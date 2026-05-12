Mjolnir Wall Street Apex Matrix

 Mjolnir Wall Street Apex Matrix - US Index Specialist

Stop fighting the crowded Forex battlefield. Mjolnir targets the most lucrative market on Earth — Wall Street.

 Why US Indices? (The Blue Ocean)

While 99% of EAs compete for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Mjolnir dominates the US Index market where:
- Higher Volatility- = Bigger profit potential per trade
- Institutional-Grade Trends- = Cleaner breakouts with less noise
- Lower Competition- = Fewer EA sellers, higher customer lifetime value

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 Thor's Hammer Trend Engine

 1. Dual Moving Average Crossover
- Uses Fast EMA  and Slow EMA  on M15 to detect the exact moment institutional money shifts direction.
- When the Fast EMA crosses ABOVE the Slow EMA, Mjolnir strikes with a BUY.
- When the Fast EMA crosses BELOW, it strikes with a SELL.
- One position at a time. Zero hedging. Zero confusion.

 2. ATR Volatility Gate
- US Indices have "dead zones" (e.g., during Asian session) where price barely moves.
- The Volatility Gate measures real-time ATR and blocks all trades- unless genuine momentum is detected.
- Result: No more losing trades during boring, sideways markets.

 3. NY Session Filter
- US30 and US500 generate 80% of their daily range during the New York Session (15:00-22:00 GMT).
- Mjolnir focuses ALL firepower on this golden window and stays completely flat outside of it.

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 Dual Trade Mode (Fixed vs Dynamic)

- Fixed Mode (Beginner):- Set your SL and TP in exact points. Simple. Predictable.
- Dynamic Mode (Professional):- The EA uses ATR to calculate SL and TP proportional to current volatility. During high-volatility events (NFP, FOMC), your SL automatically widens to avoid being stopped out, and your TP expands to capture the full move.

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 Partial Close & Break Even (secured Trading)

This is the secret weapon that separates professionals from amateurs:
1. When your trade reaches your first profit target (e.g., 300 points), Mjolnir automatically closes 50% of the position- to lock in consistent potential profit.
2. It then moves the Stop Loss to Break Even- (entry price), making the remaining 50% a completely secured trade.
3. The remaining position rides the trend with the Mjolnir SmartTrail- for maximum profit extraction.

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 Mjolnir SmartTrail (Fractal Trailing Stop)

Standard trailing stops get hit by market noise constantly. Mjolnir uses a Fractal-based trailing system:
- It finds the most recent Swing Low (for BUY trades) or Swing High (for SELL trades).
- It places the trailing stop BEHIND that structural level with customizable padding.
- Result: Your stop is hidden behind real market structure, making it nearly impossible to get stopped out by random spikes.

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 The Hammer Dashboard

A stunning Gold & Dark Steel dashboard displays:
- Trend Engine Status- (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)
- ATR Volatility Gate- (Pass / Blocked with real-time point value)
- NY Session Filter- (Active / Waiting)
- Active Modules- (Partial Close, SmartTrail on/off status)
- Aegis Shield- (Real-time drawdown tracker)

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 Complete Configuration Guide

 1. Thor's Hammer Trend Engine (Core Settings)

- InpFastMA (Fast MA Period):
 - Default: 21. The fast-moving EMA that reacts to recent price changes.
 - Aggressive: 10 for more frequent signals.
 - Conservative: 34 for fewer, higher-quality signals.

- InpSlowMA (Slow MA Period):
 - Default: 55. The slow baseline EMA.
 - Wider gap between Fast and Slow = fewer trades but higher win rate.

- InpMAMethod (MA Calculation):
 - Default: MODE_EMA (Exponential). Reacts faster to price changes.
 - Alternative: MODE_SMA for smoother, lagging signals.

- InpMinATR_Pts (Minimum Volatility Threshold):
 - Default: 50 points. If ATR is below this, the EA refuses to trade.
 - For US30: Set to 50-100. For NAS100: Set to 80-150.

 2. Session Filter

- InpUseSession (Enable NY Session):
 - true: Only trades during NY Session. Highly recommended for US Indices.

- InpSessionStart / InpSessionEnd:
 - Default: 15 to 22 (GMT). Adjust based on your broker's server timezone.


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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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