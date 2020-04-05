RSI Divergence Nasdaq H4 EA by VelocityWaveX

VelocityWaveX SDIV

Fully Automated Structural RSI Divergence Expert Advisor
Designed for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) • Optimised for H4 (4 Hour)

Key Features

Fully automated trading
RSI divergence detection
Market structure confirmation
Campaign-style position management
Automatic position expansion
Dynamic ATR stop management
Risk-based position sizing
Designed specifically for Nasdaq H4

MyfxBook VERIFIED - Follow forward testing of VelocityWaveX SDIV on MyfxBook. Started July-2026


Overview

VelocityWaveX SDIV (Structural Divergence) is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) on the H4 timeframe.

The strategy combines RSI divergence detection with market structure confirmation to identify potential trend continuation opportunities and automatically manage the resulting trading campaign.

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for additional structural confirmation before opening an initial position. Once a campaign has been initiated, the EA manages entries, additional positions and protective stop management automatically.

Instead of treating each position independently, VelocityWaveX SDIV manages trades as part of a structured campaign, allowing exposure to build progressively as further qualifying market conditions are confirmed.

Important: VelocityWaveX SDIV is a selective trend-following Expert Advisor. Trades are executed only when all divergence, structure and campaign conditions are satisfied. As a result, it is normal for the EA to remain inactive for extended periods while waiting for qualifying market conditions.

How it Works

Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors the market, identifies qualifying opportunities, executes trades and manages open positions automatically.

No manual trade execution is required once the EA has been configured.

RSI Divergence Detection

VelocityWaveX SDIV continuously monitors RSI for qualifying divergence conditions that may indicate weakening downside momentum before confirming market structure for potential trend continuation.

Market Structure Confirmation

Rather than entering immediately following divergence, the Expert Advisor waits for structural confirmation before initiating a trading campaign.

This additional confirmation is intended to filter less favourable market conditions before initiating a campaign.

Campaign-Based Position Management

Instead of treating every trade as an isolated event, the Expert Advisor manages positions as part of an ongoing campaign.

Additional positions may be opened only when further structural confirmation is identified during an active trend.

Automated Position Expansion

As a campaign develops, the EA can automatically add positions following further confirmed market structure signals.

This allows exposure to be increased systematically while maintaining predefined risk management rules.

Dynamic Stop Management

Protective stop levels are automatically updated throughout an active campaign as market structure evolves.

This helps manage downside risk while allowing successful campaigns to continue developing.

Risk-Based Position Sizing

Trade volume is calculated automatically using the selected account risk percentage.

Position size therefore adjusts automatically as account equity changes.

Configurable Parameters

The Expert Advisor includes a range of adjustable settings allowing traders to configure:

• Risk percentage

• Position sizing

• Maximum campaign entries

• Maximum campaign exposure

• RSI settings

• ATR settings

• Stop management

• Trade management behaviour

Recommended Market Instrument

Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100)

Recommended Timeframe

H4 (4 Hour)

Although the Expert Advisor may operate on other instruments and timeframes, it has been designed and configured specifically for Nasdaq on the H4 timeframe.

Trading Process

The Expert Advisor follows a structured sequence throughout every trading campaign.

  1. Monitor RSI for qualifying divergence.
  2. Wait for market structure confirmation.
  3. Open the initial position.
  4. Monitor for additional structural confirmation.
  5. Add positions when qualifying conditions are satisfied.
  6. Continuously update protective stop levels throughout the campaign.
  7. Close the campaign when exit conditions are met.

This process is performed automatically without manual intervention.


Input Parameters

Risk Management

Risk Percent

Percentage of account equity risked on the initial campaign entry.

Divergence Settings

RSI Period

Controls the RSI calculation used when identifying qualifying divergence conditions.

Minimum Divergence Strength

Defines the minimum RSI divergence strength required before a setup becomes eligible for structural confirmation.

Structure Settings

Higher High Requirement

Number of consecutive higher highs required before the strategy becomes eligible to initiate a campaign.

Maximum Pivot Distance

Maximum number of pivot formations permitted following divergence before the setup is cancelled.

Position Management

Maximum Campaign Entries

Maximum number of positions that may be opened during a single trading campaign.

Max Total Volume per Campaign

Defines the maximum cumulative position size that may be built during an active trading campaign.

Once this limit is reached, no further positions will be added until the current campaign has been closed.

Higher values allow larger campaign exposure but also increase overall market risk.

Enable Additional Positions

Enable or disable automatic additional campaign entries.

ATR Settings

ATR Period

Average True Range calculation period.

ATR Multiplier

Multiplier applied when calculating protective stop placement throughout the trading campaign.

Trade Management

Risk Reward Ratio

Defines the reward multiple used when calculating the campaign target.

General Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier used by the Expert Advisor.

Maximum Slippage

Maximum permitted execution slippage.

Installation

Attach the Expert Advisor to a Nasdaq (US100 / NAS100) H4 chart.

Enable AutoTrading.

Configure your preferred risk settings.

Allow the Expert Advisor to monitor the market automatically.

Backtest Configurations

The attached screenshots include two historical backtest examples demonstrating different campaign exposure configurations.

Historical backtest results are included to demonstrate the behaviour of the Expert Advisor under the configurations shown and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future trading performance.

Screenshots 2 and 3 – Default Input Settings

The first backtest example (Screenshots 2 and 3) was performed using the default parameters supplied with VelocityWaveX SDIV.

These settings have been selected to provide a balanced combination of profitability, campaign management and risk control, and represent the recommended starting point for most users.

Screenshots 5 and 6 – Expanded Campaign Exposure Example

The second backtest example (Screenshots 5 and 6) demonstrates the effect of increasing a single campaign management parameter:

Max Total Volume per Campaign

  • Default Value: 5
  • Example Configuration: 100

Increasing this limit allows the Expert Advisor to continue expanding successful trading campaigns beyond the default campaign exposure limit.

During historical backtesting, this configuration produced higher overall returns than the default configuration shown in the attached screenshots. Historical results are provided for evaluation purposes only and do not guarantee future performance.

The underlying trading strategy remains unchanged. Only the maximum permitted campaign exposure has been increased.

This example is provided to demonstrate the flexibility of the Expert Advisor. Traders should select campaign exposure limits appropriate for their own objectives, account size and risk tolerance.


Early Access

VelocityWaveX SDIV is currently offered at an introductory price while the product and user community continue to grow. Future versions may include additional functionality and pricing may be revised accordingly.


Important Information

VelocityWaveX SDIV is intended for traders who understand leveraged financial markets and automated trading.

Historical testing is provided for evaluation purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Before trading on a live account, it is recommended that users familiarise themselves with the Expert Advisor using a demo account and appropriate risk settings.

Leveraged trading involves significant risk and may result in financial loss.

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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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OMG FZE LLC
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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