is a journaling and analytics utility. It does not predict markets, give trading signals, or place trades. All figures are calculated from your own past trades and are not a forecast of future results.