Liquidity Compass Pro

Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas.

The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roadmap of where price may be drawn next.

Key Liquidity Targets

  • Previous Day High and Low (PDH / PDL)
  • Previous Week High and Low (PWH / PWL)
  • Previous Month High and Low (PMH / PML)
  • Equal Highs (EQH)
  • Equal Lows (EQL)
  • Unmitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
  • Buy-Side Liquidity Pools
  • Sell-Side Liquidity Pools

Main Features

✔ Automatically detects and plots liquidity targets in real time

✔ Clean, professional chart visualization with color-coded target categories

✔ Intelligent nearest-liquidity tracking panel

✔ Displays distance to the closest liquidity objective

✔ Automatically removes invalidated or consumed targets

✔ Fully customizable target visibility settings

✔ Built-in alerts when price approaches significant liquidity zones

✔ Supports all symbols and all timeframes

✔ Optimized for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading methodologies

Why Use Liquidity Compass Pro?

Financial markets frequently seek liquidity before major reversals, continuations, and institutional moves. Liquidity Compass Pro helps traders focus on the most important question:

"Where is price likely headed next?"

By highlighting potential liquidity objectives and institutional target zones, the indicator provides valuable context for trade planning, target selection, risk management, and overall market structure analysis.

Whether you trade Forex, Indices, Commodities, or Cryptocurrencies, Liquidity Compass Pro helps transform complex liquidity analysis into a clear and actionable trading framework.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
CyberCore PRO
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
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Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! Welcome to CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you e
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
Индикаторы
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
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