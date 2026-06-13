Ashinton Prop Guard Pro

  • Утилиты
  • ASHINTON CAPITAL
    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    I’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations.

Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard directly on your chart.

Key Features

Comprehensive Account Monitoring

Track all critical account metrics in real time:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Current Profit/Loss
  • Daily Profit/Loss
  • Daily Drawdown
  • Maximum Drawdown
  • Weekly Loss
  • Day Baseline
  • Account Currency
  • Broker Day

Profit Target Tracking

Stay focused on your objectives with live progress tracking:

  • Target Amount
  • Target Progress
  • Target Remaining
  • Target Percentage
  • Target Status
  • Trading Days Progress
  • Days Remaining

Risk Management Dashboard

Monitor exposure and account risk from a single interface:

  • Open Risk
  • Open Positions
  • Total Lots
  • Position Value
  • Risk Heat Indicator
  • Exposure Monitoring

Visual indicators make it easy to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.

Prop Firm Compliance Monitoring

Designed specifically for traders participating in evaluation and funded account programs.

Monitor:

  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Profit Targets
  • Risk Thresholds

Receive instant visual status updates through a professional compliance scoring system.

Advanced Protection Engine

Protect your account when predefined thresholds are reached.

Available actions include:

  • Warning Only
  • Block New Trades
  • Close Open Positions
  • Disable Trading
  • Close & Lock

Designed to help prevent accidental rule violations and preserve account integrity.

News Protection

Avoid trading during major economic announcements.

Features:

  • Upcoming Event Monitoring
  • Event Impact Detection
  • Configurable Protection Windows
  • News Status Dashboard
  • Event Countdown Display

Compliance Score System

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and generates a compliance score based on:

  • Drawdown Status
  • Risk Levels
  • Target Progress
  • Protection Status
  • Account Health

Quickly identify whether your account is operating within acceptable parameters.

Professional Dashboard Interface

Features a modern premium design:

  • Full-screen responsive layout
  • Dynamic chart scaling
  • Professional status indicators
  • Progress bars
  • Real-time updates
  • Clean visual hierarchy

Designed to remain clear and readable across multiple monitor sizes and chart configurations.

Ideal For

  • Prop Firm Challenge Traders
  • Funded Account Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Professional Risk Managers
  • Traders seeking improved discipline and consistency

Benefits

  1. Improve trading discipline
  2. Reduce emotional decision-making
  3. Monitor compliance in real time
  4. Protect funded accounts
  5. Track profit targets efficiently
  6. Visualize account health instantly
  7. Prevent avoidable challenge failures
  8. Trade with greater confidence

Inputs & Customization

Configure:

  • Initial Balance
  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Profit Targets
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Protection Actions
  • Alert Preferences
  • News Protection Settings

Adapt the software to your preferred prop firm rules or personal risk management framework.

Note

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a monitoring and risk management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Traders remain responsible for trading decisions. Your strategy gets you funded. Your risk management keeps you funded.


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4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
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Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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5 (1)
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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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5 (8)
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
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Andrey Barinov
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Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
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ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
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Forex Analyzer Pro Панель аналитики торгового счета MT5 Forex Analyzer Pro — это веб-платформа для аналитики торговли, разработанная для пользователей MetaTrader 5. Forex Analyzer Pro синхронизирует активность счета из MetaTrader 5 и организует торговую информацию в инструменты аналитики, отчетности, мониторинга и ведения журнала через структурированную панель управления. Платформа позволяет пользователям получать доступ к своей торговой панели через поддерживаемые веб-браузеры на настольных ком
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
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Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Volume Bubbles Order Flow Footprint
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VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
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