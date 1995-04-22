Goku MT5

GOKU

Goku EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.

Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutional precision to your retail account.


SYMBOL :

XAUUSD

TIMEFRAME : M15

MINIMUM DEPOSIT : $500


ACCOUNT TYPE : RAW SPREAD, STANDARD, ECN


Trade Responsibly


推荐产品
Selina
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
SELINA Selina EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institu
Puma
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PUMA EA PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.  Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognitio n, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
专家
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Liquidity Sentinel
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
专家
Institutional Liquidity Trading – Structure, Patience, Risk Control Liquidity Sentinel is a professional, rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade institutional liquidity events on H1, using a disciplined sequence of liquidity sweep -> reclaim -> confirmation -> controlled execution. This EA is built for traders who understand that markets move because of liquidity , not because of random indicators. Liquidity Sentinel does not chase price. It waits, observes, and executes only when liquidit
GoldTrend ExpertAI
Napat Petchsrikul
专家
Welcome to GoldTrend ExpertAI, your go-to solution for successful trading in the XAUUSD pair (GOLD) using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence techniques coupled with a myriad of indicators including ADX, Moving Averages, and Price Action detection. Developed by a seasoned team with over a decade of trading experience, GoldTrend ExpertAI boasts a unique strategy tailored to optimize risk management, ensuring every position is safeguarded with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) mechanisms, while
Titan Strength Pro
Marco De Donno
专家
Titan Strength Pro    -  Where Currency Power Meets Smart Trading ===> Attention, the EA is not Plug and Play, it requires assistance, once purchased contact me <=== 2  Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System |  Built-in Drawdown Protection User guide    |    Set File Medium/low Risk   |    Update Guide  Wha t Makes This EA Different? Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro  EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 maj
RSI Divergence Nasdaq H4 EA by VelocityWaveX
Jonathan Alan Smith
专家
VelocityWaveX SDIV Fully Automated Structural RSI Divergence Expert Advisor Designed for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) • Optimised for H4 (4 Hour) Key Features Fully automated trading RSI divergence detection Market structure confirmation Campaign-style position management Automatic position expansion Dynamic ATR stop management Risk-based position sizing Designed specifically for Nasdaq H4 MyfxBook VERIFIED - Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SDIV on   MyfxBook . Started July-2
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
专家
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
专家
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
Institutional quant trader EA
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Dealer Mirror EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 结构性价位交易与形态确认 概述 Dealer Mirror EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，基于结构性期权价位执行均值回归和动量策略。该EA监控看跌期权墙、看涨期权墙、深度看跌、最大痛点和次级看涨水平，仅在M15时间框架的K线形态确认后入场交易。 该策略旨在帮助交易者了解机构交易的运作机制，包括了解交易商的伽玛风险敞口和结构性交易商/套期保值者的支撑/阻力位。 工作原理 EA可同时跟踪多达四个交易品种，每个品种都有各自的结构性价位。当价格进入预设的触发区域时，EA等待M15时间框架的确认信号后执行交易。 支持的价位类型 价位类型 方向 描述 看跌期权墙 买入 主要结构性支撑 深度看跌 买入 次级支撑区域 看涨期权墙 卖出 主要结构性阻力 最大痛点 卖出 做市商伽玛磁铁 次级看涨 卖出 扩展阻力区域 伽玛翻转 仅显示 市场状态指标 价位翻转机制 当价格决定性地突破某一价位时，EA会自动翻转该价位的交易方向。被突破的支撑变为阻力，被突破的阻力变为支撑。这种自适应行为使EA能够实时跟随市场结构的变化。 确认系统 EA
Am Gold Master MT5
Andrei Mikheev
1 (1)
专家
Am Gold Master EA MT5 Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Am Gold Master EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines structured trade execution, integrated risk management, and automatic position handling to assist traders who prefer a disciplined and systematic trading approach. The EA is designed to operate with many broker environments and automatically recognizes common Gold symbol variations such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.c, and othe
Akk vGold Master
Akkhadet Vijitto
专家
AKK vGOD MASTER EA – Built for Long-Term Market Survival AKK vGOD MASTER is a next-generation Gold Trading Expert Advisor engineered with adaptive grid logic, institutional trend confirmation, and strict risk control systems. This EA is not designed for short-term hype — it is built for consistent growth across changing market conditions . Core Strengths Smart Trend-Aligned Entries Trades only in harmony with higher timeframe momentum using EMA structure + QM5 pattern logic. Hybrid Dy
TrendMasterLegend
Duy Phuong Le
专家
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform. This is a trend-following system for long-term growth. Key Features & Benefits: Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management:  The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown. Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget
Smart Trade Manager Gestion de Posicion
Brian Gabriel Audala Matos
专家
透過專業的頭寸管理優化您的交易 智慧交易管理器是一款專家助理（EA），專為希望精確自動化頭寸管理的交易者而設計，消除了情感因素，旨在快速有效地最大化他們在市場上的獲利。 此 EA 專門用於風險/回報比 (RR)。這意味著它適應任何資產的波動性，尤其是納斯達克（NAS100）或黃金（XAUUSD）等波動性指數。 主要特點： - 可調整的動態止盈 1：根據您想要的利潤比率（例如 1:1、1:2.5 等）配置您的部分止盈。 最終止盈：根據您指定的 RB 設定平倉（例如 1:2、1:3 等） - 自動部分平倉：指定達到第一個 TP1 目標後您想要平倉的百分比（例如 40% 或 50%） -智慧損益平衡：當價格達到指定的利潤率時，透過自動將停損移至入場價格來保護您的資金。前自動 BE 至 RB 1:1 這是一種先進的演算法，尊重從入場價格到止損的初始風險，確保在風險利潤中計算止盈水平，確保交易執行中的持續盈利能力 智慧交易管理器將您的手動交易轉變為嚴格的演算法系統 為什麼選擇智能貿易管家？ 交易者最大的敵人不是市場，而是執行力缺乏一致性。許多交易者都有獲勝的策略，但一旦開
Investologic
SAUD ALHINDAL
专家
Investologic Trading robot MetaTrader5 PC platform  The EA is for the  professional traders. Users   MUST do some intensive test   using "strategy tester" to fit user's needs and to confirm that this EA will works for you.  Trend following EA and artificial inelegance that have the ability to trade on motive waves and skip the volatile choppy market, the EA work with any symbol market or timeframe in the MT5 platform ex. FOREX, GOLD, OIL, STOCKS, INDEXES, NASDAQ, SPX500, Bitcoin & Crypto. Th
Bolli Plus 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1. Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD 2
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5
Samuel Price
专家
Welcome to the AETHYR ALGORITHMIC TRADER MT5 Aethyr Algorithmic Trader MT5 is an advanced adaptive momentum trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, engineered to provide intelligent trade execution, dynamic market analysis, and professional-grade risk management across highly volatile instruments. The system has been primarily optimised for BTCUSD trading and has also demonstrated compatibility across additional instruments, including XAUUSD (Gold), under suitable market conditions and bro
XAU Adaptive Titan
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD ADAPTIVE TITAN AI  The Ultimate AI-Driven Adaptive Gold Scalper XAUUSD Adaptive Titan AI is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Combining advanced Adaptive Support/Resistance logic, Dual MA Trend Filtering, and our proprietary Aegis Shield technology, this EA does not just trade—it thinks, it adapts, and it strikes with absolute precision. Unlike conventional trading systems that rely on static indicators, Adaptive Titan AI utilizes a multi-l
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
专家
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
QuantFusion
Sadra Mohammadi
专家
I Am QuantFusion – Multi-Strategy EURUSD Trading Engine Overview I am QuantFusion — an advanced algorithmic trading system developed exclusively for the EURUSD pair in ECN trading environments. Instead of relying on a single trading logic, I combine 46 independent swing-trading strategies into one diversified portfolio structure. My architecture is designed to adapt to changing market conditions including trending, ranging, volatile, and low-volatility environments. Rather than depending
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
专家
USDJPY Focused Breaker USDJPY Focused Breaker 专为USDJPY货币对的H1（1小时）时间框架设计，基于Channel-Break FX技术。该系统使用AI模型来识别趋势通道，采用1维卷积神经网络（CNN）来识别市场趋势。 主要特点： 优化: 提供了改进的开仓和闭仓策略。 时间框架和货币对: 可用于M30、H1、H4和D1时间框架，以及USDJPY、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD和NZDUSD等多个货币对。不过，这个版本特别优化了USDJPY-H1时间框架，AI模型仅针对这一货币对和时间框架进行训练。 自动设置: 系统会自动设置止损（SL）并计算交易量，以利用复利效应。不使用止盈（TP），以避免过早平仓。 完全自动化: 完全自动化，无需人工操作。每4小时评估一次开仓，每小时调整一次止损。 单一头寸策略: 系统始终只操作一个头寸（多头或空头），不使用对冲策略，适合初学者。 该版本通过先进的计算机系统进行数据训练，确保了高精度和高效率的交易。
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Golden Layer System
Chok-namchai Silalert
专家
LAUNCH PROMO: The first 5 copies are strictly limited to $299. After that, the price will automatically increase to $799 to protect the strategy's edge. WHAT IS GOLDEN LAYER SYSTEM (GLS)? Golden Layer System is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered for both personal accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Unlike high-risk robots, GLS uses a strict 4-layered confirmation algorithm to execute high-probability trend-continuation
Usdcad Smart
Mehdi Ghanadan
专家
TickAll - Automated Trading Robot Introduction:   TickAll     is an automated trading robot designed to assist both novice traders and professional traders in the Forex market. Utilizing advanced algorithms and up-to-date market analysis,   TickAll         helps you make the best trading decisions. Market Analysis:   TickAll continuously monitors the market, analyzing various indicators, price movements, and patterns to identify potential trading opportunities. Trend Identification:   Using sop
FREE
Equilibrium Synthetix
Ivan Simonika
专家
Equilibrium Synthetix Equilibrium Synthetix is a high-precision algorithmic trading solution engineered for the modern Forex market. The EA integrates a sophisticated neural-based signal engine — the Hunter Algorithm — with a resilient and adaptive grid management framework. The system is specifically designed for professional traders who require granular control over: Market entry logic Volatility filtering Capital exposure Core Technical Modules 1️⃣ Adaptive Signal Core (Hunter Engine) The
Emas GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
EMA GOLD XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMA Pullback Scalper Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using a pullback strategy based on exponential moving averages. The system identifies temporary pullbacks in established trends to execute high-probability entries with controlled risk management. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Recommended Timeframe H1 (1 Hour) - Optimal setting for balance between signals and trade quality Recommended Starting Capital Minimum
Zeno
Anton Kondratev
3.67 (3)
专家
ZENO EA 是一款多币种、灵活、全自动、多方面的开放式 EA，用于识别黄金市场的漏洞！ Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  ,   Not   "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  Signal Live +51 Weeks :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350001 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H1 ZENO Guide 信号 免佣金经纪人退款 更新 我的博客 优化 Only 1 Copy of 10 Left  for 290 $ Next Price 745   $ 每个职位始终都有一个   固定止盈、低止损 和 虚拟 交易利润跟踪 。 任何   利润   追踪   是   隐   从   这   经纪人
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Rixa
Anton Kondratev
1.75 (8)
专家
RIXA是一款全自动、多方面的开放式企业架构，用于识别黄金市场中的漏洞！ Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not   " AI"    , Not   " Neural Network" ,  Not   " Machine Learning"  ,  Not  "ChatGPT" ,  Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  REAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2369893 RIXA  Community :    www.mql5.com/en/messages/01e0964ee3a9dc01 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H4 指导 关于设置 信号 佣金退款 Only 1 Copy of 10 Left  for 245 $ Next Price 445 $ 这 里克萨 用途  5  不同的 策略 H4、D1、H1 S同时 找到F​  非常 强的 运动 在 这 金子 市场。 每个
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
作者的更多信息
Vita MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
QUANTUM QUEEN AI — 多策略共振引擎 真 AI 驱动 | 专为 XAUUSD 黄金打造 这款 EA 是什么？ QUANTUM QUEEN AI 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 打造的全自动 EA（智能交易系统）。它不靠直觉交易，也不依赖单一指标——而是等待多种策略达成共振（意见一致）时才会开仓。你可以把它想象成有 10 位专业交易员坐在一个房间里，只有当足够多的人同时举手时，才会执行交易。 其独特之处在于可选的 AI 层（AI Layer） ——你可以接入真正的 AI 大脑（ Claude、ChatGPT、Gemini、Grok 或 DeepSeek ），让它在交易执行前审查每一个信号，并决定该设置是否值得开仓。AI 会读取市场环境，给出 0 到 100 的置信度评分，然后批准或拒绝该交易。没有情绪，没有犹豫。 核心优势一览 内置 10 种交易策略 — 可单独使用、组合使用或全部叠加使用。 5 家真正的 AI 供应商供选 —（Anthropic、OpenAI、Google、xAI、DeepSeek）。 共振系统（Confluence） — 只有当达到你设定的最少策
Vita
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
VITA AI — Multi-Strategy Gold (XAUUSD) Trading System VITA AI is an advanced XAUUSD Expert Advisor built around a 300-combination strategy engine (30 institutional trading concepts × 10 selectable sub-types each), running in a focused Multi-Select mode where you pick which sub-strategies fire and on which timeframes. Instead of relying on a single signal, VITA AI blends structure-based concepts like Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Support/Resistance zones, Liquidity Sweeps, VWAP, Smart Money Conc
ICT Killzone Scalper
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT Killzone Scalper – 聪慧钱 (Smart Money) 自动化交易专家 精准自动化，助您掌握 Inner Circle Trader 核心策略 厌倦了在关键交易时段错过绝佳入场机会吗？ ICT Killzone Scalper 将专业级的聪慧钱概念 (SMC) 带入您的 MT5 终端——结合 经过验证的 ICT 交易策略 与智能自动化系统，助您实现稳定、系统化的盈利。 技术规格 交易品种： XAUUSD (黄金) 时间框架： M15 风险设置： 1% (可调节) 入金要求： 最低 $200；建议 $1,000 以上 杠杆： 1:50 或更高 (建议 1:100+) 账户类型： ECN / RAW VPS： 强烈建议使用 本 EA 的独特之处？ 专属 ICT 信号引擎： 三大 Killzone 时段 – 伦敦、纽约和亚洲盘（优化时间窗）。 市场结构转变 (MSS) 检测 – 在行情爆发前捕捉动能。 最优入场位 (OTE) – 基于斐波那契 0.62-0.79 回撤区的精准入场。 公允价值缺口 (FVG) 识别 – 识别聪慧钱锁定的流动性真空地带。 海龟汤 (Tu
FREE
Price Action Scalper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PRICE ACTION EA MT5 Expert Advisor Description: This is a sophisticated, fully optimized trading system combining multiple advanced strategies: Price Action analysis, and Smart Scalping. Ideal For: XAUUSD  and other major liquid pairs M5- H1  timeframe for optimal balance of signal quality and frequency Traders comfortable with aggressive position management Accounts with sufficient margin for grid/pyramid expansion 24/5 automated trading on VPS for best results Safety Features: Pre-tra
FREE
ICT Sniper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT SNIPER MT5  ICT SNIPER MT5  (XAUUSD M5, M15, $300 DEPOSIT) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs).   Minimum Capital Requirements - Minimum: $500 - $1,000 - Recommended: $1,000+ for optimal performance - Lot Sizing: 0.01 - 0.05 lots per $500 balance - Account Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended    Recommended Settings   CONSERVATIVE (Lower Risk) - Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 balance - ATR_SL_Multiplier: 2.5 - 3.0 - ATR_TP_Multiplier: 3.0 - 4.0 - FVG_MinS
FREE
Breakout Beast Hunter
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
BREAKOUT HUNTER - Professional Multi-Entry Momentum System Overview: BREAKOUT HUNTER is an advanced automated trading system engineered for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive price movements during periods of market expansion. This EA employs sophisticated multi-position entry strategies to maximize profit potential when market conditions align perfectly. Designed specifically for volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), it excels at identifying and exploiting high-probability explosiv
FREE
Aurum Prime EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
AurumPrime EA  Version: 1.2 Updated: — Activations: 10 Limited-Time Offer After purchase, send a private message to receive: Installation guide Recommended setup Risk templates for varying volatility Launch Discount Active Price increases by $50 every 10 sales. How I Operate Plug-and-play simplicity Multi-timeframe awareness (M15–H1) Adaptive volatility logic 24/5 precision monitoring I do not trade often. I trade correctly. Minimum Requirements Broker: ECN / RAW spre
FREE
GoldScalpKING Ai
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
专为 XAUUSD（黄金）打造的下一代智能交易机器人 GoldScalpQueen Ai 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金）专门设计的下一代智能交易顾问（EA）。 它融合了多种专业交易技术——技术指标、价格行为、K线与图表形态、背离分析以及多时间周期确认——将其整合为一个智能化、可配置的决策引擎。 GoldScalpQueen Ai 专为专业交易者打造，能够根据市场波动动态调整，采用基于 ATR 的止损与止盈，同时提供可选的恢复/马丁策略、交易时段过滤以及固定或风险比例的智能手数管理。 该 EA 支持高质量回测，并适用于真实 ECN/RAW 账户环境。 简介 GoldScalpQueen Ai 是一款专业级交易机器人，专为 XAUUSD（黄金）H1 时间周期开发。 其策略核心基于马丁格尔体系，并内置严格的风险控制模块，帮助交易者在盈利潜力与资金保护之间取得平衡。 该 EA 适合新手及经验丰富的交易员：设置简单、全自动运行，并可根据不同的交易风格自由调整。 核心优势 马丁格尔策略，可自定义安全参数 灵活手数管理：固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制：达到设定阈值后自动暂停交易 简易部署：挂到图表
ICT Silver Bullet EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
ICT Silver Bullet Sniper 一款结合了 ICT（Inner Circle Trader）Silver Bullet 方法论、先进价格行为分析、网格交易和金字塔加仓的复杂自动化交易系统。专为希望在关键市场时段利用机构交易模式的交易者设计。 概述 ICT Silver Bullet Sniper 是一款多策略智能交易顾问（EA），能够在机构活动最活跃的特定时间窗口内识别高概率交易机会。该 EA 集成了公平价值缺口（Fair Value Gap）检测、流动性扫荡识别和市场结构转变分析，以实现最佳时机入场。 核心策略组件 Silver Bullet 交易时段 伦敦时段：10:00 – 11:00 GMT 纽约上午时段：15:00 – 16:00 GMT（10–11 AM EST） 纽约下午时段：19:00 – 20:00 GMT（2–3 PM EST） 公平价值缺口检测 识别蜡烛之间的价格低效区（缺口），机构交易者常将其作为进场区域。 可检测多头和空头 FVG 区域，参数可配置。 流动性扫荡识别 检测价格突破摆动高点或低点以触发止损后反转的机构操纵行为。 可识别多头扫荡
FVG Sniper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
FVG Killzone Sniper (XAUUSD) – 机构级流动性失衡算法交易系统 机构交易时段的高精度入场自动化方案 告别手动寻找公允价值缺口（FVG）。 FVG Killzone Sniper 能够自动识别并利用“聪明钱”（Smart Money）填补流动性真空的精确价位——将专业交易员耗费数小时的人工分析过程完全自动化。 技术规格 交易品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期： M15（经过优化） 风险管理： 1% 账户净值（可调） 最低存款： $200；建议 $1,000+ 杠杆比例： 1:50 或更高（建议 1:100+） 账户类型： ECN / RAW（极低点差） 运行环境： 建议使用 VPS 核心机制：公允价值缺口 (FVG) 当机构交易者引发价格剧烈波动时，会产生价格失衡（Imbalance）——即 K 线之间的空隙，聪明钱随后往往会回补这些空隙。本 EA 在流动性巅峰窗口（Killzones）捕捉这些缺口并进行外科手术式的精准入场。 三线模式识别算法： 看涨 FVG 识别： 价格行为上方的向上跳空缺口。 看跌 FVG 识别： 价格行为下方的向下跳空缺口。 噪声过
Quantum Sniper EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
Quantum Sniper EA - Professional Scalping System Why Traders Choose Quantum Sniper Eliminate Emotional Trading & Human Error Trading can be emotionally exhausting. Fear, greed, and hesitation lead to missed opportunities and costly mistakes. Quantum Sniper removes emotion from the equation by executing trades with complete precision and discipline. Once activated, the EA systematically scans the market, identifies high-probability setups, and executes trades while you sleep. No second-guessing
SMC Sniper MT5
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
SMC Structure Break EA XAUUSD M15 SMC Structure Break EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架 设计的专业自动化交易算法。该系统基于聪明钱概念（SMC）的核心原理，重点关注机构市场结构转变和高动量位移（Displacement），以识别高胜率的入场点。 通过识别机构参与者的脚印，该 EA 旨在规避黄金市场中常见的散户陷阱，如流动性清扫（Liquidity Sweeps）和扫损猎杀（Stop Hunts）。 策略逻辑 该 EA 通过扫描特定的价格行为序列进行工作： 结构映射： 识别用于趋势延续的 BOS（结构突破）和用于潜在反转的 ChoCh（角色转换）。 动量验证： 只有当结构突破伴随着公允价值缺口（FVG）时，才会考虑交易，这确认了机构的位移。 回测执行： 为了优化风险回报比，EA 会在价格回调至结构突破水平或特定的权益区域（POI）时执行交易。 基于 ATR 的风险管理 黄金交易需要灵活应对波动。本 EA 利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来设置动态退出水平： 止损倍数（SL Multiplier）： 在高波动期间（如
Price Action Queen
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
Price Action Queen —(XAUUSD) 智能剥头皮交易系统 (EA) 技术细节 交易品种：   XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期：   M5 风险设置 ：   1% (可调) 入金要求 ：   最低 $300；推荐 $1,000 以上 杠杆：   1:50 或更高 (建议 1:100+) 账户类型：   ECN / RAW / 对冲或单向模式 VPS ：   推荐使用 Price Action Queen 是一款专业的智能交易系统，专为追求机构级价格行为 (Price Action) 分析与智能自动化相结合的交易者设计。该系统将成熟的网格 (Grid) 和金字塔 (Pyramid) 策略与尖端技术指标相结合，提供持续的交易信号以及精确的进出场管理。 核心功能 形态识别： 自动检测针形棒 (Pin Bars)、吞没形态 (Engulfing)、内包棒 (Inside Bars) 及外包棒 (Outside Bar) 突破，并带有确认信号。 支撑与阻力： 动态水平检测，分析 2,750 根 K 线，并配合 26 点 (Pips) 的容差聚类，精准识别关键价格。 智能进
Puma
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
PUMA EA PUMA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger.  Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognitio n, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institutio
Selina
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
SELINA Selina EA is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a fully autonomous, institutional-grade algorithmic trading engine built for MetaTrader 5, engineered to hunt high-probability setups on XAUUSD (Gold), Bitcoin, NAS100 and all major pairs — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, without you lifting a finger. Combining Smart Money Concepts, price action pattern recognition, multi-factor confluence scoring, adaptive grid management, and an on-chart cinematic live dashboard, this EA brings institu
Tech Bros EA
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
TECH BROS EA/AI TechBros AI Elite is a next-generation Expert Advisor built exclusively for MetaTrader 5, engineered to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M1 timeframe. Combining institutional-grade analysis with bleeding-edge AI decision-making, this EA is the product of hundreds of hours of refinement to deliver precision, speed, and adaptability in a single executable. Whether you are a seasoned scalper seeking automation, or a new trader wanting a plug-and-play solution, TechBros AI El
筛选:
无评论
回复评论