Gold Buy Trader

Gold Buy Trader V105

Gold Buy Trader V105 is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) and other major instruments with a refined buy-grid strategy. It combines oversold stochastic entries with an optional one-cycle sell mode, offering flexibility for both trending and ranging markets.

This version has been carefully optimized to meet strict MQL5 validation standards, ensuring smooth execution, stable performance, and compatibility across brokers.

Key Features

  • Buy-grid entry logic with stochastic confirmation

  • Optional one-cycle sell mode for additional flexibility

  • Multi-symbol scanning for Gold, Forex pairs, crypto, and commodities

  • Dynamic lot scaling with risk control options

  • Optimized for Gold but adaptable to other instruments

Inputs

  • MultiSymbolMode: true/false – choose between single or multi-symbol trading

  • SymbolsList: comma-separated symbols for scanning when enabled

  • StartLot: define the initial lot size

  • EnableGridScaling: true/false – control lot size scaling

  • Additional risk and management parameters available

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1 or higher

  • Account type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended

  • Starting balance: minimum 50,000 cent account (equivalent to $500 on a cent account)

Notes

This EA is designed for professional use and does not rely on arbitrage or unsafe high-frequency scalping. Results may vary depending on broker conditions and market volatility. Testing on a demo account is strongly recommended before live trading.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Gold Buy Trader V105 does not guarantee profits. This is not a get rich quick scheme. A wise investor priorities risk rather than profits. Use proper risk management and test settings before applying to a real account.

“Gold Buy Trader V105 – Smart, Stable, and Built for Professional Gold Trading.”



Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Buy Trader EA
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Gold Buy Trader EA (MT5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging accounts recommended) Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on other majors/indices at your discretion. Timeframes: M5–W1 (multi-timeframe engine inside) Dependencies: None What it is for? Gold Buy Trader EA is a discretionary-style algorithm that combines RSI + Stochastic signals across multiple timeframes (Scalp, Day, Swing) with optional grid/basket management , individual trailing stop , and hard basket stops by equity % or price lev
Gold Scalping King
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Gold Scalping King V5 — Smart Grid for Gold (with Dashboard) A pragmatic grid EA optimized for XAUUSD that prioritizes capital protection and clean execution . It auto-sizes lots safely (no “134 not enough money” spam), supports dynamic grid spacing , refined first-entry filters , trailing , equity stop , and a dark-mode dashboard with a Close All button. Highlights Refined first entry : EMA(50) > EMA(200) and Stoch K>D cross up from oversold (≤20) on the chart TF. Smart grid : fixed distance at
Master Forex Expert
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Master Forex Expert v1.3 /  Input Parameters & Product Guide Product Overview Master Forex Expert v1.3 is a professional-grade automated trading system designed to capture long-term upward trends , especially in Gold (XAUUSD) . Since gold has historically maintained a strong long bias , the EA is optimized for long-only strategies , giving traders an edge by aligning with the market’s natural direction. With built-in dynamic grid trading , target-first-entry take profit , and risk controls , th
Master Gold Reaper
George Aguilor
Эксперты
Master Gold Reaper EA – Автоматизированное решение для торговли золотом Введение Master Gold Reaper – это мощный автоматический торговый советник, специально разработанный для трейдеров XAUUSD (Золото), которые хотят упростить процесс торговли и использовать возможности рынка 24/7. Основанный на продвинутых алгоритмах и протестированный в различных рыночных условиях, этот советник помогает автоматизировать входы, управлять рисками и фиксировать прибыль с минимальным вмешательством человека. Про
Gold Buy Navigator
George Aguilor
Эксперты
• Long-only optimization for XAUUSD (no sell orders) • Stochastic-timed entries with controlled buy-grid • Basket take-profit for net cluster exits • Equity/drawdown guard to cap risk • H1 recommended; M15 for more activity • Designed for serious, capital-aware investors • Baseline: 50 , 000 cent account (~$ 500 on cent) • Low-spread broker + VPS recommended Gold Buy Navigator (Long-Only) – XAUUSD Automation for Serious Investors Platform: MetaTrader 4 Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) Bias: Long-Only
