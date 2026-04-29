BitcoinQuasar

5

BitcoinQuasar - Advanced SMC Algorithmic Trading System

BitcoinQuasar is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus and optimization for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system is built on strict Smart Money Concepts (SMC), pure price action, and the strategic placement of pending orders to capitalize on key liquidity levels and market structure shifts.

Core Trading Principles:

  • NO GRID - The system does not build overlapping grid networks.

  • NO MARTINGALE - The system does not increase position sizing after a loss.

  • NO AI - There are no unpredictable "black box" neural networks. The algorithm executes trades based on strict, predefined mathematical logic and structural market analysis.

System Overview & Performance: Based on long-term statistical data and backtesting, BitcoinQuasar is designed to maintain a stable equity curve with a high Profit Factor and Recovery Factor. As visible on the trading charts, the strategy avoids holding deep floating drawdowns. Every single trade is protected by a hard, predefined Stop Loss and utilizes dynamic trailing mechanisms to secure profits as the trend develops.

Broker and Account Recommendations: The trading environment is critical for this strategy. Due to the reliance on precise pending orders and structural breakouts:

  • A RAW ECN account is strictly recommended.

  • The broker must offer the lowest possible spreads and minimal Stop Levels.

  • Using a low-latency VPS is highly advised to prevent slippage during order execution.

Risk Warning and Money Management: Trading and investing in financial markets, especially utilizing leverage on cryptocurrencies, involves a high degree of risk. The provided performance reports reflect a high-risk setting. Past performance, backtests, and historical data do not guarantee future results. Strict money management must be applied at all times. Never invest capital that you cannot afford to lose, and always test the software on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Отзывы 1
Andrei Koval
768
Andrei Koval 2026.07.03 08:05 
 

Tested with demo account for month, then with real account for month - real startegy, very high match with backtests. I will update review after some time.

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Фильтр:
Andrei Koval
768
Andrei Koval 2026.07.03 08:05 
 

Tested with demo account for month, then with real account for month - real startegy, very high match with backtests. I will update review after some time.

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