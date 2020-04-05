Apex Quantum AI

🚀 Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System

🌐 The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading

Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation.

Engineered with a sophisticated blend of:

✅ Price Action Analysis
✅ Volatility Intelligence
✅ Momentum Detection
✅ Real-Time News Protection
✅ Adaptive Market Logic

…Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically adjusts its behavior in real time.

Unlike traditional “static logic” Expert Advisors, Apex Quantum AI features an intelligent Adaptive Market Engine capable of detecting whether the market is:

📈 Trending
↔️ Ranging
⚡ Highly Volatile
🔒 Consolidating

The system then instantly switches to the most effective trading strategy for the current environment.

Perfectly optimized for:

🏆 Prop Firm Challenges
💹 Automated Portfolio Growth
⚡ High-Frequency Execution
🧠 Advanced Smart Trading

🧠 Intelligent Market Analysis Engine

At the core of Apex Quantum AI lies a professional-grade market analysis framework designed to read market structure with institutional precision.

📊 Advanced Trend Detection

Uses a powerful 100 EMA on the H4 timeframe to identify the dominant market direction and align trades with higher-timeframe momentum.

🌪 ATR Volatility Intelligence

The integrated ATR filter measures live market volatility and avoids trading during weak liquidity or unstable conditions.

⚡ Momentum Confirmation

Advanced RSI analysis helps optimize entries by identifying overbought and oversold market exhaustion zones.

🎯 Multi-Strategy Adaptive Entry System

Unlike ordinary EAs that rely on a single trigger, Apex Quantum AI combines multiple professional trading methodologies into one adaptive execution framework.

🔥 Smart Fibonacci Grid

The EA intelligently executes around key Fibonacci retracement zones:

✔️ 38.2%
✔️ 50.0%
✔️ 61.8%
✔️ 78.6%

Allowing highly optimized pullback entries during active trends.

🧱 Support & Resistance Intelligence

The system automatically identifies high-probability support and resistance zones and adapts dynamically to market structure.

📌 In Ranging Markets:

✔️ Executes precision bounce trades

📌 In Trending Markets:

✔️ Executes confirmed breakout entries
✔️ Uses volume validation to reduce false breakouts

📐 Linear Regression Channel Analysis

Advanced regression channels help identify:

✅ Structured price movement
✅ Mean-reversion opportunities
✅ Dynamic parallel market channels

🛡 Quantum News Protection Module

Apex Quantum AI includes an advanced economic-event defense system to protect your capital during dangerous volatility spikes.

🌍 Dual Economic Data Sources

The EA combines:

✔️ MT5 Economic Calendar
✔️ WebRequest Backup System

For maximum reliability and continuous protection.

⏸ Automated Trading Suspension

The system can automatically pause trading before and after high-impact news releases to reduce:

❌ Spread explosions
❌ Slippage
❌ Extreme volatility exposure

🚨 Emergency Hard-Close Protection

Optional “Hard-Close” technology allows the EA to instantly close all active trades before major red-folder economic events.

💼 Professional Risk & Trade Management

Risk management is deeply integrated into the architecture of Apex Quantum AI.

📈 Dynamic Position Sizing

Lot sizes automatically adjust according to:

✅ Signal strength
✅ Market quality
✅ Volatility conditions

🧩 Intelligent Basket Management

Trade groups are managed as a unified basket with coordinated profit targets for smoother recovery and optimized exits.

🔒 Smart Profit Protection

Includes advanced defensive systems such as:

✔️ Automatic Breakeven
✔️ ATR-Based Trailing Stop
✔️ Dynamic Profit Locking

🛑 Equity Safety System

An emergency protection layer can instantly close all positions if account drawdown reaches a user-defined percentage.

🖥 Professional Interactive Dashboard

Apex Quantum AI features a modern on-chart control center designed for real-time monitoring and instant trade management.

📡 Real-Time Trading Metrics

Monitor live statistics directly on the chart:

💰 Floating Profit & Loss
📊 Spread Conditions
⚠️ Account Exposure
📅 Daily Performance

⚙️ Live Parameter Adjustment

Modify critical settings directly from the chart while the EA is running:

🔹 Lot Multipliers
🔹 Grid Distance
🔹 Risk Settings
🔹 Execution Parameters

✅ No EA restart required.

🌟 Why Apex Quantum AI Stands Out

🧠 Adaptive Market Intelligence

The EA automatically recognizes changing market conditions and instantly activates the most suitable trading logic.


📰 Advanced News Avoidance

The integrated economic filter significantly reduces risks associated with:

❌ Sudden volatility spikes
❌ Slippage
❌ Spread widening
❌ Holiday market gaps

⚡ Rare Live-Control Technology

Unlike standard MT5 robots, Apex Quantum AI allows live parameter modifications directly from the chart while trades remain active.

🛡 Intelligent Recovery Logic

Although the EA incorporates advanced grid mechanics, additional entries are never placed blindly.

Every recovery trade requires confirmation from:

✔️ Fibonacci Structure
✔️ Support & Resistance
✔️ Price Action Validation
✔️ Volatility Conditions

Creating a far more intelligent and controlled recovery model than traditional martingale systems.

⚙️ Input Parameters Overview
🔧 Parameter 📌 Function
MaxAccountExposure Maximum percentage of account exposure allowed simultaneously
CloseLossesAtPercent Emergency equity protection trigger
InitialLotSize Starting lot size for the first trade
LotMultiplier Scaling factor for additional positions
EnableNewsFilter Enables high-impact news protection
UseFibonacciGrid Activates Fibonacci-based entry logic
TrendTimeframe Timeframe used for dominant trend detection
🚀 Apex Quantum AI

🔥 Intelligent. Adaptive. Powerful.

Built for traders seeking the perfect balance between:

⚡ Precision Execution
🧠 AI-Driven Adaptability
🛡 Advanced Risk Control
📈 Professional Automated Trading

Apex Quantum AI delivers a next-level MT5 trading experience designed for modern financial markets.


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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Cortex IDX
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
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