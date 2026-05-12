Mjolnir Wall Street Apex Matrix - US Index Specialist



Stop fighting the crowded Forex battlefield. Mjolnir targets the most lucrative market on Earth — Wall Street.



Why US Indices? (The Blue Ocean)



While 99% of EAs compete for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Mjolnir dominates the US Index market where:

- Higher Volatility- = Bigger profit potential per trade

- Institutional-Grade Trends- = Cleaner breakouts with less noise

- Lower Competition- = Fewer EA sellers, higher customer lifetime value



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Thor's Hammer Trend Engine



1. Dual Moving Average Crossover

- Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA on M15 to detect the exact moment institutional money shifts direction.

- When the Fast EMA crosses ABOVE the Slow EMA, Mjolnir strikes with a BUY.

- When the Fast EMA crosses BELOW, it strikes with a SELL.

- One position at a time. Zero hedging. Zero confusion.



2. ATR Volatility Gate

- US Indices have "dead zones" (e.g., during Asian session) where price barely moves.

- The Volatility Gate measures real-time ATR and blocks all trades- unless genuine momentum is detected.

- Result: No more losing trades during boring, sideways markets.



3. NY Session Filter

- US30 and US500 generate 80% of their daily range during the New York Session (15:00-22:00 GMT).

- Mjolnir focuses ALL firepower on this golden window and stays completely flat outside of it.



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Dual Trade Mode (Fixed vs Dynamic)



- Fixed Mode (Beginner):- Set your SL and TP in exact points. Simple. Predictable.

- Dynamic Mode (Professional):- The EA uses ATR to calculate SL and TP proportional to current volatility. During high-volatility events (NFP, FOMC), your SL automatically widens to avoid being stopped out, and your TP expands to capture the full move.



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Partial Close & Break Even (secured Trading)



This is the secret weapon that separates professionals from amateurs:

1. When your trade reaches your first profit target (e.g., 300 points), Mjolnir automatically closes 50% of the position- to lock in consistent potential profit.

2. It then moves the Stop Loss to Break Even- (entry price), making the remaining 50% a completely secured trade.

3. The remaining position rides the trend with the Mjolnir SmartTrail- for maximum profit extraction.



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Mjolnir SmartTrail (Fractal Trailing Stop)



Standard trailing stops get hit by market noise constantly. Mjolnir uses a Fractal-based trailing system:

- It finds the most recent Swing Low (for BUY trades) or Swing High (for SELL trades).

- It places the trailing stop BEHIND that structural level with customizable padding.

- Result: Your stop is hidden behind real market structure, making it nearly impossible to get stopped out by random spikes.



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The Hammer Dashboard



A stunning Gold & Dark Steel dashboard displays:

- Trend Engine Status- (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)

- ATR Volatility Gate- (Pass / Blocked with real-time point value)

- NY Session Filter- (Active / Waiting)

- Active Modules- (Partial Close, SmartTrail on/off status)

- Aegis Shield- (Real-time drawdown tracker)



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Complete Configuration Guide



1. Thor's Hammer Trend Engine (Core Settings)



- InpFastMA (Fast MA Period):

- Default: 21. The fast-moving EMA that reacts to recent price changes.

- Aggressive: 10 for more frequent signals.

- Conservative: 34 for fewer, higher-quality signals.



- InpSlowMA (Slow MA Period):

- Default: 55. The slow baseline EMA.

- Wider gap between Fast and Slow = fewer trades but higher win rate.



- InpMAMethod (MA Calculation):

- Default: MODE_EMA (Exponential). Reacts faster to price changes.

- Alternative: MODE_SMA for smoother, lagging signals.



- InpMinATR_Pts (Minimum Volatility Threshold):

- Default: 50 points. If ATR is below this, the EA refuses to trade.

- For US30: Set to 50-100. For NAS100: Set to 80-150.



2. Session Filter



- InpUseSession (Enable NY Session):

- true: Only trades during NY Session. Highly recommended for US Indices.



- InpSessionStart / InpSessionEnd:

- Default: 15 to 22 (GMT). Adjust based on your broker's server timezone.





