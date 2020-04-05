EPoCrew Crypto Super ORB EA 30 days
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Crypto | Advanced Opening Range Breakout System for CRYPTO
📊 Strategy Overview
The EPo-CreW Super ORB EA is a sophisticated trading system designed specifically for CRYPTOCURRENCY pairs, implementing a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with intelligent retracement detection.
THIS IS ONLY A TRIAL VERSION, DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144447?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Core Concept:
• Identifies the first 4-hour range of each trading day
• Trades breakouts with precision retracement entries
• Captures both trend continuation and mean reversion moves
• Adapts dynamically to crypto market volatility
🚀 Key Features
1. Smart ORB Detection
• Automatically detects the first 4-hour candle range
• Draws clear daily high/low levels on chart
• Visual range shading for immediate context
• Tracks breakout status in real-time
2. Multiple Entry Strategies
Timeframe: H4 Range + M5/M15 Execution
Signal Types:
• Breakout Retracement: Enters after price breaks then returns to range (Counter-trend)
• Rejection Patterns: Pin bars, engulfing, doji at range boundaries (Reversal)
• Intra-Range Trading: Mean reversion within established range (Range-bound)
• Pattern Recognition: Double tops/bottoms, inside bars (Continuation)
3. Advanced Position Management
• Multiple TP Modes: Single, Triple, or Daily High/Low
• Flexible Position Sizing: Equal, Pyramid, or Reverse distribution
• Smart Lot Calculation: Automatic adjustment to broker requirements
• Hedging/Netting Support: Works with all account types
4. Comprehensive Risk Management
Stop Loss Options:
• Manual fixed points
• Swing high/low detection
• ATR-based dynamic stops
Take Profit Modes:
• Single TP: Fixed risk-reward ratio
• Multi-TP: Three levels with configurable RR
• Daily HL: TP at opposite range boundary
5. Intelligent Trailing & Breakeven
• Fixed distance profit trigger
• ATR-based activation
• Percentage of entry price activation
• Risk Reward based activation
6. News Filter Integration
• Blocks trading around major economic events
• Configurable impact levels (High/Medium/Low)
• Visual news countdown on chart
• Affected currencies highlighting
• Crypto-aware (USD events, Fed, CPI, etc.)
7. Professional Dashboard
Real-time display of:
• Current session (Asian/London/NY/Overlap)
• Range status and breakout state
• ATR value and SL distance
• Open positions with P/L
• Today's performance ($ and %)
• Upcoming news events
• Trial status (if applicable)
📈 How It Works
Breakout Retracement Entry:
1. Price breaks above daily high
2. Price retraces back inside range
3. EA enters counter-trend position
4. Stop loss placed beyond recent swing
Rejection Entry:
1. Price approaches range boundary
2. Pin bar/engulfing pattern forms
3. EA enters reversal position
4. Target opposite boundary
⚙️ Input Parameters
Trade Settings
• Lot Size distribution method for multiple orders: Equal Lots/Decreasing Lots (Largest lot size will be TP1)/Increasing Lots (Smallest Lot will be set as TP 1)
• Trade Volume – Lot size lots to use: If you choose Decreasing/Increasing lot, this lot size needs to be higher
• Allow multiple positions on same symbol (Hedging): Will allow EA to open buy and sell positions if previous positions were not closed
• Max Positions/Symbol: Maximum concurrent positions that can be opened per symbol
• Min Minutes Between Trades: Time gap between same-direction trades. Helps avoid opening too many additional positions when Allow multiple entries is on
• Positions Per Signal: 1-100 Number of positions to open per signal. If this is set to 3, and TP mode is set to Single or Daily High, then EA will open 3 positions
Take Profit Settings
• TP Mode: Single TP with RR/Daily HL/Three TPs
• Single TP RR: Works with Single TP Mode, has own RR and allows opening of up to 100 positions
• TP1, TP2 & TP3 RR Ratio: Only works with Three TPs mode
• Daily Low/High: TP set at Daily low/high and allows opening up to 100 positions
Stop Loss Settings
• Stop Loss Mode: Manual/Swing Low-High/ATR Swing
• Manual SL Points: Set as desired, use back test results to set this
• ATR Period: Set if ATR Swing Mode is selected
• ATR SL Multiplier: Used internally for ATR Swing calculations
• Swing Lookback: Bars EA uses when calculating Swing Low-High stop loss. This value should be small, preferably between 10 & 20
Trailing & Breakeven
• Enable Trailing Stop: Set true to use Trailing
• Trail Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk Points – The Points is manual points user wants to use to start trail. The rest are all automatic options
• Enable Breakeven: Set true to use BE
• BE Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk ATR - The Points is manual points user wants to use to start BE. The rest are all automatic options
• Zero-Risk Breakeven: This forces EA to set a positive BE instead of setting at entry
News Filter
• Enable News Filter: Set to true to enable
• News Impact Level: Select the news impact EA must avoid trading. High/Medium/Low/None High
• Minutes Before: EA stops trading at this time before news
• Minutes After: EA starts trading after this time
💎 Why Choose EPo-CreW Super Crypto ORB EA?
✅ Crypto-Optimized
• Specifically calibrated for cryptocurrency markets
• Handles 24/7 trading environment
• Adapts to extreme volatility
• Proper point/pip calculation for crypto pairs
✅ Professional Risk Management
• Multiple stop loss methods
• Intelligent trailing stops
• Breakeven protection
• News filter for high-impact events
✅ Visual Clarity
• Clear range lines with shading
• Signal arrows with labels
• TP/SL dots on chart
• Comprehensive dashboard
• News countdown display
✅ Flexible Trading
• Works with any crypto pair
• Multiple TP modes
• Various position sizing strategies
• Hedging and netting account support
🔧 Technical Requirements
• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2000+)
• Markets: Cryptocurrency pairs (BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA, etc.)
• Timeframe: Any (EA uses H4 for range, M5/M15 for signals)
• Account Type: Hedging or Netting
• Minimum Deposit: $50 (recommended $500+)
⚠️ Risk Disclosure
Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:
• Use proper position sizing
• Test on demo first or try the trial version
• Monitor regularly
• Understand the strategy
• Never risk more than you can afford to lose
📞 Support
• Telegram: t.me/Fundamental_fx
EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Professional cryptocurrency trading, simplified.