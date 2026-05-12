Mjolnir Wall Street Apex Matrix
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.8
- 更新: 7 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Mjolnir Wall Street Apex Matrix - US Index Specialist
Stop fighting the crowded Forex battlefield. Mjolnir targets the most lucrative market on Earth — Wall Street.
Why US Indices? (The Blue Ocean)
While 99% of EAs compete for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Mjolnir dominates the US Index market where:
- Higher Volatility- = Bigger profit potential per trade
- Institutional-Grade Trends- = Cleaner breakouts with less noise
- Lower Competition- = Fewer EA sellers, higher customer lifetime value
---
Thor's Hammer Trend Engine
1. Dual Moving Average Crossover
- Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA on M15 to detect the exact moment institutional money shifts direction.
- When the Fast EMA crosses ABOVE the Slow EMA, Mjolnir strikes with a BUY.
- When the Fast EMA crosses BELOW, it strikes with a SELL.
- One position at a time. Zero hedging. Zero confusion.
2. ATR Volatility Gate
- US Indices have "dead zones" (e.g., during Asian session) where price barely moves.
- The Volatility Gate measures real-time ATR and blocks all trades- unless genuine momentum is detected.
- Result: No more losing trades during boring, sideways markets.
3. NY Session Filter
- US30 and US500 generate 80% of their daily range during the New York Session (15:00-22:00 GMT).
- Mjolnir focuses ALL firepower on this golden window and stays completely flat outside of it.
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Dual Trade Mode (Fixed vs Dynamic)
- Fixed Mode (Beginner):- Set your SL and TP in exact points. Simple. Predictable.
- Dynamic Mode (Professional):- The EA uses ATR to calculate SL and TP proportional to current volatility. During high-volatility events (NFP, FOMC), your SL automatically widens to avoid being stopped out, and your TP expands to capture the full move.
---
Partial Close & Break Even (secured Trading)
This is the secret weapon that separates professionals from amateurs:
1. When your trade reaches your first profit target (e.g., 300 points), Mjolnir automatically closes 50% of the position- to lock in consistent potential profit.
2. It then moves the Stop Loss to Break Even- (entry price), making the remaining 50% a completely secured trade.
3. The remaining position rides the trend with the Mjolnir SmartTrail- for maximum profit extraction.
---
Mjolnir SmartTrail (Fractal Trailing Stop)
Standard trailing stops get hit by market noise constantly. Mjolnir uses a Fractal-based trailing system:
- It finds the most recent Swing Low (for BUY trades) or Swing High (for SELL trades).
- It places the trailing stop BEHIND that structural level with customizable padding.
- Result: Your stop is hidden behind real market structure, making it nearly impossible to get stopped out by random spikes.
---
The Hammer Dashboard
A stunning Gold & Dark Steel dashboard displays:
- Trend Engine Status- (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)
- ATR Volatility Gate- (Pass / Blocked with real-time point value)
- NY Session Filter- (Active / Waiting)
- Active Modules- (Partial Close, SmartTrail on/off status)
- Aegis Shield- (Real-time drawdown tracker)
---
Complete Configuration Guide
1. Thor's Hammer Trend Engine (Core Settings)
- InpFastMA (Fast MA Period):
- Default: 21. The fast-moving EMA that reacts to recent price changes.
- Aggressive: 10 for more frequent signals.
- Conservative: 34 for fewer, higher-quality signals.
- InpSlowMA (Slow MA Period):
- Default: 55. The slow baseline EMA.
- Wider gap between Fast and Slow = fewer trades but higher win rate.
- InpMAMethod (MA Calculation):
- Default: MODE_EMA (Exponential). Reacts faster to price changes.
- Alternative: MODE_SMA for smoother, lagging signals.
- InpMinATR_Pts (Minimum Volatility Threshold):
- Default: 50 points. If ATR is below this, the EA refuses to trade.
- For US30: Set to 50-100. For NAS100: Set to 80-150.
2. Session Filter
- InpUseSession (Enable NY Session):
- true: Only trades during NY Session. Highly recommended for US Indices.
- InpSessionStart / InpSessionEnd:
- Default: 15 to 22 (GMT). Adjust based on your broker's server timezone.
Stop fighting the crowded Forex battlefield. Mjolnir targets the most lucrative market on Earth — Wall Street.
Why US Indices? (The Blue Ocean)
While 99% of EAs compete for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Mjolnir dominates the US Index market where:
- Higher Volatility- = Bigger profit potential per trade
- Institutional-Grade Trends- = Cleaner breakouts with less noise
- Lower Competition- = Fewer EA sellers, higher customer lifetime value
---
Thor's Hammer Trend Engine
1. Dual Moving Average Crossover
- Uses Fast EMA and Slow EMA on M15 to detect the exact moment institutional money shifts direction.
- When the Fast EMA crosses ABOVE the Slow EMA, Mjolnir strikes with a BUY.
- When the Fast EMA crosses BELOW, it strikes with a SELL.
- One position at a time. Zero hedging. Zero confusion.
2. ATR Volatility Gate
- US Indices have "dead zones" (e.g., during Asian session) where price barely moves.
- The Volatility Gate measures real-time ATR and blocks all trades- unless genuine momentum is detected.
- Result: No more losing trades during boring, sideways markets.
3. NY Session Filter
- US30 and US500 generate 80% of their daily range during the New York Session (15:00-22:00 GMT).
- Mjolnir focuses ALL firepower on this golden window and stays completely flat outside of it.
---
Dual Trade Mode (Fixed vs Dynamic)
- Fixed Mode (Beginner):- Set your SL and TP in exact points. Simple. Predictable.
- Dynamic Mode (Professional):- The EA uses ATR to calculate SL and TP proportional to current volatility. During high-volatility events (NFP, FOMC), your SL automatically widens to avoid being stopped out, and your TP expands to capture the full move.
---
Partial Close & Break Even (secured Trading)
This is the secret weapon that separates professionals from amateurs:
1. When your trade reaches your first profit target (e.g., 300 points), Mjolnir automatically closes 50% of the position- to lock in consistent potential profit.
2. It then moves the Stop Loss to Break Even- (entry price), making the remaining 50% a completely secured trade.
3. The remaining position rides the trend with the Mjolnir SmartTrail- for maximum profit extraction.
---
Mjolnir SmartTrail (Fractal Trailing Stop)
Standard trailing stops get hit by market noise constantly. Mjolnir uses a Fractal-based trailing system:
- It finds the most recent Swing Low (for BUY trades) or Swing High (for SELL trades).
- It places the trailing stop BEHIND that structural level with customizable padding.
- Result: Your stop is hidden behind real market structure, making it nearly impossible to get stopped out by random spikes.
---
The Hammer Dashboard
A stunning Gold & Dark Steel dashboard displays:
- Trend Engine Status- (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral)
- ATR Volatility Gate- (Pass / Blocked with real-time point value)
- NY Session Filter- (Active / Waiting)
- Active Modules- (Partial Close, SmartTrail on/off status)
- Aegis Shield- (Real-time drawdown tracker)
---
Complete Configuration Guide
1. Thor's Hammer Trend Engine (Core Settings)
- InpFastMA (Fast MA Period):
- Default: 21. The fast-moving EMA that reacts to recent price changes.
- Aggressive: 10 for more frequent signals.
- Conservative: 34 for fewer, higher-quality signals.
- InpSlowMA (Slow MA Period):
- Default: 55. The slow baseline EMA.
- Wider gap between Fast and Slow = fewer trades but higher win rate.
- InpMAMethod (MA Calculation):
- Default: MODE_EMA (Exponential). Reacts faster to price changes.
- Alternative: MODE_SMA for smoother, lagging signals.
- InpMinATR_Pts (Minimum Volatility Threshold):
- Default: 50 points. If ATR is below this, the EA refuses to trade.
- For US30: Set to 50-100. For NAS100: Set to 80-150.
2. Session Filter
- InpUseSession (Enable NY Session):
- true: Only trades during NY Session. Highly recommended for US Indices.
- InpSessionStart / InpSessionEnd:
- Default: 15 to 22 (GMT). Adjust based on your broker's server timezone.