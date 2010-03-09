Robot Scalping Gold Trend
KING GOLD 3.40 (MT5) — XAUUSD Micro Scalper
KING GOLD 3.40 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 focused on XAUUSD (Gold Spot).
It was tested using MT5 Strategy Tester over a full 1-year period with a small starting balance to demonstrate how the strategy behaves with minimal lot sizing.
Backtest Example (Strategy Tester)
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Lot Size: 0.01
-
Leverage: 1:1000
-
Initial Deposit: USD 30
-
Test Period: 1 full year
-
Result: up to 100x growth from the initial deposit (see screenshots/graph)
⚠️ Important: This is a historical backtest result only. Market conditions change and broker execution differs. No profit is promised or guaranteed.
Promo Price (Limited)
-
USD 35 for the first 2 buyers who purchase before 25 Dec 2025
-
After that, the price will increase step-by-step to: USD 53 → USD 78 → USD 103 → USD 128 (per buyer)
Key Notes
-
Designed for low-lot trading (0.01) on XAUUSD
-
Performance depends on broker conditions (spread, commission, slippage, execution speed)
-
Recommended to test on a demo account first and use proper risk control on live accounts
Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk. Backtest results can differ from real trading due to execution, slippage, spread changes, liquidity, and market regime shifts. Use at your own