Tradescope strategy analysis tool
- Утилиты
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Antonello BelgranoMQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
- Версия: 1.0
Traderscope is a powerful and completely free advanced monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to monitor your Expert Advisors' live performance directly on your trading account.
It delivers clear, real-time insights into your live trading performance — directly on your chart, with no complexity and zero impact on execution.
Key Features
Multi Magic Number Aggregation (up to 3)
Combine and analyze up to three different magic numbers (e.g., MagicA + MagicB + MagicC) in a single unified view, or switch seamlessly to monitor each strategy individually.
Real-Time Balance & Drawdown Chart
A sleek, dark-themed equity curve displaying live balance, drawdown (%), and win/loss progression. Includes smooth zoom, pan, and historical navigation for deeper analysis.
Advanced Live Statistics Panel
All metrics are pulled directly from your active trading account, including:
- Total closed trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy
- Gross and net profit, average win/loss, total fees
- Risk metrics: Maximum Drawdown (% and absolute), Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Recovery Factor
- Current equity, open P/L, and overall account status
Professional Trade Distribution Histogram
Visualize your edge instantly with a color-coded P/L distribution:
- Green = profits, Red = losses, Yellow = mixed ranges
- Includes mean and median lines, standard deviation, quartiles, min/max values, and outlier detection
Quickly understand whether your performance is consistent or driven by a few large trades.
Clean, Eye-Friendly Dark Interface
Carefully designed color scheme (blue for equity, green for profits, red for risk alerts) optimized for long monitoring sessions without eye fatigue.
Lightweight & Non-Intrusive
Runs smoothly on any MT5 chart without slowing down your platform or interfering with trades and EAs.
Who Is It For?
- Traders managing multiple EAs on a single account
- Systematic traders who need fast insight into combined or individual strategy performance
- Anyone looking for deeper live analytics beyond the standard MT5 reports
Important
All data is pulled live from your trading account — no backtests, no simulations, no demo limitations.
Traderscope is a pure monitoring and analytics tool:
it does not open, close, or modify trades.
Why Traderscope?
Because better decisions come from better visibility.
Instead of digging through reports, you get everything you need — instantly, visually, and in real time.
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