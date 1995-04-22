Gold Dominion

Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5

Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance.





Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantage is present.





Unlike many aggressive trading robots, Gold Dominion does not rely on Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or other high-risk recovery techniques. Every position is managed independently with predefined risk parameters, providing a more sustainable approach to automated trading.





Key Features

✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Advanced market filtering algorithm

✔ Low trading frequency to reduce market noise exposure

✔ Single-position trading logic

✔ Fixed Lot and Auto Lot modes available

✔ Built-in Time Filter

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Grid

✔ No Averaging

✔ No Hedging

✔ Uses Stop Loss protection

✔ Suitable for small accounts starting from $100

✔ Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher





Why Choose Gold Dominion?

Many trading robots achieve short-term profits by increasing risk exposure. Gold Dominion follows a different philosophy.





The system focuses on:

Capital preservation

Controlled drawdown

Stable long-term growth

Disciplined trade execution

Consistent risk management





By limiting unnecessary market exposure, Gold Dominion aims to deliver a smoother equity curve while avoiding the dangerous account fluctuations commonly associated with high-risk automated strategies.





Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Minimum Deposit: $100

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Account Type: Any broker with stable execution

Mandatory Using this setfile. Go here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771499

Broker: Any MT5 Broker. I recommend this broker Tickmill, HFMarkets, Roboforex, XM, Headway

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Only for 2 decimals broker

Only for Hedging MT5 Type Account

Trading Activity

Gold Dominion is designed to be selective rather than aggressive.





Typical trading frequency:

Approximately 1–2 trades per day

Trades are executed only when market conditions meet predefined criteria

This approach helps reduce overtrading and maintains focus on quality setups rather than quantity.





Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and trade with capital you can afford to lose.