Safe Leverage Pro

  • Утилиты
  • Suwan Chanidnok
    Suwan Chanidnok

    Suwan Chanidnok

    Hello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
    making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
    use low - medium risk
    capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
    capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
  • Версия: 1.2
  • Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.


Safe Leverage Pro: The Ultimate Trading Panel & Risk Management System

Professional Money Management & 1:1 Leverage Control for MT4

Are you looking for a tool to master your money management with precision and stability? Safe Leverage Pro is an all-in-one trading panel that integrates professional risk management tools into a single, intuitive interface, empowering you to manage your portfolio with maximum efficiency and security.

💎 Core Innovation: The Power of Integration (5-in-1 Robust System)

We have engineered a modular system that provides superior control over position sizing and risk:

  • 1:1 Leverage Control Engine: Customize your leverage to match your capital, preventing the dangers of over-leveraging and excessive margin usage.

  • Profit Protection Engine: Automated Take Profit settings to lock in your gains precisely at your targets.

  • Advanced SL/TP & Hidden Mode: Flexibility in setting Stop Loss/Take Profit, including a "Hidden Mode" to keep your strategies discreet.

  • Smart Trailing Stop Engine: A precision-driven trailing system that secures profits as the market trends in your favor.

  • One-Click Execution & Risk Guard: Real-time, one-click trading with an integrated "Emotional Shield" to prevent impulsive, emotion-driven decision-making.

💎 Elevate Your Safety: Customized Leverage (Down to 1:1)

Designed for the sustainable trader:

  • Risk Immunity Focus: Advanced algorithms to calculate and maintain portfolio health.

  • Liquidation Risk Management: By optimizing leverage (down to 1:1), you build the necessary reserves to withstand market volatility and avoid account liquidation.

  • Multi-Level Strategy: Tailored for every profile, from conservative safety-first approaches to aggressive trading.

🏆 Gold Standard Trading: The Essential Tool for XAU/USD

Safe Leverage Pro is the ultimate assistant for modern gold traders:

  • Gold at Your Fingertips: Transform your charts into a command center to trade XAU/USD with lightning speed.

  • Ultimate Safety Net: Navigate the extreme volatility of the gold market with confidence and peace of mind.

🚀 Optimized Performance & Cost-Efficiency

  • Ultra-Lightweight: Optimized code for millisecond-fast execution, perfect for VPS environments.

  • Clean UI Dashboard: A unified, professional interface that allows you to focus purely on your strategy.

Disclaimer: Safe Leverage Pro is a risk management tool. Trading results depend on user settings and market decisions. The system does not guarantee profits. Trading involves significant risk. Please test all settings on a Demo account before live implementation.


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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
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3.67 (3)
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Утилиты
Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок между несколькими счетами / терминалами MT4 / MT5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете действовать как поставщик (источник) или получатель (пункт назначения). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Этот копир можно использовать только на счетах MT4. Для счетов MT5 вы должны использовать Auto Trade Copier для MT5 или Trade Receiver Free для MT5. Демо-версия : Демо-версию для тести
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
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TradeMirror - это советник-копировщик для платформы MT4/MT5. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Почему TradeMirror Мы понимаем важность безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового программного обеспечения, поэтому мы приложили максимум усилий для детального укрепления этих трех элементов: Предоставляет удобный графический интерфейс, которым легко управлять Фокус на конфиденциальности и безопасности,
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
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5 (3)
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MT4 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT5 ] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Утилиты
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
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MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки The News Filter вам больше не придется полагаться на встроенные
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Утилиты
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ5 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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