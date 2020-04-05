Gold Quantum Sniper EA

Gold Quantum Sniper EA | XAUUSD Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Gold Quantum Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD. The EA is designed to operate during the New York trading session, focusing on a defined trading window using an algorithmic approach to trade execution, position management, and risk control.

By concentrating on a single instrument and a specific market session, the EA is designed to provide a structured approach to automated Gold trading.

Supported Instrument

Gold Quantum Sniper EA is designed to trade:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

The symbol name may vary depending on your broker.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

  • Configured to operate during the New York trading session

  • Automated trade entry and exit management

  • Integrated position and risk management

  • Session-based trading approach

  • Compatible with brokers that support XAUUSD trading

  • Suitable for VPS hosting to provide uninterrupted operation

Trading Approach

Gold Quantum Sniper EA analyses XAUUSD market conditions using a proprietary algorithmic methodology to identify potential trading opportunities during the configured New York trading session. Trade execution and position management are performed automatically according to the configured settings. The session-based approach is intended to focus trading activity within a defined market period while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading process.

Why the New York Trading Session?

The New York trading session is one of the most active periods for the Gold market and is often characterised by increased market participation and trading activity. Gold Quantum Sniper EA is designed to operate during this session, allowing the trading strategy to focus on a consistent trading window.

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal operation, use a broker that provides reliable trade execution, competitive spreads, and supports XAUUSD trading. A VPS is recommended to help maintain continuous operation and minimise interruptions caused by local internet or power outages.

Configuration

The EA includes configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust operational parameters to suit their trading preferences and account requirements. Default settings are provided for convenience, while experienced users may customise the configuration where appropriate.

Product Support

Support for Gold Quantum Sniper EA is available through the MQL5 Product Comments section or via the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk, and losses can occur. Gold prices may experience significant volatility, particularly during periods of increased market activity and major economic announcements. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading on a live account, test the EA on a demo account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for your trading objectives and risk tolerance.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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