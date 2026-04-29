BitcoinQuasar

5

BitcoinQuasar - Advanced SMC Algorithmic Trading System

BitcoinQuasar is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus and optimization for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. The system is built on strict Smart Money Concepts (SMC), pure price action, and the strategic placement of pending orders to capitalize on key liquidity levels and market structure shifts.

Core Trading Principles:

  • NO GRID - The system does not build overlapping grid networks.

  • NO MARTINGALE - The system does not increase position sizing after a loss.

  • NO AI - There are no unpredictable "black box" neural networks. The algorithm executes trades based on strict, predefined mathematical logic and structural market analysis.

System Overview & Performance: Based on long-term statistical data and backtesting, BitcoinQuasar is designed to maintain a stable equity curve with a high Profit Factor and Recovery Factor. As visible on the trading charts, the strategy avoids holding deep floating drawdowns. Every single trade is protected by a hard, predefined Stop Loss and utilizes dynamic trailing mechanisms to secure profits as the trend develops.

Broker and Account Recommendations: The trading environment is critical for this strategy. Due to the reliance on precise pending orders and structural breakouts:

  • A RAW ECN account is strictly recommended.

  • The broker must offer the lowest possible spreads and minimal Stop Levels.

  • Using a low-latency VPS is highly advised to prevent slippage during order execution.

Risk Warning and Money Management: Trading and investing in financial markets, especially utilizing leverage on cryptocurrencies, involves a high degree of risk. The provided performance reports reflect a high-risk setting. Past performance, backtests, and historical data do not guarantee future results. Strict money management must be applied at all times. Never invest capital that you cannot afford to lose, and always test the software on a demo account before trading with real funds.

评分 1
Andrei Koval
780
Andrei Koval 2026.07.03 08:05 
 

Tested with demo account for month, then with real account for month - real startegy, very high match with backtests. I will update review after some time.

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Nano Shark
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专家
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5 (8)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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专家
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
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TrendScalper Multi Level
Krzysztof Sitko
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TRENDSCALPER MULTI LEVEL is now available in a limited-time promotion for only $55 instead of $199, giving customers a 72.4% discount . This special offer is available for a limited time only. TrendScalper Multi Level is a highly advanced, fully automated trading system built upon a unique multi-tier breakout architecture . Instead of relying on a single timeframe, the algorithm deploys five independent analytical groups simultaneously (evaluating data from H1 up to D1 charts). It strictly avoid
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Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
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XenSmart Automated Trading Solution XenSmart is an advanced algorithmic trading system that utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and precise breakout strategies. The bot is highly adaptable, designed to efficiently execute both day trading and swing trading setups depending on current market structure and volatility. Dynamic Pricing Structure Please note that a dynamic pricing schedule is currently in effect. Starting from an initial price of $189 , the acquisition price may increase by fixed inc
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5 (1)
指标
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5 (1)
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Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Neon Trend is a comprehensive trading system designed to provide clarity in modern market environments. This tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a high-performance Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard to identify market structures across various periods. Core Features Integrated MTF Dashboard: The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time. It provides an instant ma
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Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
专家
Golden Strike Pro X30 – XAUUSD M15 Specialist Institutional-Grade Trading System for Gold Golden Strike Pro X30 is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is designed with a focus on capital preservation and risk management, making it suitable for both personal accounts and funded account environments. Performance and Strategy Logic The system utilizes a trend-following approach combined with momentum confirmation to identify high-
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Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
专家
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Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
专家
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
筛选:
Andrei Koval
780
Andrei Koval 2026.07.03 08:05 
 

Tested with demo account for month, then with real account for month - real startegy, very high match with backtests. I will update review after some time.

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