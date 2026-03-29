Gold Quantum Sniper EA

Gold Quantum Sniper EA | XAUUSD Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Gold Quantum Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD. The EA is designed to operate during the New York trading session, focusing on a defined trading window using an algorithmic approach to trade execution, position management, and risk control.

By concentrating on a single instrument and a specific market session, the EA is designed to provide a structured approach to automated Gold trading.

Supported Instrument

Gold Quantum Sniper EA is designed to trade:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

The symbol name may vary depending on your broker.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5

  • Designed exclusively for XAUUSD

  • Configured to operate during the New York trading session

  • Automated trade entry and exit management

  • Integrated position and risk management

  • Session-based trading approach

  • Compatible with brokers that support XAUUSD trading

  • Suitable for VPS hosting to provide uninterrupted operation

Trading Approach

Gold Quantum Sniper EA analyses XAUUSD market conditions using a proprietary algorithmic methodology to identify potential trading opportunities during the configured New York trading session. Trade execution and position management are performed automatically according to the configured settings. The session-based approach is intended to focus trading activity within a defined market period while maintaining a structured and disciplined trading process.

Why the New York Trading Session?

The New York trading session is one of the most active periods for the Gold market and is often characterised by increased market participation and trading activity. Gold Quantum Sniper EA is designed to operate during this session, allowing the trading strategy to focus on a consistent trading window.

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal operation, use a broker that provides reliable trade execution, competitive spreads, and supports XAUUSD trading. A VPS is recommended to help maintain continuous operation and minimise interruptions caused by local internet or power outages.

Configuration

The EA includes configurable inputs that allow traders to adjust operational parameters to suit their trading preferences and account requirements. Default settings are provided for convenience, while experienced users may customise the configuration where appropriate.

Product Support

Support for Gold Quantum Sniper EA is available through the MQL5 Product Comments section or via the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk, and losses can occur. Gold prices may experience significant volatility, particularly during periods of increased market activity and major economic announcements. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading on a live account, test the EA on a demo account and ensure that the selected settings are appropriate for your trading objectives and risk tolerance.


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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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