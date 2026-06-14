GOLD DOMINION EXPERT ADVISOR

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Gold Dominion is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor focused on precision, capital protection, and long-term consistency. Featuring intelligent market filtering, controlled drawdown, and strict risk management without Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or Hedging.
Recommended Settings
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Only for 2 decimalas pricing broker
- Use preset provide below (gold dominion v1_7.set)
This setfile using Lot Size = 0.01 for $100 minimum
Files: