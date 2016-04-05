Tradescope strategy analysis tool

Traderscope is a powerful and completely free advanced monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to monitor your Expert Advisors' live performance directly on your trading account.

It delivers clear, real-time insights into your live trading performance — directly on your chart, with no complexity and zero impact on execution.

Key Features

Multi Magic Number Aggregation (up to 3)

Combine and analyze up to three different magic numbers (e.g., MagicA + MagicB + MagicC) in a single unified view, or switch seamlessly to monitor each strategy individually.

Real-Time Balance & Drawdown Chart

A sleek, dark-themed equity curve displaying live balance, drawdown (%), and win/loss progression. Includes smooth zoom, pan, and historical navigation for deeper analysis.

Advanced Live Statistics Panel

All metrics are pulled directly from your active trading account, including:

Total closed trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy

Gross and net profit, average win/loss, total fees

Risk metrics: Maximum Drawdown (% and absolute), Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Recovery Factor

Current equity, open P/L, and overall account status

Professional Trade Distribution Histogram

Visualize your edge instantly with a color-coded P/L distribution:

Green = profits, Red = losses, Yellow = mixed ranges

Includes mean and median lines, standard deviation, quartiles, min/max values, and outlier detection

Quickly understand whether your performance is consistent or driven by a few large trades.

Clean, Eye-Friendly Dark Interface

Carefully designed color scheme (blue for equity, green for profits, red for risk alerts) optimized for long monitoring sessions without eye fatigue.

Lightweight & Non-Intrusive

Runs smoothly on any MT5 chart without slowing down your platform or interfering with trades and EAs.

Who Is It For?

Traders managing multiple EAs on a single account

Systematic traders who need fast insight into combined or individual strategy performance

Anyone looking for deeper live analytics beyond the standard MT5 reports

Important

All data is pulled live from your trading account — no backtests, no simulations, no demo limitations.

Traderscope is a pure monitoring and analytics tool:

it does not open, close, or modify trades.

Why Traderscope?

Because better decisions come from better visibility.

Instead of digging through reports, you get everything you need — instantly, visually, and in real time.



Looking for more advanced features?