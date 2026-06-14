GOLD DOMINION EXPERT ADVISOR
Trading Systems

GOLD DOMINION EXPERT ADVISOR

14 June 2026, 15:01
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
0
90

Gold Dominion is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor focused on precision, capital protection, and long-term consistency. Featuring intelligent market filtering, controlled drawdown, and strict risk management without Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or Hedging.

Recommended Settings
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Only for 2 decimalas pricing broker
  • Use preset provide below (gold dominion v1_7.set)

This setfile using Lot Size = 0.01 for $100 minimum

Files:
gold_dominion_v1_7.set  1 kb