EPoCrew Crypto Super ORB EA 30 days

EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Crypto | Advanced Opening Range Breakout System for CRYPTO

 

📊 Strategy Overview

The EPo-CreW Super ORB EA is a sophisticated trading system designed specifically for CRYPTOCURRENCY pairs, implementing a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with intelligent retracement detection.

  THIS IS ONLY A TRIAL VERSION, DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144447?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Core Concept:

• Identifies the first 4-hour range of each trading day

• Trades breakouts with precision retracement entries

• Captures both trend continuation and mean reversion moves

• Adapts dynamically to crypto market volatility

 

🚀 Key Features

 

1. Smart ORB Detection

• Automatically detects the first 4-hour candle range

• Draws clear daily high/low levels on chart

• Visual range shading for immediate context

• Tracks breakout status in real-time

 

2. Multiple Entry Strategies

Timeframe: H4 Range + M5/M15 Execution

 

Signal Types:

• Breakout Retracement: Enters after price breaks then returns to range (Counter-trend)

• Rejection Patterns: Pin bars, engulfing, doji at range boundaries (Reversal)

• Intra-Range Trading: Mean reversion within established range (Range-bound)

• Pattern Recognition: Double tops/bottoms, inside bars (Continuation)

 

3. Advanced Position Management

• Multiple TP Modes: Single, Triple, or Daily High/Low

• Flexible Position Sizing: Equal, Pyramid, or Reverse distribution

• Smart Lot Calculation: Automatic adjustment to broker requirements

• Hedging/Netting Support: Works with all account types

 

4. Comprehensive Risk Management

 

Stop Loss Options:

• Manual fixed points

• Swing high/low detection

• ATR-based dynamic stops

 

Take Profit Modes:

• Single TP: Fixed risk-reward ratio

• Multi-TP: Three levels with configurable RR

• Daily HL: TP at opposite range boundary

 

5. Intelligent Trailing & Breakeven

• Fixed distance profit trigger

• ATR-based activation

• Percentage of entry price activation

• Risk Reward based activation

 

6. News Filter Integration

• Blocks trading around major economic events

• Configurable impact levels (High/Medium/Low)

• Visual news countdown on chart

• Affected currencies highlighting

• Crypto-aware (USD events, Fed, CPI, etc.)

 

7. Professional Dashboard

Real-time display of:

• Current session (Asian/London/NY/Overlap)

• Range status and breakout state

• ATR value and SL distance

• Open positions with P/L

• Today's performance ($ and %)

• Upcoming news events

• Trial status (if applicable)

 

📈 How It Works

 

Breakout Retracement Entry:

1. Price breaks above daily high

2. Price retraces back inside range

3. EA enters counter-trend position

4. Stop loss placed beyond recent swing

 

Rejection Entry:

1. Price approaches range boundary

2. Pin bar/engulfing pattern forms

3. EA enters reversal position

4. Target opposite boundary

 

⚙️ Input Parameters

 

Trade Settings

• Lot Size distribution method for multiple orders: Equal Lots/Decreasing Lots (Largest lot size will be TP1)/Increasing Lots (Smallest Lot will be set as TP 1)

• Trade Volume – Lot size lots to use: If you choose Decreasing/Increasing lot, this lot size needs to be higher

• Allow multiple positions on same symbol (Hedging): Will allow EA to open buy and sell positions if previous positions were not closed

• Max Positions/Symbol: Maximum concurrent positions that can be opened per symbol

• Min Minutes Between Trades: Time gap between same-direction trades. Helps avoid opening too many additional positions when Allow multiple entries is on

• Positions Per Signal: 1-100 Number of positions to open per signal. If this is set to 3, and TP mode is set to Single or Daily High, then EA will open 3 positions

 

Take Profit Settings

• TP Mode: Single TP with RR/Daily HL/Three TPs

• Single TP RR: Works with Single TP Mode, has own RR and allows opening of up to 100 positions

• TP1, TP2 & TP3 RR Ratio: Only works with Three TPs mode

• Daily Low/High: TP set at Daily low/high and allows opening up to 100 positions

 

Stop Loss Settings

• Stop Loss Mode: Manual/Swing Low-High/ATR Swing

• Manual SL Points: Set as desired, use back test results to set this

• ATR Period: Set if ATR Swing Mode is selected

• ATR SL Multiplier: Used internally for ATR Swing calculations

• Swing Lookback: Bars EA uses when calculating Swing Low-High stop loss. This value should be small, preferably between 10 & 20

 

Trailing & Breakeven

• Enable Trailing Stop: Set true to use Trailing

• Trail Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk Points – The Points is manual points user wants to use to start trail. The rest are all automatic options

• Enable Breakeven: Set true to use BE

• BE Mode: Points/ATR/Percent/Risk ATR - The Points is manual points user wants to use to start BE. The rest are all automatic options

• Zero-Risk Breakeven: This forces EA to set a positive BE instead of setting at entry

 

News Filter

• Enable News Filter: Set to true to enable

• News Impact Level: Select the news impact EA must avoid trading. High/Medium/Low/None High

• Minutes Before: EA stops trading at this time before news

• Minutes After: EA starts trading after this time

 

💎 Why Choose EPo-CreW Super Crypto ORB EA?

 

Crypto-Optimized

• Specifically calibrated for cryptocurrency markets

• Handles 24/7 trading environment

• Adapts to extreme volatility

• Proper point/pip calculation for crypto pairs

 

Professional Risk Management

• Multiple stop loss methods

• Intelligent trailing stops

• Breakeven protection

• News filter for high-impact events

 

Visual Clarity

• Clear range lines with shading

• Signal arrows with labels

• TP/SL dots on chart

• Comprehensive dashboard

• News countdown display

 

Flexible Trading

• Works with any crypto pair

• Multiple TP modes

• Various position sizing strategies

• Hedging and netting account support

 

🔧 Technical Requirements

• Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 2000+)

• Markets: Cryptocurrency pairs (BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA, etc.)

• Timeframe: Any (EA uses H4 for range, M5/M15 for signals)

• Account Type: Hedging or Netting

• Minimum Deposit: $50 (recommended $500+)

 

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading cryptocurrencies involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:

• Use proper position sizing

• Test on demo first or try the trial version

• Monitor regularly

• Understand the strategy

• Never risk more than you can afford to lose

 

📞 Support

• Telegram: t.me/Fundamental_fx

 

EPo-CreW Super ORB EA – Professional cryptocurrency trading, simplified.

 


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