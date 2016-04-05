Tradescope strategy analysis tool

Traderscope is a powerful and completely free advanced monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to monitor your Expert Advisors' live performance directly on your trading account.

It delivers clear, real-time insights into your live trading performance — directly on your chart, with no complexity and zero impact on execution.

Key Features

Multi Magic Number Aggregation (up to 3)
Combine and analyze up to three different magic numbers (e.g., MagicA + MagicB + MagicC) in a single unified view, or switch seamlessly to monitor each strategy individually.

Real-Time Balance & Drawdown Chart
A sleek, dark-themed equity curve displaying live balance, drawdown (%), and win/loss progression. Includes smooth zoom, pan, and historical navigation for deeper analysis.

Advanced Live Statistics Panel
All metrics are pulled directly from your active trading account, including:

  • Total closed trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy
  • Gross and net profit, average win/loss, total fees
  • Risk metrics: Maximum Drawdown (% and absolute), Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Recovery Factor
  • Current equity, open P/L, and overall account status

Professional Trade Distribution Histogram
Visualize your edge instantly with a color-coded P/L distribution:

  • Green = profits, Red = losses, Yellow = mixed ranges
  • Includes mean and median lines, standard deviation, quartiles, min/max values, and outlier detection
    Quickly understand whether your performance is consistent or driven by a few large trades.

Clean, Eye-Friendly Dark Interface
Carefully designed color scheme (blue for equity, green for profits, red for risk alerts) optimized for long monitoring sessions without eye fatigue.

Lightweight & Non-Intrusive
Runs smoothly on any MT5 chart without slowing down your platform or interfering with trades and EAs.

Who Is It For?

  • Traders managing multiple EAs on a single account
  • Systematic traders who need fast insight into combined or individual strategy performance
  • Anyone looking for deeper live analytics beyond the standard MT5 reports

Important

All data is pulled live from your trading account — no backtests, no simulations, no demo limitations.

Traderscope is a pure monitoring and analytics tool:
it does not open, close, or modify trades.

Why Traderscope?

Because better decisions come from better visibility.
Instead of digging through reports, you get everything you need — instantly, visually, and in real time.


Looking for more advanced features?

PortfolioLab Pro: Your All-in-One Real-Time Control Center for a Large Portfolio of EAs
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Abdul Jalil
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Индикаторы
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework. The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy. Main Features: Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components Consensus Score plotted
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
Утилиты
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact. Why it's useful If yo
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