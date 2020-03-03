GOLD Animal

**GOLD Animal** is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically developed for trading gold. It does  not  use high-risk strategies such as Martingale or grid trading.

It employs  advanced algorithmic detection for trend trading, and every trade uses a stop-loss  to ensure capital protection.

The EA incorporates  money management  to automatically calculate position sizes.

It features a  take-profit to stop-loss ratio greater than 1:3, ensuring decent profitability even with a moderate win rate.

You can  customize the risk per trade.

**Parameter Settings:**

*   **FixedLot:** Used if `MoneyRisk` is set to 0.
*   **MoneyRisk = x%:** The percentage of account equity used to calculate the stop-loss amount for each trade, which in turn determines position size. The recommended value is **2** (meaning 2% of the account equity per trade).
*   **SL:TP = 1:x:** The stop-loss to take-profit ratio. Should be **at least 3 or greater**. The default is **5**, which provides a balanced risk-reward. It can be set between 3 and 8 based on personal preference.
*   **SL_times = x * ATR:** The stop-loss distance. Default is **2**, meaning 2 times the ATR value.
*   **CloseOpposite:** When set to **true**, open positions are closed when a signal in the opposite direction appears. Default is **false**. Setting it to **true** reduces drawdown but may also lower overall profits.
*   **SLtoEntry (2 * ATR):** When set to **true**, the stop-loss is moved to the entry point (break-even) once the profit reaches 2 times the ATR. This also helps reduce drawdown, though it may limit potential profits.
*   **Multiplier:** A calculation parameter for the internal algorithm. The default value of **2** works well. It can be fine-tuned between 2 and 5 to accommodate minor differences between brokers.

**Backtesting:** Use a **cent account with Exness**.

**Recommended Symbol:** Any symbol containing **GOLD** or **XAUUSD**.

**Timeframe:** Only supports **M15 and M30**.

**Usage Recommendation:** It is **recommended to use a cent account**. For example, a deposit of $100 (i.e., 10,000 cents) can typically yield. Running multiple accounts with different risk-reward settings is possible.

**Important Notes:** Do not panic during drawdown periods. Allow the system to run autonomously. It uses probability to outperform the market. Every algorithm will experience periods of drawdown. **Consistent execution is key to achieving profitability.** Once a reasonable profit is accumulated, it is advisable to withdraw the profits to prevent the account balance from becoming excessively large.
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Эксперты
OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Откройте для себя Pips Maven: Ваш идеальный аналитический бот для торговли валютами В динамичном мире валютной торговли правильные инструменты могут сыграть решающую роль. Представляем Pips Maven — современный аналитический бот, тщательно разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся освоить сложные механизмы валютного рынка. Используя сложные алгоритмы, основанные на геометрических виртуальных паттернах, Pips Maven становится всеобъемлющим решением, позволяющим вам без усилий оптимизировать ваши то
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
Golden Venom
Natoya N Barnes
Эксперты
GOLDEN VENOM SMC EA Elite Institutional Trading Logic — Fully Automated & Validation-Safe Unlock institutional-grade trading with the Golden Venom  SMC EA, a precision-engineered automated system built to dominate XAUUSD and perform powerfully across all forex pairs. Designed using pure price action and Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this bot eliminates lagging indicators and trades using the same logic used by professional proprietary desks. Whether you're an experienced trader or a beginner
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
