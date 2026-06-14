GOLD DOMINION EXPERT ADVISOR

Gold Dominion is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor focused on precision, capital protection, and long-term consistency. Featuring intelligent market filtering, controlled drawdown, and strict risk management without Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or Hedging.

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Only for 2 decimalas pricing broker

Use preset provide below (gold dominion v1_7.set)

This setfile using Lot Size = 0.01 for $100 minimum